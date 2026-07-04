Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
11h

I have found Prof Tad Stoermer's work on the actualities of that 'Revolution' highly enlightening. Jingoism is always indicative of awkward facts being blurred out of focus. Happy Horror Day, USA.

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Loon's avatar
Loon
2h

Good point. A feudal fidelity is wanted which differs from being loyal to the declaration .

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