Today is the Fourth of July, 2026 — 250 years since the Declaration. The commemoration has been built as a spectacle and routed through the President: federal resources channelled to the White House “Freedom 250” task force, Trump opening the festivities at Mount Rushmore, more than a million people expected on the National Mall for his keynote remarks, “the largest pyrotechnics display in the history of the world,” a UFC card at the White House, a “Great American State Fair,” a Sail250, a Times Square ball drop and a Freedom 250 Grand Prix looping the Mall (CNN; NBC News). CNN’s own framing of the day is the tell — “Tricorn hats or Trump rally?” — and the seams are showing: the State Fair has drawn spotty crowds, not all fifty states are taking part, and a heat wave is threatening the programming (CNN; The Ringer). The frame everyone will reach for today is scale — biggest fireworks, biggest crowd, biggest party. That is the small question.

The large one lives in an essay that has nothing, on its surface, to do with America’s birthday. “Where Christmas Happened” is about how power handles a founding story it cannot afford to leave dangerous. Its thesis, stated flat: “One of the most effective ways power sustains itself is by relocating stories. Not rewriting them outright — that would be too visible — but moving them, gently and over time, from the ground where they happened into a symbolic elsewhere where they no longer threaten anyone.” The Christmas case: a story “born under occupation, displacement, and imperial administration” evacuated of geography and politics “until it could be safely staged in shopping malls and snow globes.” And the line that carries: “Once Bethlehem becomes an idea rather than a place, the story becomes manageable… once empire disappears from the story, so does responsibility.”

Now hold that against what is happening on the Mall. The American founding story is, at its core, one of the most dangerous a state can carry: a revolt against a distant, hereditary, over-concentrated power — against rule from one throne, against loyalty owed to a person rather than a law. The semiquincentennial does not censor that story. It relocates it — off the ground where it happened and into a symbolic elsewhere of pyrotechnics, a strongman’s Mount Rushmore tableau, a UFC card on the White House lawn and a Grand Prix around the Mall. The content that made 1776 dangerous — the distrust of concentrated, personalised power — is quietly evacuated, and what is left is the emotional grammar of the thing (flags, fireworks, pride) with the politics drained out, restaged as a celebration of one man’s power rather than a warning against it. The essay’s closing move is the one to carry into today, because it is exactly backwards from what the fireworks encourage: the most radical thing you can do with a founding story is conservative — “it refuses innovation and insists on fidelity. Fidelity to geography. Fidelity to history.” To remember what the Fourth was actually against is, this year, the only genuinely subversive act on the Mall.

👉 Where Christmas Happened: https://karat.substack.com/p/where-christmas-happened