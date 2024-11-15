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Netanyahu and Corruption: A Deep Dive into Israel’s Political Crisis
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Netanyahu and Corruption: A Deep Dive into Israel’s Political Crisis

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Thomas Karat
Nov 15, 2024

Israel faces a growing political crisis, and at the center of it are allegations of corruption at the highest levels of government. In this provocative interview, we explore the deep divisions shaping Israeli society under current leadership, diving into questions of governance, ethics, and the impact of a controversial administration. The discussion sheds light on how these issues affect not only Israel but also the broader dynamics of the Middle East. From the challenges facing Israeli democracy to the complex layers of political power, this conversation provides an unfiltered look at the crossroads Israel now faces.

Here is the link to the Substack article. 
https://karat.substack.com/p/escalating-risks-the-threat-of-a

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro
 05:15 Who is Avshalom
 14:20 Israels Orthodox challenge
 17:40 Netanyahus kingdom from within
 28:25 Avshalom, physicist and philosopher
 38:00 October 7th
 44:35 Israels internal corruption
 48:00 Could Israel use its nuclear arsenal
 50:00 The scandal beneath Netanyahus corruption charges
 58:00 Israels internal fault lines
 01:19:00 Reviewing Jordans peace treaty
 01:26:00 Five controversial Avshalom statements
 01:34:15 Psychoanalytical insights of Thora and Judaism

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