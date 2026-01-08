Image AI generated

Introduction: Two Strongmen, Two Falls, Uncanny Parallels

In the span of a year two authoritarian leaders who had survived years of international pressure fell from power with stunning speed. On December 8, 2024, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebel forces entered unopposed, ending 54 years of family rule. 13 months later, on January 3, 2026, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was extracted from his fortified compound in Caracas by US Delta Force commandos in what Donald Trump called “Operation Absolute Resolve”.

The official narratives diverge sharply: Assad’s fall appears as an internal uprising accelerated by the withdrawal of Russian and Iranian support, while Maduro’s capture is framed as a daring American military operation to apprehend a narco-terrorist. Yet beneath these surface accounts lies a more complex and troubling reality—one involving secret negotiations, military forces ordered to stand down, and outcomes that suspiciously align with proposals that were officially “rejected.”

Multiple outlets are now reporting what Colombia’s former Vice President Francisco Santos Calderón stated bluntly on Colombian television: Maduro’s capture was “an inside job”. Meanwhile, analysts of Syria’s collapse point to Iran’s dramatic evacuation announcement to Syrian forces on December 5: “It’s all over. From today, we are no longer responsible for you”.

This investigation examines the striking parallels between these two regime changes, the backroom deals that preceded them, and the evidence suggesting that Trump’s theatrical “capture” of Maduro may have been carefully choreographed with the very regime it claimed to overthrow.

The Secret Negotiations—Qatar’s Role as Broker

The Doha Channel: Rodriguez’s Double Game

Long before US helicopters descended on Caracas in the pre-dawn hours of January 3, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and her brother Jorge, president of the National Assembly, were conducting secret negotiations thousands of miles away in the opulent conference rooms of Doha, Qatar.

According to a detailed investigation published by the Miami Herald in October 2025—three months before the operation—the Rodríguez siblings “quietly promoted a series of initiatives in recent months aimed at presenting themselves to Washington as a ‘more acceptable’ alternative to Nicolás Maduro’s regime”. These proposals, funneled through intermediaries in Qatar and mediated by a senior member of the Qatari royal family, sought to convince sectors of the US government that a formula they called “Madurismo without Maduro” could enable a peaceful transition while “preserving political stability without dismantling the ruling apparatus”.

The April 2025 Proposal

The first documented meeting occurred in April 2025. According to sources with direct knowledge of the conversations, this initial plan involved:

Maduro stepping down but remaining in Venezuela with security guarantees

US companies gaining access to Venezuela’s oil and mining industries

US prosecutors dropping criminal charges against Maduro

Delcy Rodríguez assuming the presidency

The proposals were delivered to the White House by Richard Grenell, Trump’s special envoy who had met with Maduro earlier in the year and helped secure the release of US citizens. Washington’s response, however, was swift rejection. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had long called for regime change in Venezuela, argued that the US “wouldn’t accept anything other than regime change”. One source told the Miami Herald: “The ‘cartel lite’ was not a viable option”.

The September 2025 Counteroffer

Undeterred, the Rodríguez network returned with a revised proposal in September 2025. This version included:

Delcy Rodríguez heading a transitional government

Maduro going into exile in Qatar or Turkey

An alternative option: retired General Miguel Rodríguez Torres (currently in exile in Spain) leading the transition

María Corina Machado, the opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, explicitly excluded from the arrangement

According to the Miami Herald, “Chavista officials consider her [Machado] too firm in her principles and inflexible to participate in such an arrangement”. This proposal was also rejected by Washington, with concerns that “the regime’s criminal structures would be repackaged under new leadership”.

The Qatar Connection

Why Qatar? Investigative reporting reveals that Delcy Rodríguez maintains “a significant relationship” with members of the Qatari royal family and has concealed assets in the country, making Doha a natural intermediary. As Venezuela’s vice president since 2018 and minister of hydrocarbons since August 2024, Rodríguez oversees the nation’s oil-dependent economy—precisely the sector Trump publicly stated was a “core reason” for US action against Venezuela.

Notably, Rodríguez is one of the few figures in Maduro’s inner circle who faces no US indictment, despite what the Miami Herald describes as “longstanding allegations regarding the Rodríguez siblings’ involvement with the Cartel of the Suns”. According to sources familiar with US investigations, the siblings “participated in coordination meetings for drug shipments alongside high-ranking officials” and now act as the cartel’s “financial managers”.

