Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
2d

It’s too late for propaganda. Our eyes have been opened and we read true history . We are not the same public we were 10 years ago. Can’t put the genie back in the bottle

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ChatterX
2d

BTW the U.S. military essentially rubber stamps every military movie, incl. documentary

***

How CIA/MIC Took over Hollywood:

youtube.com/watch?v=8Xp9jTdJ4Ys

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