On the morning of March 2, 2026, Marco Rubio walked out of a classified Gang of Eight briefing on Capitol Hill and, in plain language, cracked open the administration’s alibi for the war it had started four days earlier. The “imminent threat” that sent American bombs into Tehran, he told reporters, was not an Iranian missile pointed at a US base. It was an Israeli one pointed at Iran.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action,” Rubio said. “We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

Read that sequence carefully. The United States entered a war because Israel was going to act. Iran would then retaliate against American forces — not because America had done anything, but because Israel had. Washington chose to fire first to reduce its own casualties from a chain of events it had no obligation to join. The official rationale for Operation Epic Fury, stripped of its flags and fanfare, is this: the US bombed Iran to protect itself from the consequences of Israel bombing Iran.

Six American service members are now dead. The number will likely climb. And the country is only beginning to grapple with the question Rubio’s statement made unavoidable: whose war is this, exactly?

Benjamin Netanyahu did not leave that question open for long. Speaking from the roof of the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Israeli prime minister described the war in terms that no American official would dare use: “This coalition of forces allows us to do what I have yearned to do for 40 years: smite the terror regime hip and thigh.” Not a defensive operation. Not a reluctant response to aggression. A 40-year personal ambition, finally realized — with American planes and American pilots and American lives enlisted in its service.

That sentence deserves to hang over every subsequent debate about this conflict. Netanyahu did not say Israel was forced to act. He did not reach for the vocabulary of reluctant necessity that American politicians reflexively deploy when ordering people to their deaths. He said he had yearned to do this for four decades. The logical architecture of Rubio’s explanation — Israel acts, Iran retaliates against the US, therefore the US preempts — places the origin of the entire chain inside an Israeli desire, not an American one.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi drew the same conclusion publicly, writing that Rubio had “admitted what we all knew: the US has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian ‘threat.’” Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Gang of Eight who had received classified briefings on the intelligence picture, was more direct still: “This is still a war of choice that was dictated by Israel’s goals and timelines. I stand firmly with Israel, but I believe when we are talking about putting American soldiers in harm’s way, there needs to be the proof of an imminent threat to American interests. I still don’t think that standard has been met.”

The administration had been trying to construct a different story since the first bombs fell on February 28. In the opening hours, senior officials told reporters that intelligence showed Iran was planning a preemptive strike on American assets across the region — leaving Trump with “no choice” but to act. By Sunday, that story had quietly collapsed. Pentagon officials briefing congressional staff on March 1 acknowledged that Iran had not, in fact, been planning to attack unless struck first. Three people familiar with those briefings confirmed the revision. This correction was not delivered at a press conference. It surfaced in private rooms, the kind of correction that travels slowly while the original claim sprints across television screens.

What makes this worse is the timing. Just 48 hours before the first American bomb fell on Tehran, US and Iranian negotiators were sitting across from each other in Geneva, in a third round of indirect talks mediated by Oman. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, the mediator, said the two sides had reached significant progress and agreed to resume technical discussions in Vienna the following week. Iran’s foreign minister described it as the “most intense” round yet. Both sides, the mediator said, had shown “openness to new and creative ideas.” The next meeting — the one that might have inched the parties toward an agreement — never happened. Instead, the bombs started falling.

The administration’s own conduct makes its nuclear clock justification even harder to sustain. Trump had repeatedly insisted, including at the State of the Union just days before the strikes, that his June 2025 attacks had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. He could not simultaneously claim that program was both obliterated and an imminent threat to American lives. The Arms Control Association’s Daryl Kimball, speaking to Al Jazeera, was precise about the actual state of play: “Iran did not possess, prior to this attack, the capability to quickly enrich its highest uranium to bomb grades, and then to convert that into metal for constructing a bomb. At the soonest, it might have taken many, many months.” The nuclear clock argument was not running in the timeframe the administration claimed.

Trump’s justifications across the past week have followed no coherent line. The CNN account documents the whipsaw: before the strikes, the rationale was Iran’s nuclear threat; after, it was the imminent danger of Iranian attack on US forces; then it was destroying Iran’s ballistic missile program; then its navy; then its proxy networks; then the Iranian people’s aspirations for freedom; then a failed deal negotiation; then regime change — which officials simultaneously insisted was not the goal. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at his Monday briefing: “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it.” Senator Warner, after receiving the classified briefing that was supposed to bring clarity, told NPR he had been given “at least three different goals literally in the last five days” and had no answer for “the parents and friends of sailors deployed” who wanted to know why their children were in danger.

