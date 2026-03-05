Thomas Karat’s Substack

Guy Fhawkes
1dEdited

~ IN EFFECT,... as per usual & repeatedly, the TRUMP feigned the need for the 'talks' & dispatched his 'negotiators' to Vienna as a distraction technique to the Iranian's as a 'cover-story & front', hence the reported 'steps-forward' in the dialogue.

~ MEANWHILE,... the during the timeline of this deceptive 'slight-of-hand'**, these 'forked-tongue' SCAMMERS spun their yarn & TRUMP utilized the period to synchronize their 'SHELL-GAME'** and strategy, upon the unsuspecting Iranians, looking forward to the NEXT stage of talks.

**https://www.yout-ube.com/watch?v=GumWeVdcof4

~ WHEN,... in effect, 'all systems were go', assets located, & the clocks 'counting down' - merely awaiting the ISRAELI LAUNCH WINDOW.

~ SLEAZY,... just like the Dutch Diplomat abusing his 'privilege', smuggling 'technological-armaments' into Iran, knowing they were already deemed as contraband. -- And I don't say that lightly, because I used to live in Leiden.

-- The Indigenous Red-Indians, also fell for the same TRUMP style 'traveling salesman' SLEAZE & forked tongue, when they 'negotiated' with the European Settler-Occupier-Colonizers, who had guns & artillery in their favor.

-- Sadly, naivety when conjoined with one's BOND of 'word in trust', is often abused, by the devious !!!

Erwin Franzen - erwinlux.com
1dEdited

Outstanding analysis!

