Lone Dutchman sues former Prime Minister and NATO over Gaza

🚨 A Legal Battle That Could Shake NATO to Its Core 🚨



What happens when power meets accountability? When legal immunity is challenged? Karim Aachboun , a lone whistleblower, has taken on Mark Rutte , former Dutch Prime Minister and now NATO Secretary General, in a high-stakes court case that could redefine global justice.



🛑 At stake:

🔹 NATO’s immunity – A shield meant for operations, now used to evade accountability.

🔹 Justice vs. Power – If Rutte wins, it sets a precedent that world leaders can operate above the law.

🔹 The role of media silence – Why is this explosive case being buried by mainstream outlets?

🔹 The hidden Demmink connection – What is NATO trying to hide?



As we await today’s ruling, the outcome of this case won’t just impact one man—it could send shockwaves through the entire international legal system. Aachboun is fighting not just for himself, but for every victim of systemic injustice who has ever been told that the powerful are untouchable.



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💰 Crowdfunding for Justice 💰

Aachboun’s legal fight is far from over. He has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise €1.4 million for legal expenses. If you support accountability, here’s how you can help:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/doneer-tegen-rutte



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📢 Join the conversation! Do you think NATO should be held accountable? Should international immunity laws be reformed? Drop your thoughts in the comments below! 👇



#NATO #Justice #MarkRutte #KarimAachboun #Accountability #HumanRights #CourtCase #BreakingNews



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:45 Gaza

06:45 The legal battle

09:55 A three million settlement proposal

13:00 The Demmink case

16:00 The silent Media

19:00 What does this mean for NATO

22:35 Conclusion

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