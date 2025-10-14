Introduction & Framing

In the twenty-first century, international norms and legal commitments enshrined in the Geneva Conventions, the Arms Trade Treaty, and global human rights frameworks were supposed to guarantee that governments and corporations would never again profit from genocide or enable massacres for commercial advantage. Yet today, as bombs fall on Yemeni towns and the civilian population of Gaza suffers what United Nations experts have now called a genocide, a different reality is exposed—one where the world’s most powerful democracies, and the companies that supply them, are directly enabled by a nexus of corruption, secrecy, and calculated disregard for the value of civilian life. declassifieduk emeoutlookmat

This article traces the evidence: the billions in sales signed under the cover of “strategic partnerships,” the secret side-payments routed through anonymous offshore firms, the named individuals whose careers and fortunes are built atop indiscriminate violence, and the legal gymnastics that allow atrocities to masquerade as unavoidable business. The aim is simple: to illuminate the mechanics of modern arms trading when it is most brutally relevant—when profit and power speak louder than the lives destroyed in their wake.

Context – Genocide & the Anatomy of Modern Arms Deals

A Catastrophe Foretold

No crisis better illustrates the fusion of military commerce and human suffering than the war in Yemen. Beginning in 2015, the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition launched a sustained bombing campaign with the stated aim of neutralizing the Houthi movement and reinstating a deposed government. The realities were uglier: tens of thousands dead (over 100,000 by conservative estimates), vast swathes of infrastructure reduced to rubble, and a blockade that has starved children in their thousands—deaths not as an accident of war, but as a predictable consequence of targeting food warehouses, ports, and water treatment plants. usembassy armstradelitigationmonitor declassifieduk

Simultaneously, the technological and doctrinal innovations trialed in Yemen’s “laboratory of war” became critical export assets for Israeli defense firms. The same munitions, drones, and targeting algorithms that devastated Sana’a and Hodeida were promoted to Gulf and Asian buyers as “battle-tested”—not as a euphemism, but as literal marketing copy at international weapons fairs in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Such partnerships accelerated dramatically after the Abraham Accords, establishing a lucrative corridor of commerce in which Israeli military technology is now integrated into the armed forces and surveillance states of the UAE, Bahrain, and beyond. worldpeacefoundation United Nations weavingourworlds

International Law Is No Obstacle

Despite the deliberate infliction of civilian harm—attested by UN investigators, Human Rights Watch, and a growing mountain of forensic evidence—major Western governments did not halt sales. Instead, across the US, UK, and EU, senior officials repeatedly invoked “national security interests,” economic need, or the “strategic imperative” of countering Iranian influence to justify continued transfers. In practice, blanket licenses were approved for everything from smart bombs to bombers, precision-guided munitions to refueling aircraft. armstradelitigationmonitor en.arij reuters

A 2025 UN report found Israeli officials—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog—culpable in acts amounting to genocide in Gaza, issuing arrest warrants and formally recommending a global arms embargo on Israel. Yet just months later, defense trade with Israel and its Gulf partners was at an all-time high. emeoutlookmag sipri news.un

Complicity Is a System

These outcomes are not the result of “broken systems” but evidence of systems working exactly as designed. The very actors responsible for the proliferation of arms to conflict zones also supervise or lobby for the dilution of export controls, the suppression of internal dissent, and the laundering of reputations in the international media. In exposing this machinery—from the drafting of contracts on the 30th floor of a London tower block to the legislative sessions on Capitol Hill where oversight is gutted in the name of “jobs”—we see how the language of necessity enables the machinery of genocide.

The Global Arms Industry – Who Profits and How

Anatomy of a Market: The Leaders

The modern global arms industry is dominated by a constellation of corporations whose names—BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon/RTX, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall, Leonardo, Airbus, Elbit Systems, IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), Rafael, General Dynamics—are as familiar to policymakers as to investors. These companies do not merely sell products; they engineer foreign policy, shape national defense doctrines, and—through thousands of consultants and lobbyists worldwide—exert gravitational pull on legislation, elections, and even diplomatic priorities. usfunds en.al-akhbar emeoutlookmag