Senator Tim Kaine, who sits on both the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees and had received his own classified briefings, told CNN on Saturday: “I’m on two committees that give me access to a lot of classified information; there was no imminent threat from Iran to the United States that warrants sending our sons and daughters into yet another war in the Middle East.” Senator Adam Schiff was equally unambiguous: “There was simply no basis to go in with this massive military campaign.” Warner drew the sharpest constitutional line of all, telling the Washington Times: “If we equate a threat to Israel as the equivalent of an imminent threat to the United States, then we are in uncharted territory.”

That is, in fact, precisely the equation Rubio made. And it is a consequential one. Under US domestic law and the UN Charter, the “imminent threat” standard exists to prevent presidents from taking the country to war on their own authority whenever they judge it strategically convenient. What Rubio described was something categorically different: a threat that was only “imminent” in relation to a timeline set by a third country, whose decision to act had apparently been green-lit by Washington. As the Washington Post reported, multiple US officials with access to the intelligence assessments said they “saw no sign the country had posed an imminent threat to the United States.”

The fracture Rubio’s statement opened was not confined to the predictable partisan lines. The more telling rupture was inside the MAGA coalition itself. Axios reported that Rubio’s remarks were “the first time a Trump official had so explicitly acknowledged Israel as a driving force behind the war — landing at a moment when Americans’ public support for Israel has hit historic lows.” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, not a figure associated with dovish foreign policy, wrote on X: “So he’s flat out telling us that we’re in a war with Iran because Israel forced our hand. This is basically the worst possible thing he could have said.” Mike Cernovich, a prominent pro-Trump social media figure, called Rubio’s comments a “record scratch moment.” The nationalist wing of Trump’s own movement — the one that spent years insisting the Republican foreign policy establishment was in thrall to interests hostile to ordinary Americans — recognized immediately what had been conceded.

Netanyahu moved quickly to contain the damage. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, he insisted Trump “can’t be dragged” into anything and acts on his own judgment. Netanyahu is not technically wrong. Axios’s reporting makes clear that it is “highly unlikely Netanyahu would’ve struck Iran without Trump’s green light” and that had Trump “preferred to keep negotiating, the strike would have been postponed.” These are two men who made this choice together. The White House framed it as Trump’s courageous decision to confront a threat “presidents for nearly 50 years have been talking about, but no president had the courage to confront.” But that framing does not survive contact with what Rubio said. Courage, as a rationale, requires necessity. What Rubio described was not necessity. It was sequencing: Israel moves, the US absorbs the blowback, so the US fires first.

That sequencing is the heart of the problem, and it will outlast this particular war regardless of how it ends. The Stimson Center’s post-strike analysis put it plainly: the administration’s diplomacy “looks less like negotiation and more like pretext for undertaking regime change” — a regime change whose primary beneficiary is Israel’s regional security architecture. Brookings called it “a premeditated, preventive war, not a defensive action to address an imminent threat to the United States,” conducted without congressional authorization, without public debate, and against the opposition of a majority of Americans who, according to polling, did not support the strikes.

What Rubio’s statement revealed is a structural condition: American forces in the Middle East are exposed to attack not solely as a consequence of American decisions, but as an automatic consequence of Israeli ones. Iran, Rubio told us, had pre-delegated authority to its field commanders to strike the US the moment Israel moved — “it was automatic,” he said. The orders were already in place. American soldiers in the region were, therefore, living inside a tripwire set by Jerusalem, not Washington. That is not an alliance. It is a liability — one that has now cost six American lives and counting, with no clear definition of what victory looks like, no congressional authorization, and an administration whose explanation for the war has changed so many times that the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee cannot keep track.

What Marco Rubio did on March 2 was not a gaffe. It was a candid explanation of the war’s actual logic, offered by a man who believes that logic is defensible. He may be right that American casualties would have been higher had the US waited for Iran to respond to an Israeli strike. The tactical argument is internally coherent. What it is not is an American casus belli. It is a description of the United States as a reactive participant in a strategic plan authored elsewhere. Netanyahu yearned to do this for 40 years. American soldiers are dying for it now.