What makes these negotiations particularly significant is a detail buried in the reporting: these talks were known to Maduro. The October Miami Herald investigation explicitly states that Maduro was aware of the negotiations—yet Trump would later claim Maduro was given “multiple options to go into exile” before the decision was made to capture him by force.

Syria’s Parallel Track: The Astana Ghost

While Venezuela’s secret negotiations played out in Doha, Syria’s fate was being decided through a different set of backroom channels. The so-called “Astana format” talks—involving Russia, Turkey, and Iran—had been seeking a political settlement since 2017. But by late 2024, the real negotiations were taking place bilaterally between these powers and opposition groups, largely without Assad’s meaningful participation.

Russia’s position had fundamentally shifted by 2024. According to analysts, Moscow was “particularly incensed by [Assad’s] repeated violations of the Idlib deescalation agreement and stubborn resistance to any form of a negotiated settlement”. Iran, meanwhile, found “its once-considerable influence over Damascus steadily eroding, with Assad increasingly charting an independent course that often conflicted with Tehran’s regional objectives”.

On December 8, 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a carefully worded statement confirming “that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has given up power and left Syria following negotiations with opposition forces”. This phrasing is critical: negotiations with opposition forces. Russia explicitly acknowledged that Assad’s departure was the outcome of talks—not a military defeat.

The parallels with Venezuela are striking. In both cases:

Secret negotiations involving external mediators occurred for months

Proposals centered on managed transitions preserving state structures

The actual leaders (Maduro and Assad) were either excluded or sidelined

External patrons (US/Russia/Iran) played decisive roles in the outcome

The ultimate result aligned with what had been proposed, despite official “rejections”

Military Stand-Downs and Suspicious Collapses

Venezuela: The Air Defenses That Didn’t Fire

Perhaps the most damning evidence for the “inside job” theory comes from what didn’t happen during Operation Absolute Resolve. As investigative blogger Martin Plaut asked in his analysis: “Why did the Russian air defenses not work?”

In November 2025—just two months before the US operation—Russia had delivered new air-defense systems to Venezuela, including Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E batteries to reinforce the existing S-300VM (Antey-2500) systems. These are sophisticated weapons designed precisely to defend against the type of helicopter-borne assault the US executed. One Buk-M2E system was destroyed at Higuerote Airport during the raid—but only after Delta Force operators had already entered and exited Caracas.

The operation involved over 150 aircraft, including F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters, B-1 bombers, and numerous helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Yet according to Department of Defense statements, only seven US soldiers were wounded, with zero fatalities. One helicopter was “damaged by Venezuelan ground defenses but continued on its mission”.

Compare this to the casualties on the Venezuelan side: 55 confirmed military deaths (32 Cuban intelligence and military personnel, 23 Venezuelan security forces), plus multiple civilians. The disparity suggests selective engagement—fierce resistance at specific points, but notable gaps in coverage that allowed the core mission to succeed.

Francisco Santos Calderón, who served as Colombia’s vice president from 2002 to 2010, watched the operation unfold and reached an unequivocal conclusion. Speaking on Colombian television channel NTN24, he stated: “I’m absolutely certain Delcy Rodríguez handed him over. All the information we have, you start to put it together and say: ‘Oh, this was an operation in which they handed him over’”.

Santos elaborated: “They didn’t remove him, they handed him over... President Trump indicated initially that Delcy would be the one to lead the transition. She’s very clear about the role she’s going to play and she’s going to try to earn a little bit of independence.”

Multiple analysts and Spanish-language media have echoed this assessment. Jesús Núñez Villaverde, co-director of the Institute of Studies on Conflicts and Humanitarian Action, told Spanish outlet laSexta: “Despite the technological superiority of American military equipment, an operation of this kind could not have been successfully conducted under these circumstances without someone betraying Maduro. Therefore, someone betrayed Maduro. If we draw up a list of suspects, of those who have switched sides or are trying to survive, not only personally but also politically, Delcy is at the top of the list”.

Syria: “It’s All Over”—Iran’s Evacuation Order

If Venezuela’s collapse raises questions about selective resistance, Syria’s implosion removes all doubt that military forces were explicitly ordered to stand down.