The financial stakes are staggering. In 2024, global military spending reached $2.7 trillion, a historical high fueled by both open warfare and covert arms buildups in unstable regions. The arms deals at the heart of today’s scandals are headline acts of this business: BAE’s £17.6 billion contract with Saudi Arabia for fighter jets and logistical support; Lockheed Martin’s multi-decade joint ventures supplying the Gulf with missile defense and drone technology; Boeing’s $96 billion sale of aircraft to Qatar; Rheinmetall and Leonardo’s output of munitions and electronics—even as their home governments faced lawsuits for directly abetting war crimes. declassifieduk aoav.org usfunds

The Revolving Door and Corporate-State Fusion

This industry’s influence is underwritten by a pervasive “revolving door” between government and the boardroom. Ministers, ambassadors, and military commanders regularly transition into leadership roles at prime contractors within months of leaving public service. In the United Kingdom, a 2024 parliamentary probe found that more than one-third of senior Ministry of Defence officials responsible for arms licensing since 2016 had since taken roles in the private sector—including at firms they once regulated. weavingourworlds reuters declassifieduk sa.usembassy

In the United States, former defense secretaries and national security advisors sit on the boards of all the largest arms producers. The same pattern is visible in France, where former top generals serve as international “advisors” for Thales and Airbus, and in Germany, where retired statesmen shape strategic contracts for Rheinmetall and its subsidiaries. emeoutlookmag weavingourworlds

It is no surprise, then, that lobbying budgets soar. By 2025, the top five US defense contractors were spending over $60 million per year on lobbying alone—focused not merely on congressional votes, but on framing public discourse, funding think tanks, publishing “white papers,” and underwriting influential conferences where the world’s conflicts are discussed as “security opportunities”. emeoutlookmag weavingourworlds

How Money Moves: Offsets, Side Deals, and Shells

The machinery of revenue generation does not run on sales alone. In almost every multi-billion-dollar deal—be it a batch of Saudi F-15s, Israeli “battle-tested” drone systems for the UAE, or Italian smart bombs for the Egyptian Air Force—lie complex “offset” contracts: loosely regulated commitments to share technology, invest in local companies, or train national workforces. These offsets, often valued at 30–40% of the headline deal, are notorious avenues for corruption, shell companies, and bribery concealed as “consultancy services” or “industrial partnerships.” reuters UN

A 2025 investigation into “weaponised markets” found at least a dozen large shell companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Jersey, and the UAE whose only function appeared to be masking the transfer of side payments between Western contractors, Gulf royals, and European politicians. Money flows in both directions: royalty commissions and “facilitation fees” are paid to local intermediaries, while European and American executives enjoy secret bonuses for closing deals—no matter the humanitarian consequences. declassifieduk reuters

The Players: Named Individuals, Executives, and Fixers

The cast of central actors in this business is extensive. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has direct oversight and signature authority over all Saudi strategic procurements, and his network of trusted cousins and business allies—some twice removed to avoid direct scrutiny—manages substantial elements of transfer negotiations and offsets. In Israel, figures such as Prime Minister Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog are not merely political leaders but regular presiders at defense expos, often introducing new product lines in person. worldpeacefoundation pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih sanaacenter reuters

On the corporate side, BAE’s current and former CEOs, US defense chiefs-turned-board chairs, and directors in European conglomerates regularly lobby behind closed doors, often leveraging privileged information gained while in government to “optimally” structure deals to pass regulatory muster. usfunds

Corruption in Practice – Deals, Bribes, and Lobbying

The Mechanics of Evasion

If the international arms trade was regulated strictly according to humanitarian law, many of the deals at the heart of today’s atrocities would never have occurred. Instead, governments and contractors have perfected a series of mechanisms to shield their activities from accountability and public scrutiny. Chief among these are the creation of so-called “open licenses”—permitting shipments of undefined quantities of arms and spare parts without public disclosure—and the proliferation of third-party brokers, shell corporations, and vaguely worded “service agreements” that make tracking these flows nearly impossible for even the most diligent investigators. usembassy aoav.org

These arrangements allow not only for the delivery of conventional weapons but, increasingly, new classes of dual-use technologies like cyber-surveillance systems, facial recognition software, and AI-enabled drones, whose application in acts of collective punishment and repression is often only discovered after the fact. worldpeacefoundation sipri

