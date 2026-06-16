On 3 May 2026, the Guardian revealed that NATO has been quietly running closed-door meetings with film and television screenwriters, directors, and producers in Los Angeles, Brussels, and Paris, with a fourth session scheduled for London next month with members of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain. The meetings are conducted under Chatham House rules — participants can use the information they receive, but the names of attendees are kept secret. A NATO official described them as the fourth in a series. The organisers told the WGGB that “three separate projects” are already in development, “inspired” by what the screenwriters were told inside the room.

The senior NATO figure expected at the London session is James Appathurai, the alliance’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Hybrid Threats, Cybersecurity, and New Technologies.

The 2024 precursor to the current series — also held inside NATO headquarters in Brussels, organised by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies — was attended by eight American screenwriters. Among them: a writer and executive producer of Friends, a writer on Law & Order, and the producer of High Potential. They met then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The CSIS interview of the event is online. The interviewer, Dr Kathleen McInnis, asks her colleague at the end of the conversation what she took away from the experience. The reply, on the record: “Seeing NATO through the screenwriter’s eyes taught us that NATO’s story is one of connection. It’s a place where many of the world’s democracies can come together to solve the world’s hardest problems. We are not alone. Together we are powerful. And that is inspiring.”

One participant in the public version of the same event described herself, in the words of Cineuropa’s report, as “a NATO nerd in my heart of hearts.”

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The Irish screenwriter Alan O’Gorman, whose film Christy won Best Film at the 2026 Irish Film & Television Awards, was invited to one of the European sessions. He declined anonymity and described to the Guardian what he had been asked to be part of. “Outrageous,” he said. “Clearly propaganda.” Other screenwriters in the room, he reported, were “pretty offended that art would be used in a way that was supporting war” and felt they were being asked to “contribute towards propaganda for NATO.” The veteran British producer Faisal A Qureshi, who has worked in the industry for over twenty years, told the paper that the danger was the seduction of creatives by access — by privileged briefings from an institution that “rarely communicates with the public,” producing in the writer a feeling of insider status that would discourage critical questioning later.

If you watched this video, you learned that NATO has a doctrine — published openly since 2020 — that names civilian populations inside its own member states as the legitimate operational terrain of something it calls Cognitive Warfare. You learned that the doctrine flags “anti-establishment populism” as a possible indicator of foreign manipulation. You learned that four operational techniques are running on European phones, paid for by Google and DARPA and the Gates Foundation, published by NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre in Riga. You learned that when the cognitive techniques fail to produce compliance, the legal apparatus freezes the bank accounts of designated individuals without trial.

This exposee’ describes the production layer of the same programme. Pre-bunking conditions you to feel suspicion when you see certain rhetorical patterns. The Cabinet Office’s “fear nudges” exploited the affect lever in your subconscious. The 77th Brigade monitored your social-media posts to learn what you were actually thinking. And the screenwriters of Friends and Law & Order — the people whose work runs in your living room — have been quietly invited to the headquarters of a military alliance and asked, in the framing of one CSIS organiser, to “tell the story of the alliance.”

The technical name for this is narrative warfare. It sits inside cognitive warfare doctrine alongside the techniques the video walks through. The Centre for European Reform, a London think tank with deep institutional links to the British defence establishment, published a report in early 2026 explicitly urging governments to engage “cultural figures, including screenwriters and producers” to “build public support for increased defence spending” and to “better explain why these investments are necessary.” The think tank wrote the brief. NATO is executing on it.

To see what executing on it really looks like, watch Heads of State — the 2025 Amazon MGM blockbuster movie starring Idris Elba and John Cena as a fictional British Prime Minister and American President kidnapped en route to a NATO summit. The film mentions and promotes NATO twenty-nine times. In a buddy-action comedy with a Rotten Tomatoes audience score in the eighties, marketed as escapist summer entertainment, watched in living rooms across forty-three countries on a platform owned by one of the largest defence contractors on earth. The alliance is never criticised, never questioned, never even neutrally described — it is the inviolable good thing the kidnappers want to destroy and the heroes want to save. The audience never notices. That is the entire point. The doctrine calls this operating “below the threshold of conscious perception.” The screenwriters of Friendsand Law & Order are being briefed at NATO headquarters to produce more of it. Heads of State is the prototype. The full breakdown is here.

What changed in the doctrine

In January 2026, NATO’s Allied Command Transformation updated the language on its Cognitive Warfare activity page. The new wording is a marked escalation from the 2020 founding paper or even from the Wells report of December 2025. Quote, from the NATO ACT page:

“Cognitive warfare is not the means by which we fight; it is the fight itself. The brain is both the target and the weapon in the fight for cognitive superiority.”

Read that twice.