On December 5, 2024—three days before Damascus fell—Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials gathered Syrian personnel working at Iranian positions across the country and delivered a stunning announcement. According to testimony from multiple Syrian military and consular sources interviewed by AFP, the Iranians stated: “From today, there will be no more Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria. We’re leaving. It’s all over. From today, we are no longer responsible for you”.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, described being ordered to burn sensitive documents and remove hard drives from computers. By the morning of December 6, “the embassy, consulate, and all Iranian security positions were deserted,” they reported. A senior Iranian military official known as Hajj Jawad and several Iranian soldiers and officers were evacuated to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase on the Mediterranean coast, then flown to Tehran.

This abandonment came as a shock to Syrian forces, who had relied on Iranian support throughout the civil war. As one Syrian analyst told The New York Times: “We cannot fight as an advisory and support force if Syria’s army itself does not want to fight”. An analyst close to the Iranian regime was even more blunt: “Iran has realized that it cannot manage the situation in Syria right now with any military operation, and this option is off the table”.

Russia’s role was more calculated but equally decisive. On December 8, 2024, as rebel forces entered Damascus unopposed, Assad fled to the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia province. In his first public statement after the fall—released on December 16—Assad claimed he had traveled there “to oversee combat operations,” only to find that “our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen”.

According to Assad’s account, the Russian military base itself came under “intensified drone strikes,” and with “no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base’s command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia”. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Assad’s departure and explicitly stated it resulted from “negotiations with opposition forces”.

The Collapse: Unopposed Advances

The military outcomes in both countries reveal the impact of these orchestrated withdrawals:

Syria (November 27 - December 8, 2024):

Rebel forces advanced from Idlib to Damascus in 11 days

Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus fell in rapid succession

Syrian army troops “abandoned their uniforms and weapons to change into civilian clothing”

Syrian Arab Army Command announced soldiers were “no longer in service as of 8 December 2024”

Rebels met “little to no resistance from the Syrian regime, nor its Russian, Iranian or Hezbollah allies”

Damascus was taken “unopposed”

Venezuela (January 3, 2026):

Operation lasted approximately one hour from initial strikes to Maduro’s capture

Delta Force required only “three minutes after breaching the door to navigate through the compound to Maduro’s location”

Despite a “very highly guarded... fortress,” forces “broke into places that were not really able to be broke into”

Maduro and his wife “surrendered” when reached; planned FBI hostage negotiator was unnecessary

US forces exited Venezuelan airspace by 05:21 VET with prisoners

In Syria, the speed of collapse prompted scholarly analysis. An expert on Syrian security forces explained that years of “fractured levels of control and lack of resources, the dire economic situation in the country (which resulted in soldiers not being paid), and the low morale and corruption at almost every level could not sustain a military—or a security state”.

But this explanation, while accurate for long-term vulnerabilities, doesn’t fully account for the decision to dissolve. The Syrian Army Command actively announced the military’s dissolution—a political choice, not a battlefield defeat. Similarly, in Venezuela, the pattern of selective engagement suggests not collapse but coordination.

The Outcome—”Madurismo Without Maduro” Achieved

Rodriguez’s 48-Hour Transformation

The most extraordinary aspect of Venezuela’s regime change is how perfectly it aligned with the “rejected” proposal from September 2025—and how quickly acting President Delcy Rodríguez pivoted from defiance to collaboration.

Saturday, January 3, 2026 (hours after Maduro’s capture):

In a televised address, Rodríguez condemned what she called an “unprecedented military aggression,” demanded the “immediate release” of Maduro and his wife, and declared that Venezuela “will never again be anyone’s colony”. She described Maduro as Venezuela’s “only president” and called the US action his “kidnapping”.

Sunday, January 4, 2026:

In a dramatic reversal, Rodríguez offered “to collaborate” with the Trump administration and expressed hope to build “respectful relations” with the US president. She wrote on Telegram: “We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence”.

This 48-hour transformation did not escape notice. Trump himself acknowledged Rodríguez’s new posture in an interview with The Atlantic, threatening: “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro”.