Case Study: The BAE-Saudi Scandal

Perhaps the most enduring and well-documented example is the BAE Systems–Saudi Arabia relationship, a pipeline for advanced warplanes, targeting systems, and logistical support stretching back decades. From the 1980s Al-Yamamah contracts—subject to fruitless multi-jurisdiction bribery investigations—to more recent deals concluded during the height of the Yemen war, the pattern has been the same: vast sums moved offshore, British officials and Saudi princes protected by layers of diplomatic immunity, and British law enforcement blocked from interviewing witnesses or seizing evidence by governmental intervention in the “national interest.” declassifieduk

Even after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and credible reports of BAE-supplied bombs striking Yemeni hospitals, UK and Saudi negotiators met in secret to ensure the “continuity” of arms flows, while whistleblowers like Ian Foxley, who sought to expose corruption, found themselves targets of legal threats, surveillance, and professional ostracism. declassifieduk

Offsets and Grease: The Universal Language

It is not just BAE. Offset arrangements, sometimes called “the universal language of arms trading,” lubricate government and corporate collaboration worldwide. According to Transparency International, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar rank at the very top of all global defense corruption indices, largely due to the opacity of their procurement practices and the scale of commissions and “facilitation” payments issued to politically connected middlemen. reuters UN

American and Israeli companies are equally dependent on these systems. In countless deals, “industrial cooperation” funds or “knowledge transfer” grants obscure what are essentially payoffs to secure local influence or guarantee preferential treatment. According to several UN and NGO reports, these sums frequently outpace the funds spent on actual weaponry and result in little real domestic benefit outside a tiny political-business elite. arij ohchr

Sham Oversight

On paper, nearly every Western country maintains strict regulatory regimes intended to stop weapons being used in abuses of human rights. In practice, self-reporting, political pressure, and the fragmentation of oversight across agencies and parliamentary committees create a system where almost every risky deal is “exceptionalized,” justified, or simply ignored. Even the European Union’s much-vaunted Common Position on arms exports is routinely sidestepped through “national discretion” clauses and commercial confidentiality. weavingourworlds en.al-akhbar

Prosecutions, when they happen, are derailed long before senior officials or executives come close to the dock. Judicial inquiries are dropped, national security exemptions invoked, and in rare instances where convictions are secured, fine payments are dwarfed by the profits reaped over decades of business. en.al-akhbar declassifieduk

The Machinery of Hypocrisy – Legal, Political, and Media Cover

Official Narratives

For the architects and beneficiaries of the global arms trade, the narrative is clear: deals in “defensive” weaponry protect civilian populations, deter terrorism, and secure jobs in hard-hit manufacturing sectors back home. Leaders in London, Paris, Washington, and Jerusalem parade before cameras at arms expos, often alongside Gulf and Israeli dignitaries, celebrating new contracts as victories for security and economic stability. usfunds weavingourworlds

These public-facing justifications are echoed in policy memos and speeches. The Trump administration declared many Gulf arms deals “the dawn of a new era of partnership,” while the Biden White House, despite campaign promises to curb arms to human rights abusers, signed off on new transfers to Saudi Arabia amid fresh violence in Yemen. The UK’s trade envoys, likewise, stress “the necessity of working with trusted partners in a volatile region,” often instructing diplomats to “deprioritize” mention of ongoing conflicts in public communication. Sipri sa.usembassy

Legal Absurdities: How Laws Are Twisted

Legal hypocrisy is embedded into the trade’s architecture. International treaties like the Arms Trade Treaty and strict national export control laws are diluted in practice by exceptions, “emergency” authorizations, and blanket waivers. When arms end up being used to commit crimes, officials are quick to argue there was “no credible evidence” of intent—unless supplied with direct video proof, something rare in a world of plausible deniability and fragmented supply chains. sa.usembassy en.arij

In Israel, even as ICC arrest warrants are issued, export credit agencies in the US and Europe continue to underwrite deals for drones and missile systems, citing unrelated “strategic imperatives”. Meanwhile, Israeli firms explicitly market their products as “battle-proven” in Gaza, trading on the lethal efficiency developed through the targeting of civilian infrastructure. emeoutlookmag worldpeacefoundation news.un

