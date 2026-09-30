He did not have to plan October 7 to become the man who gained most from it. Two years on, the winnings sit on the map, inside his coalition, and in a corruption trial that never quite reaches a verdict. A month before Israel votes, he flew to Abu Dhabi to seal the one chapter that still could come back to haunt him.

On Sunday morning, without notice, a private jet carried Benjamin Netanyahu out of Israel and into Abu Dhabi. Channel 12 broke the story while he was still on the ground. A day later both governments confirmed the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, calling it a conversation about bilateral relations. The Israeli account gave the errand away. Netanyahu had gone to ask the Emirati president to deny publicly a report that he had telephoned Netanyahu days before 7 October 2023 to warn that Hamas was preparing a major assault.

The method is worth noticing, because it repeats. A prime minister who wanted the record corrected would send a lawyer or a spokesman. This one flew across the Gulf in secret, a month before an election, to ask a foreign head of state to say a warning never happened.

The question trailing Netanyahu since that day is whether he knew what was coming. The heavier question is what he has done with it. The same fire has paid him in three currencies. It enlarged the map. It kept his coalition alive and his trial at a distance. And it left him, so far, out of reach of any reckoning. Each of the three is documented, and together they describe a man who found in the disaster what he had wanted for decades and could not otherwise get.

The ground is the least deniable place to begin. By the reckoning of an Israeli newspaper, Israel has seized more territory from its neighbours since October 2023 than in any comparable span in decades. In Gaza the army holds more than half the territory after the autumn ceasefire. The cabinet approved a plan for the voluntary transfer of Gazans to third countries, and the defence minister ordered the army to prepare for a mass departure. The enclave’s future was drawn up, in a scheme built around Donald Trump, as a foreign-run coastal resort on cleared land. A UN commission gave the campaign its legal name last September, finding that Israel had committed genocide and that its object was permanent control of Gaza and a Jewish majority across the land it holds. Israel rejects the finding.

The other fronts fill in the shape. In the West Bank the finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, advanced the E1 settlement he says buries any Palestinian state, and has demanded the army wage in the territory what it waged in Gaza. In Lebanon the military sits on some 608 square kilometres of the south. In Syria, after the fall of Assad, it crossed the old disengagement line into the UN buffer zone and dug into nine positions, including the peak of Mount Hermon. The war it opened on Iran this year belongs to the same design. The Atlantic Council, no enemy of Israel, describes an emergency response to October that has hardened into a standing doctrine of forward defence. None of it was hidden as ambition. Last August, handed a map of the promised land on live television, Netanyahu said he felt very attached to the vision of a Greater Israel reaching into Jordan, Egypt, Syria and Lebanon. The map on the wall in 2025 and the facts on the ground in 2026 are the same document.

The second currency is his own political life. When the war began, the expectation across Israel was that it would close within months, his coalition would fracture, and he would answer for the worst security failure in the country’s history. A New York Times investigation later set out how that expectation failed: Netanyahu stretched the fighting past the point his own commanders judged necessary, added war aims as ceasefire talks matured, and held the coalition together. In April 2024 a six-week truce that would have freed more than thirty hostages reached the edge of a cabinet vote. Smotrich ended it with a line, telling Netanyahu that if the deal went through, you no longer have a government. Netanyahu folded, and the war ran on.

Underneath all of it sits the trial. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand as a criminal defendant, and for two years his testimony has slid off the calendar, deferred for security and political reasons attached to one war after another. His government moved to remove the attorney general and the head of the Shin Bet, both tied to matters touching him. He has refused, throughout, to permit a state commission of inquiry into October 7, the one body able to compel his aides to testify under oath, offering instead a panel chosen by politicians. A war without an end keeps the trial from arriving and the inquiry from convening.

The uses of the catastrophe come into focus once the making of it is in view. The same New York Times investigation traced the vulnerability to Netanyahu’s own hand: for years his governments propped up Hamas as a counterweight to the Palestinian Authority, and in the months before the attack his drive to break the power of Israel’s courts split the public and drained the army. The Hamas policy he stated himself. In 2015 he told the Knesset that Hamas was an asset and Mahmoud Abbas a burden. In 2019 he told Likud lawmakers that whoever wished to stop a Palestinian state should back strengthening Hamas, and for years his cabinets let the Qatari cash flow that kept the group solvent. He now denies that any of it was meant to build Hamas up.

That doctrine also answers why the warnings changed nothing. When bin Zayed telephoned, and when Egypt’s intelligence chief flew in for 67 minutes eleven days before the attack to say Gaza was about to erupt, they reached a prime minister whose whole strategy rested on a contained and useful Hamas. At a security meeting on 1 October, six days out, Netanyahu pushed back on officials who wanted to strike Hamas commanders, reportedly to protect the Saudi normalisation deal he believed was near. The warning from Abu Dhabi never reached the heads of Israel’s intelligence services, according to five former officials who spoke to the Times. He did not act because acting would have cost him the thing he wanted, and because he had spent a decade persuading himself that Hamas would not dare.

This returns the story to the aeroplane. Netanyahu has called the warnings a fabrication and is suing the newspaper that first reported them. He has fought the inquiry that could test his account under oath. When the reporting reached a leader he could not sue, he went to him in person. The objection that the warnings carried no date is true and does not save him: a former Israeli official’s own verdict on the Egyptian visit was that the messenger was the message. A denial flown to another country’s capital by night is its own kind of admission.

The neighbours have dropped the diplomatic cover. At the General Assembly on 22 September, King Abdullah of Jordan, whose kingdom has held a peace treaty with Israel since 1994, told the hall that Israel now acts with terrifying impunity. He accused the government of trying to erase Palestinian life and to impose a new territorial reality, naming Gaza, the West Bank and Syria as one enterprise testing how far it can go. Any move against Jordan’s water or its northern border, he said, would be read as a threat to the kingdom itself. He is the neighbour whose border the map reaches next, which is why he, of all people, said it aloud.

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Israelis vote on 27 October. The campaign turns on the first chapter, the warnings and the failure, because that is the part of the record a ballot can still punish. The chapters that followed have already been written into the map and into the machinery that keeps him in office. That is why the flight to Abu Dhabi carries past its own strangeness. A man sure of his record does not cross the Gulf in the dark to ask another to deny it.