The Deal That Was “Rejected”

On January 3, at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made a revealing statement about his conversation with Rodríguez through Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to Trump, Rodríguez told Rubio: “We’ll do whatever you need”. Trump continued: “I think she’s quite gracious, but she really doesn’t have a choice... She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again”.

Consider what actually happened:

September 2025 Proposal (officially rejected):

Delcy Rodríguez leads transitional government ✓

Maduro removed from power ✓

Maduro goes into exile (proposed: Qatar/Turkey; actual: US prison) ✗

US companies gain oil access ✓

Chavista state apparatus preserved ✓

María Corina Machado excluded ✓

January 2026 Reality:

Delcy Rodríguez sworn in as acting president on January 5, 2026

Venezuelan Supreme Court ordered her to assume presidency

Venezuelan military recognized Rodríguez as acting president

Trump stated US would “run” Venezuela and control its oil

Trump dismissed opposition leader Machado, saying she “doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country”

Regime structure remained intact—defense minister, interior minister, intelligence services all continued

The Economist captured the paradox perfectly in a headline: “Donald Trump still has no clear plan for Venezuela”. But perhaps that’s because the plan was never regime change—it was regime management.

International Crisis Group analyst Elizabeth Dickinson noted that “removing Maduro did not necessarily change the fundamental equation of control,” with hardliners like Diosdado Cabello (interior minister) still occupying key posts. Brookings Institution analyst termed it a “decapitation of the Maduro regime” rather than regime change.

The Miami Herald observed: “Washington now appears open to a scenario that would have once been politically unthinkable: working with remnants of the Maduro regime—particularly his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, and her brother, Jorge Rodríguez—to stabilize, administer and reorient Venezuela”.

Syria: Managed Transition Under New Management

Syria’s post-Assad transition followed a similar pattern of continuity through change. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly Abu Mohammed al-Golani) moved quickly to establish control while signaling willingness to work with former regime elements.

On December 9, 2024, Muhammad al-Bashir was appointed interim prime minister—notably, he had previously headed HTS’s Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib. The new administration announced:

Reconciliation centers for processing former regime military members

Al-Sharaa signaled intention to pursue “just punishment” for human rights perpetrators but integrate others

Military factions agreed to dissolve and integrate under the Defense Ministry

The SDF (Kurdish forces) signed an agreement to incorporate institutions into the state

Unlike Venezuela’s explicit external management, Syria’s transition maintains the appearance of indigenous control. Yet the outcome serves similar geopolitical functions: Russia maintains its military bases (though their future remains uncertain), Turkey gains influence over a neighbor that had rejected its previous proposals, and a Western-friendly government emerges from what was an Iranian-Russian client state.

Evaluating the “Staged” Theory

The Case for Coordination

Multiple streams of evidence support the theory that Maduro’s capture involved insider coordination rather than simply overwhelming military force:

Documented Pre-Operational Intelligence:

CIA team infiltrated Venezuela starting in August 2025, gathering detailed intelligence on Maduro’s “pattern of life”

Source “close to” Maduro provided real-time information

Delta Force built exact replica of Maduro’s compound for rehearsals

US knew Maduro rotated between 6-8 locations and required late-evening confirmation of his whereabouts

Suspicious Operational Details:

Russian air defense systems failed to meaningfully engage 150+ US aircraft

Zero US fatalities despite attacking fortified compound in hostile capital

Operation completed in approximately one hour

Maduro and his wife “surrendered” without forcing prepared FBI hostage negotiation

Helicopter damaged but not destroyed despite being in range of ground defenses

Rodriguez Network’s Positioning:

Neither Delcy nor Jorge Rodriguez face US indictments despite allegations of cartel involvement

Rodriguez controls Venezuela’s oil sector—Trump’s explicit priority

Rodriguez has Qatari assets and royal family connections facilitating negotiations

Rodriguez’s behavior (condemnation → collaboration within 48 hours) suggests pre-arrangement

Post-Operational Alignment:

Outcome matches “rejected” September proposal almost exactly

Trump’s statements about Rodriguez (”she’ll do whatever you need”) indicate pre-existing understanding

Venezuelan military immediately accepted Rodriguez’s leadership with no resistance

Although there were large, emotionally charged demonstrations by both Maduro supporters and opponents after the raid, these did not yet coalesce into a sustained, nationwide opposition‑led uprising on the scale of previous protest waves in Venezuela—suggesting controlled scenario