The Role of Media and Academia

Not surprisingly major defense contractors invest heavily in shaping public discourse. Sponsorship of think tanks, partner academic centers, lucrative consulting contracts for former officials, and the hiring of communications professionals from the world’s most influential media outlets all help manufacture a “consensus” behind arms exports. In many cases, major media platforms will minimize or frame atrocities as military “errors” or “unavoidable tragedies,” and where questions arise about complicity or corruption, the story is quickly redirected to the intransigence or alleged abuses of designated adversaries. weavingourworlds usfunds

Human Impact – Testimonies and Atrocity Patterns

The Civilian Cost

Beyond contracts and diplomatic ceremonies lies the stark reality for those caught in craters and on the receiving end of embargoes. In Yemen, families have faced repeated airstrikes in places once assumed to be protected by international law: hospitals, funerals, schools, and food markets. Sarah*, a nurse in Hodeida, describes how British-made bombs hit a nearby warehouse and how, for months, her ward treated children suffering from burns and shrapnel injuries—many of whom did not survive long enough for international aid to arrive. Testimonies like hers, documented by journalists and human rights observers, have been repeated thousands of times across Yemen and Gaza. declassifieduk armstradelitigationmonitor

The blockade’s stifling effect is particularly insidious. Humanitarian groups repeatedly document the deliberate targeting of water supplies, agricultural fields, and fuel depots—a strategy both to punish populations and to force submission by hunger and thirst. The deployment of U.S. and U.K.-made naval vessels to enforce blockades, backed by Israeli and Gulf intelligence, shows that even indirect involvement leads to real-world deprivation and death. UN ohchr

In Gaza, entire neighborhoods have been erased in minutes by Israeli strikes using sophisticated American and European ordnance. The destruction of medical facilities and power grids leaves the wounded and sick nowhere to turn. As UN investigators note, the “precision” of many attacks appears not to be an accident, but an instrument for maximizing disruption—striking targets during periods of peak civilian density. sanaacenter ti-defence

Psychological and Societal Trauma

Survivors and aid workers speak of psychological trauma that persists far beyond the noise of air raids. In villages and camps, children draw warplanes and drones rather than flowers, and teenagers live with the knowledge that international law offers little real protection while the world watches, debates, and ultimately supplies the next round of weaponry. Social workers in Sanaa and Rafah describe entire communities trapped in cycles of loss: “Even if there’s a ceasefire, we are numb, waiting for the jets to return,” explains Dr. Marwan*, a field psychologist. ohchr

The Globalization of Repression

It is not only bombs but new forms of surveillance, biometric profiling, and AI-powered targeting that have spread from the battlefields. Gulf and Israeli authorities now openly contract with Western and Israeli firms for “anticipatory repression”—software to identify, track, and pre-empt dissent based on social media behavior, facial recognition, and predictive analytics. These systems, sold as “solutions” to terrorism or disorder, export the logic of the “forever war” into everyday life: a society in which anyone could, at any time, become a target. sipri

Increasingly, this technological repression is not limited to war zones. Tools tested in Sanaa or Gaza are now sold for civilian policing from Cairo to Paris, from Detroit to Singapore. The result is a world in which the boundaries between battlefield and metropolis, between occupation and ordinary governance, are erased for profit. worldpeacefoundation

Accountability, Justice, and the Prospects for Reform

The Courts: Lawsuits, Impunity, and Apathy

Despite the scale of evidence, meaningful accountability remains elusive. Over the last decade, civil society groups from CAAT, ECCHR, and Yemeni and Gazan human rights organizations have filed dozens of lawsuits in the UK, the EU, and the United States, seeking to halt weapons sales or obtain redress for survivors of airstrikes. Each time, governments and corporations marshal high-priced legal teams, invoke state secrets, or argue that evidence is classified or “nationally sensitive.” In nearly every instance, courts defer, cases stall, and contracts continue. arij aoav.org

Recent years have seen some progress: judges in the UK and Netherlands have occasionally ruled against specific arms licenses, and whistleblower testimony has forced disclosures of emails and technical logs—yet the effect has been marginal in slowing the machinery as a whole. The few executives or officials brought to testify generally avoid personal consequences, and post-retirement, often leverage their notoriety to present as security experts on national television or at high-profile conferences. declassifieduk en.al-akhbar sa.usembassy

The UN and International Justice

International bodies, including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, have produced robust documentation of violations, named officials, and—most recently—issued arrest warrants relating to the Gaza conflict. Nevertheless, enforcement remains another story: arms supplier countries block embargo resolutions, restrict funding for investigations, and even threaten withdrawal from treaties that could lead to prosecution of their officials or businesses. ti-defence

The Whistleblowers’ Dilemma

Those rare individuals who try to disrupt the system from within—whether officials, compliance officers, or technicians—face severe consequences. Beyond legal and financial ruin, some report intimidation, surveillance, and exile. In this climate, the outflow of truth from the corridors of power is at once more urgent and more perilous than ever before. aoav declassifieduk

Is Real Reform Possible?