In the founding paper, François du Cluzel described the human mind as the sixth domain of military operations — one battlefield among several, alongside land, sea, air, cyber, and space. Five years later, NATO’s own statement of the programme places the cognitive domain not as one battlefield but as the fight itself. Everything else is now in service of it. The brain is no longer terrain. The brain is the war.

The US National Defense University’s Institute for National Strategic Studies — the Pentagon’s in-house policy research body — published its analysis of the Chief Scientist’s December 2025 report on 6 January 2026. The title: Cognitive Warfare 2026: NATO’s Chief Scientist Report as Sentinel Call for Operational Readiness. The piece reads as exactly what it announces — a call inside the US military establishment to move the doctrine from concept validation to active deployment. “The decisive terrain,” the INSS author writes, “is often not geographic but how, when, and what populations think and decide.” NATO’s own monthly publication — yes, it has a monthly publication — is titled the Cognitive Warfare Newsletter. The January 2026 issue is online. The masthead reads: Welcome to Allied Command Transformation, NATO’s Strategic Warfare Development Command.

A private-sector ecosystem has formed around the doctrine. Semantic Visions, a commercial intelligence firm, published a brief in April 2026 advertising what it calls “NATO-aligned cognitive warfare defense” — automated tools for “hybrid threat correlation,” “after-action learning,” and “deterrence communications,” sold to governments and corporations that wish to operate inside the framework NATO has authored. The contractor language is sterile. The function is the same.

Why this matters for the people Substack is for

Substack is full of writers who have been throttled, demonetised, deplatformed, suppressed, or quietly nudged off the major platforms. Many of you are here precisely because YouTube and Twitter and Facebook decided your particular line of work was not compatible with the “trust and safety” frameworks those companies have built — frameworks that are operationally indistinguishable from NATO’s doctrine in their identification of what dissent looks like and how it should be managed.

The Hollywood story confirms what some of you have suspected and what others have refused to take seriously. The narrative environment around you is being engineered — engineered as a programme, with budgets, contractors, doctrinal documents, and named officials. The screenwriters who shape what you watch in your living room are being briefed by men whose other job is hybrid-threat operations. The think tanks that draft the policy memos behind defence-spending increases are also drafting the briefs that bring those screenwriters into the room. The cognitive warfare programme has been deploying continuously since 2020. It deploys through the entertainment you consume, the ads you scroll past, and the fact-check labels that appear under content that questions any of it.

The names of the people in those rooms are mostly still secret. The Chatham House rule sees to that. But the outline is now public, the budget is public, the doctrine is public, and the brief was published by a think tank you can read in three clicks.

What’s missing from the standard coverage

The Guardian broke the screenwriter story. Cineuropa and a handful of European trade publications followed. Russian state media and some libertarian-aligned outlets covered it. But the coverage so far has framed it as a standalone curiosity — NATO talks to filmmakers, some filmmakers don’t like it. The story sits inside a doctrinal architecture that has been operational for six years, that the Guardian itself has barely covered, and that the bulk of Western mainstream press has decided is not a story worth telling. The Doğru case — a German journalist criminalised in his own country for reporting on a student protest — has not appeared in Der Spiegel or FAZ or the Süddeutsche Zeitung. The 77th Brigade’s compilation of dossiers on the Leader of the Opposition was admitted on the floor of the House of Commons, and within a week the story was off the front pages and out of the news cycle. The Cabinet Office’s “fear nudges” framework was documented in peer-reviewed medical journals and has not become a political scandal because the political class largely approves of having been protected by it.

The full picture comes together only when the pieces are placed side by side. There is the operational layer — the techniques running on the public’s phones. There is the legal layer — the named cases, the frozen accounts, the criminalised reporter. And now there is the cultural-production layer: the programme reaching for the screenwriters whose work shapes the mass imagination of the very publics the doctrine targets.

If you found this article useful, share it. If you read the article, send it to one person who still believes any of this is conspiracy talk. The work continues because readers and viewers appreciate it, and because the operation that is the subject of the work has every incentive to make sure work like this never reaches scale. The architecture is built. The doctrine is published. The screenwriters of Friends have been to NATO headquarters. Now you know and knowing, in a doctrine that counts your scepticism as the enemy’s work, is the one thing it did not budget for.

The Centre for European Reform report is sourced here via secondary reporting (news-pravda); the original CER document and the exact quoted language (”cultural figures, including screenwriters and producers”; “build public support for increased defence spending”) can be confirmed against the primary publication on cer.eu. The “three separate projects” claim and the identification of James Appathurai as the expected London attendee rest on the Guardian and Manila News reports respectively and have not been independently confirmed by NATO. Several supporting links (news-pravda, attackofthefanboy, vigilantfox) are lower-tier or state-adjacent sources used here to corroborate facts available in the primary documents; where a NATO, INSS, EUR-Lex, or peer-reviewed primary source exists for the same claim, it was used.