Expert Assessments:

Francisco Santos Calderón (Colombia’s former VP): “Absolutely certain” Rodriguez handed over Maduro

Jesús Núñez Villaverde (Spanish conflict analyst): “Someone betrayed Maduro... Delcy is at the top of the list”

Unnamed senior US official to New York Times: “I’ve been watching her career for a long time... she’s certainly someone we think we can work at a much more professional level than we were able to do with him”

The Counter-Evidence

Dismissing the operation as purely “staged theater” faces significant challenges:

Real Combat and Casualties:

55+ confirmed military deaths (32 Cuban, 23 Venezuelan)

Multiple civilian casualties, including apartment complex hit in Catia La Mar

Seven US soldiers wounded by shrapnel and gunfire

US helicopter damaged by ground fire

Extensive Military Planning:

Months of preparation involving core team (Miller, Rubio, Hegseth, Ratcliffe)

150+ aircraft from 20 bases across Western Hemisphere

Over 15,000 troops deployed to Caribbean region

Multiple rehearsals with mock compound

Legal and Political Risks:

Operation violated international law and UN Charter according to most legal experts

Widespread international condemnation

Congressional Democrats accused Trump of endangering service members

Republican grassroots criticism for betraying “America First” isolationism

A Hybrid Interpretation

The evidence suggests neither pure theater nor pure military conquest, but rather a coordinated operation with insider facilitation. Consider this scenario:

Secret negotiations (April-September 2025) established Rodriguez network’s willingness to sacrifice Maduro Maduro’s rejection of exile offers (late December 2025) triggered military option Rodriguez network provided intelligence and ensured selective non-resistance US executed real military operation to maintain plausible deniability and domestic political narrative Coordinated stand-down at critical junctures allowed mission success with minimal US casualties Pre-arranged transition installed Rodriguez while preserving Chavista power structure

This interpretation reconciles the contradictions: real violence proving US capabilities and deterring other adversaries (Colombia, Cuba), but orchestrated outcome serving both US oil interests and Chavista survival.

The Daily Telegraph summarized this view: “Details of the meetings have fueled speculation that the US capture of the Venezuelan president and his wife, Cilia Flores, was an ‘inside job’, planned meticulously over months”.

Implications and International Precedent

The New Imperial Playbook

The emerging pattern in Venezuela and Syria suggests a new imperial playbook for the 21st century, one that differs markedly from both Cold War coups and the post‑9/11 model of regime change. Instead of relying on the classic formula of covert intelligence operations, support for local military or opposition factions, plausible deniability, and rapid leadership replacement that characterized interventions from the 1950s to the 1980s, or the later Iraq/Afghanistan model of full‑scale invasion, state dismantling, years‑long nation‑building, and enormous human and financial costs, this newer approach blends negotiation and force in more calibrated ways.

In place of overt regime overthrow, the Venezuela–Syria pattern centers on secret bargaining with regime insiders, the strategic withdrawal or withholding of protection by external patrons, and the use of limited military pressure or fast‑moving internal offensives to tip the balance while preserving much of the existing state machinery under new management. The goal is a rapid transition that minimizes long‑term commitments for the intervening power while still delivering decisive political outcomes.

Analysts such as Qatar‑based scholar Sultan Barakat have warned that this precedent is dangerous, arguing that US actions in Venezuela could inform Beijing’s calculations over Taiwan and embolden Moscow to consider more aggressive moves against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. The underlying concern is that if powerful states normalize a practice of cutting deals with inner circles to topple governments, launching military operations on sovereign territory to seize heads of state, and escaping with little more than rhetorical censure, then core assumptions of the post‑1945 international order—sovereign equality, non‑intervention, and the prohibition on the use of force—begin to look increasingly fragile.

Syria as Template

Syria’s collapse offered a stark proof of concept: once Russia and Iran pulled their protection and began evacuating personnel, Assad’s regime, which had withstood 13 years of war, effectively dissolved within days. Iranian officers reportedly told Syrian counterparts “it’s all over” as they withdrew, while the Syrian Army command signaled an end to organized resistance, and a new order took shape in which Hayat Tahrir al‑Sham and its political vehicle moved to integrate former regime elements into a transitional framework, avoiding a total breakdown of state structures.

