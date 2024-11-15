Netanyahu and Corruption: A Deep Dive into Israel’s Political Crisis

Israel faces a growing political crisis, and at the center of it are allegations of corruption at the highest levels of government. In this provocative interview, we explore the deep divisions shaping Israeli society under current leadership, diving into questions of governance, ethics, and the impact of a controversial administration. The discussion sheds light on how these issues affect not only Israel but also the broader dynamics of the Middle East. From the challenges facing Israeli democracy to the complex layers of political power, this conversation provides an unfiltered look at the crossroads Israel now faces.



Here is the link to the Substack article.

https://karat.substack.com/p/escalating-risks-the-threat-of-a



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:15 Who is Avshalom

14:20 Israels Orthodox challenge

17:40 Netanyahus kingdom from within

28:25 Avshalom, physicist and philosopher

38:00 October 7th

44:35 Israels internal corruption

48:00 Could Israel use its nuclear arsenal

50:00 The scandal beneath Netanyahus corruption charges

58:00 Israels internal fault lines

01:19:00 Reviewing Jordans peace treaty

01:26:00 Five controversial Avshalom statements

01:34:15 Psychoanalytical insights of Thora and Judaism

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