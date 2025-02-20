Media Manipulation Big Tech Censorship, and the Pentagons War on Public Opinion

🚨 How the Pentagon controls the flow of information? From news coverage to search engine results, intelligence agencies, Big Tech, and corporate media have created an ecosystem designed to manipulate public perception. The Pentagon funds social engineering campaigns, Silicon Valley shapes what you see and hear, and mainstream media reinforces carefully crafted narratives. The result? A society divided, distrustful, and easier to control.



🔍 In this video, we expose:

* How media manipulation shapes political and social narratives

* The role of Big Tech censorship in silencing dissenting voices

* How intelligence agencies and the Pentagon influence journalism and online discourse

* The tactics used to manufacture consent and engineer public opinion

* How YOU can break free from the cycle of information control



💡 Stay Critical. Stay Aware. Don’t let corporations and government institutions dictate what you think.



📢 Join the Discussion!

👍 Like, share, and subscribe for more deep dives into propaganda, disinformation, and power dynamics.

💬 Drop a comment—how do you see media manipulation at play in your daily life?

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🎙 Podcast available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon – listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/saltcubeanalytics/id1763471017



Other Links:

🎙 with Dan Perry from AP https://youtu.be/0ysG_y7M26I

🎙 with Allan Pease https://youtu.be/-UHzxvQ_jrQ

🚨 Amsterdam Riots https://youtu.be/iSX7_drVBPQ

🚨 BBC insider Janta Ka Reporter https://www.youtube.com/@JantaKaReporter



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:25 Reuters cooperation with the Pentagon

10:15 How does social engineering work

15:30 BBC’s biased reporting

20:10 CNN’s real fake news

28:00 FOC’ illusionary truth effect

32:50 The elephant in the room, Google

40:20 Connecting the dots

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