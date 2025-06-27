Keep Watching While The World Burns

🔥 What if the war on Iran didn’t start in 2025—but years earlier, in boardrooms, think tanks, and Western silence?

In this urgent, unfiltered interview, we sit down with Dr. Arthur Khachikian, a political scientist trained at Stanford and one of the most incisive voices on power, sovereignty, and the catastrophic failures of Western foreign policy. With Gaza still burning, Iran under fire, and ICC arrest warrants hanging over Israeli leaders—including Netanyahu himself—this conversation cuts through the propaganda and asks: How did we get here?

🎯 Topics we cover:

The West’s complicity in Gaza and Artsakh

Israel’s long-term strategy behind the Iran war

The fall of Assad and the road to Tehran

Why the ICC warrant for Netanyahu matters

The silence of the so-called "international community"

How genocide and expansion are still sold as defense

What we refuse to learn from history

🎯 Links from the Interview:

Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/8L12kTBd1Q4

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Avi Shlaim: https://youtu.be/F2-Fl-9ocMQ

Follow me on Substack for detailed analysis:

https://karat.substack.com



Pascal (Neutrality Studies): https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies



Which path to Persia:

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

👁️‍🗨️ Arthur doesn’t just offer analysis—he names names, exposes patterns, and links the Armenian Genocide to the moral collapse we're witnessing today.

🧠 Whether you're following the Gaza war, the ICC indictments, or the U.S.–Israel–Iran flashpoint, this is the interview the mainstream won’t show you—but you need to hear.

🔔 Subscribe for more interviews with dissidents, diplomats, and thinkers the algorithm buries.

📢 Share if you’re tired of silence dressed as neutrality.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:25 We are reliving the 1930’s

09:30 The end of Western Hegemony

15:50 Death of the Rules based Order

21:00 Israel does not have a monopoly on Holocaust

30:30 Unintended consequences of the attack on Iran

42:40 Geopolitical shift following the attack on Iran

50:20 The Tyranny of Money

54:20 The dark side of America

01:02:10 Which Path to Persia

01:10:50 Where do we go from here

📌 Tags:

#ArthurKhachikian, #IranWar2025, #GazaGenocide, #ICCNetanyahu, #WesternComplicity, #GreatPowerPolitics, #IsraelIran, #GazaUnderFire, #USForeignPolicy, #ArmenianGenocideEchoes, #MiddleEast2025, #GeopoliticsUnmasked

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