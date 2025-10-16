Media Censorship About Israel Is Getting Worse — with International Correspondent Patrick Lawrence

Why is it that every time Israel is involved, the rules of journalism suddenly change?The press is supposed to challenge power — not amplify it. But what happens when journalists stop asking questions and start serving as the megaphone of the state?
In this conversation, we follow veteran correspondent Patrick Lawrence, who spent decades inside the system — The International Herald Tribune and beyond — before realizing just how much the media had changed. This isn’t theory. It’s lived experience from inside the machine.
Together, we unpack how censorship now works without censors, how dissent gets erased by algorithms and “editorial priorities,” and how the line between information and propaganda has almost disappeared. We talk about:
• the illusion of press freedom in the West,
• how stories on Gaza and Ukraine are framed to serve power,
• what the assassination of Charlie Kirk says about who’s allowed to speak,
• and how the Zionisation of American politics quietly shapes what the public sees — and what it’s forbidden to ask.
If you’re tired of being told what to think, this conversation is for you.
📺 Watch, think, question.And if you want more deep, uncensored conversations like this, hit subscribe and tap the bell 🔔 — it helps more than you know.
👇 Further Links:
The Kirk narrative does not hold (Patrick Lawrence):
https://thefloutist.substack.com/p/the-kirk-narrative-doesnt-hold
Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Webcast (Thomas Karat): https://youtu.be/a7tF8RRdowk
Charlie Kirk’s assassination a right wing power grab (Thomas Karat): https://karat.substack.com/p/special-edition-charlie-kirks-assassination?r=1fs9b
Billionaire Takeover of Gaza:
https://karat.substack.com/p/billionaire-takeover-of-gaza
Palestinian Voices (MariAnna Cara);https://winterwheat.substack.com/s/palestinian-voices?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=menu
The Incestuous Relationship Between TikTok, Oracle & The Pentagon: https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between
My article about influencers:
https://karat.substack.com/p/israel-secretly-paid-us-influencers?r=1fs9b
My article about Tiktok: https://karat.substack.com/p/the-incestuous-relationship-between?r=1fs9b
University of Alaska: A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7: https://ine.uaf.edu/wtc7
Talk Liberation: https://talkliberation.com/
Larry Johnson: https://youtu.be/PCYxa3oyYYQ
Patrick Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4
Anna Chen, former BBC: https://youtu.be/yT7wzi8KWl0
Dr. Daniele Ganser, Project Gladio: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A
Emr. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM
Former Foreign Minister of Malta: https://youtu.be/8G0MP2AmhTo
Former Foreign Minister of Jordan: https://youtu.be/QMhITHMem4U
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:40 Who is Patrick Lawrence
09:40 Peter Hegseth and the Silent Generals
16:10 The achilles heel of Dictators
22:05 Journalists involuntary exile
32:30 Charlie Kirk’s assassination stinks
40:55 Apple Pie Authoritarianism
44:05 The Zionisation of America
01:00:15 A Palestinian State?
01:10:05 Americas failure to understand the World
01:17:30 Tru
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