Venezuela appears to have echoed this template with distinctly American features: instead of open abandonment, there were protracted back‑channel negotiations between US officials and the Rodríguez camp in Doha, followed by an operation in which some key defensive systems and units offered only limited or selective resistance at decisive moments, and then a managed political transition branded as “Madurismo sin Maduro,” with Delcy Rodríguez assuming the interim presidency while the broader apparatus remained intact. Although commentators, including voices quoted by The New York Times, warned about a “potential for chaos” involving pro‑government colectivos and Colombian armed groups such as the ELN, the immediate post‑raid period did not descend into nationwide anarchy, which points to a level of pre‑positioning and coordination designed precisely to avoid the kind of protracted power vacuum seen in Iraq or Libya.

The Disinformation Multiplier

Both operations unfolded in unprecedented information environments where AI-generated content outpaced factual reporting. In Venezuela’s case, fake AI images of Maduro’s capture flooded social media within minutes of Trump’s announcement.

NewsGuard’s monitoring of the information space around the raid on Venezuela found a wave of fabricated or recycled visuals, including five fake or out‑of‑context photos and two misleading videos that were falsely presented as authentic footage of Maduro’s capture. Google’s SynthID watermarking system was used by fact‑checkers to show that several of the most widely shared images—including some reposted by mainstream outlets and even by an official US government account—were AI‑generated rather than real photographs, while Elon Musk amplified a fabricated celebration clip on X that was later debunked.

Such an environment of synthetic and misleading content plays directly into the dynamics of regime‑change operations, because it blurs the line between documentation and fabrication, floods audiences with viral falsehoods that drown out slower, evidence‑based reporting, and allows governments and armed actors to push their preferred narratives into an information vacuum before journalists and investigators can verify basic facts on the ground. In practice, this chaos makes it much harder for people inside the affected country and abroad to tell where theatrics end and real military action begins, or to parse whether an apparently “clean” operation reflects overwhelming force, insider collusion, or a carefully managed mix of both

Conclusion: Questions That Demand Answers

The parallels between Venezuela’s regime “change” and Syria’s regime collapse are too extensive to dismiss as coincidence. In both cases, months of secret negotiations unfolded through external mediators such as Qatar, Russia, and Turkey, producing proposals for managed transitions that sought to preserve core state structures while removing the top figureheads. Military forces were then instructed either to stand down or to engage only selectively, as external patrons who had long backed the incumbents chose to abandon them at critical moments. The result in each country was a swift and relatively bloodless transition that avoided a prolonged power vacuum, with final outcomes that closely mirrored earlier transition schemes that had ostensibly been rejected.

Multiple analysts, Latin American officials, and investigative journalists have concluded that Maduro’s capture involved betrayal from his inner circle, with Delcy Rodriguez as the most likely orchestrator.

Yet real violence occurred. Fifty-five military personnel died. Civilians were killed. This suggests not pure theater, but a hybrid operation: genuine military action providing cover and credibility for a politically coordinated outcome.

For Trump, this approach satisfies multiple objectives: demonstrating military strength, accessing Venezuelan oil, claiming a foreign policy “win,” and avoiding the quagmires that plagued Bush and Obama. For the Rodriguez network, it offers survival by sacrificing Maduro. For Washington’s foreign policy establishment, it provides regime management without regime change.

The uncomfortable truth may be that Trump’s “grandiose capture” of Maduro was indeed staged—not as pure theater with actors playing parts, but as a carefully choreographed operation with a pre-negotiated outcome, violence for credibility, and plausible deniability through genuine military action.

Whether the American public, Congress, or international community will demand accountability for this apparent subversion of national sovereignty, democratic decision-making and international law remains to be seen. But the precedent is now set: secret deals in Doha or Moscow can reshape nations while military spectacles provide the cover story.

Assad learned this in Damascus. Maduro learned it in Caracas. The question now is: who’s next?

Sources

Note: This investigation is based on 153 sources accessed last on January 7, 2026, including reporting from The New York Times, Miami Herald, Financial Times, The Telegraph, BBC, Al Jazeera, Reuters, CNN, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and multiple other outlets, as well as official statements, legal documents, and expert analyses. All claims are attributed to the specific sources below.

