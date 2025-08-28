Life in the West Bank: Culture, Survival & the Threat of Settler Violence

🔔 A 93-year-old Palestinian woman tells the story of an entire people.



Born in Jaffa before the Nakba, she has lived through exile, war, and decades of Israeli occupation. She’s a pianist, composer, educator, and cultural leader—yet every step outside her home in Ramallah carries the risk of being targeted, whether by soldiers in uniform or by armed settlers emboldened to “cleanse” the West Bank.



This isn’t just a story about survival—it’s a story about grace under fire, about building institutions of music, education, and women’s empowerment in a land where culture itself is under siege.



🔹 Topics we explore:

* Daily life under Israeli military rule and settler violence

* The role of culture and education in Palestinian resistance

* What it means to grow old in an occupied homeland

* Personal memories from Jaffa, Beirut, Montreal, and Ramallah

* Why preserving beauty matters when the world feels determined to erase it



Whether you care about human rights, Middle Eastern history, or the resilience of culture under oppression—this interview will challenge you to see Palestine beyond the headlines.



📌 If you value independent, in-depth conversations like this, subscribe and share. Your engagement helps break the algorithmic silence around Palestinian voices.



🔔 Subscribe to my Substack for in-depth analysis that challenge the official story: https://karat.substack.com/



🎯 Further links:

👉 Ilan Pappe: https://youtu.be/KTLkQvTTFbw

👉 Tantura survivor: https://youtu.be/odTzMZmHhPY

👉 Asad Abdul Rahman: https://youtu.be/AzI2qbo8wD4

👉 Yael, Daughter of Israeli attacker: https://youtu.be/Ym6SBfWm-4Y

👉 Nurit Peled Elhanan: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

👉 Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs

👉 Emeritus RabbiYaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM

👉 Avi Shlaim: https://youtu.be/F2-Fl-9ocMQ

👉 Benny morris: https://youtu.be/IYq7sy9h074

👉 Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

👉 Tom Suarez: https://youtu.be/tqDlfWH9bjg

👉 Thomas Fazi: https://youtu.be/Geyr88D594M

👉 David Miller: https://youtu.be/eePwCnA_Fyw

👉 NATO cognitive warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:35 Who is Rima

10:30 Tantura

16:10 A land without People

24:40 How to address hate

29:45 The Linguistics of genocide

33:00 Early Life

01:00:15 The refugees

01:04:00 Changing the World

01:06:30 Life in the Westbank



#WestBank #Palestine #Occupation #SettlerViolence #HumanRights #CultureUnderSiege #Nakba #MiddleEast







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