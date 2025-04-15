🎯 You’re not being informed. You’re being *influenced*.**



This isn’t a theory. It’s not a guess. It’s a documented, decades-long campaign, —one that’s evolved from Cold War psyops to AI-powered manipulation in your social feed.



In this hard-hitting exposé, I pull back the curtain on what I call “The Western Playbook of Fake News,” an industrial-scale narrative machine operated not by rogue actors in basements, but by governments, PR firms, intelligence contractors, and military psyops units in Washington, London, Ottawa, and Tel Aviv.



Here is the link to the full Expose:

https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/mind-games?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true



🧠 **What you’ll learn:**

- How *real* disinformation originates from “democratic” institutions

- The shocking truth behind the 1990 "baby incubator" hoax—and why it still matters

- How military psyops teams operate inside major newsrooms

- Why AI isn’t just shaping your feed—it’s *predicting your behavior*

- The rise of *cognitive warfare*, and how it’s already targeting YOU



💥 If you think you’re too smart to be manipulated—**this video is for you.**



Forget Cambridge Analytica.

Forget Russian troll farms.

This is the story you were never meant to connect.



⚠️ **WARNING**: This investigation contains hard truths. No easy heroes. No partisan comfort zones. Just a raw look at how your thoughts are being shaped, in real-time, by invisible actors and engineered emotion.



🔍 **Based on real budgets. Real documents. Real operations.**



🧨 This isn’t about paranoia.

It’s about *power*.

And what you don’t know… is already shaping your worldview.





📌 Read the full exposé on Substack: “Mind Games: The Western Playbook of Fake News:”



👉 Join me on my Substack: https://karat.substack.com



🧠 Subscribe for more unfiltered investigations into propaganda, influence ops, and the hidden architecture of power.

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