With the current global alignment of power and profit, the prospects for reform are dim unless accompanied by:

Independent international investigative bodies with teeth—capable of sanctioning not merely countries, but corporations and individuals

Total transparency in all licensing, offset, and brokerage arrangements

Universal whistleblower protection statutes binding on all signatory states

Genuine sanctions: not cosmetic gestures, but bans on public contracts and travel for those implicated in abuses and a willingness to seize assets and extradite as required by law. reuters

Expansion of Gulf-Israel-Transatlantic Military Partnerships – New Frontiers of Complicity

The Next Phase: Qatar, the US, and Embedding in the Occupation Economy

Amid ongoing regional conflicts and diplomatic churn, the global arms market continues to reinvent itself, creating new alliances and strategic footprints that deepen complicity while expanding potential for profit. The recent US announcement that Qatar will build a new air force training facility in Idaho exemplifies how military partnerships between authoritarian states and Western powers are normalized and mainstreamed. According to the BBC, this Idaho base will become a hub for Qatari pilots to train alongside their US counterparts, develop tactical integration, and potentially facilitate the transfer of advanced US military technologies—including simulation systems, avionics, and shared best practices directly applicable to Middle East theaters. bbc

This development signals more than a logistical upgrade; it demonstrates how Gulf state militaries, flush with petrodollars and equipped with Western hardware, are being woven into the fabric of US defense industry operations on its own soil. Setting up such a facility extends Qatar’s influence and access, blurring the lines between “trusted partner” and possible abettor in conflicts where international law is routinely violated. With Qatar’s growing investments in US and UK military infrastructure, and reciprocal American support for Qatari procurement of fighter jets and drones, the boundaries between domestic defense and facilitation of “remote control” wars in Yemen, Gaza, and beyond become ever more indistinct. bbc

Gulf States and the Business of Occupation

Jonathan Cook’s report on how Gulf states—primarily the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar—became business partners in Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories uncovers a further layer of hypocrisy and strategic interconnection. The Abraham Accords, widely celebrated in US and Israeli circles, were not simply about “normalization” of diplomatic ties; they opened floodgates to economic and military collaborations that underpin Israel’s ability to maintain its occupation regime.

Gulf sovereign wealth funds and investors now bankroll Israeli settler enterprises, surveillance technology rollouts, and joint arms ventures, amplifying the effectiveness of both physical and digital repression in the Occupied Territories. As Cook and other investigative reporters note, Emirati firms have jointly developed biometric tools and AI analytics with Israeli tech companies, tested in the West Bank and Gaza before being marketed for export. Bahraini investment in Israeli security startups enables deeper penetration of “predictive policing” technologies across Israeli-occupied spaces. Most strikingly, even previously vocal Arab leaders now compete for contracts and partnership status in arms expos and business forums, often in exchange for relaxed visa regimes, business incentives, and reciprocal arms licensing. jonathan-cook

Conclusion

The evidence is overwhelming: today’s arms business does not operate in spite of the risk of complicity in genocide and corruption—it thrives because those risks are written off as manageable costs, calculated and contained by state and corporate actors alike. Each new revelation—every leaked contract, every bomb fragment with a serial number traced to an American, British, or European plant, every testimony of a survivor—should serve not only as an indictment of those most directly involved, but of the world’s collective willingness to allow profit to win out over principle. emeoutlookmag reuters

Public outrage, policy reform, and legal action are not just necessary—they are urgently overdue. Whether history records today’s collusion as a scandal or as the end of meaningful humanitarian law depends on the actions taken now, in boardrooms, courts, and parliaments across the world.

*Some names have been changed to protect survivors and sources.

