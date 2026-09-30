Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
Sep 30Edited

We all knew it was a Pearl Habour type of event - pretended surprise.

Isn't the real news of the revelations, the fact that the Emirates and Egypt leaders pretend to be muslim brotherhood, hosting Hamas political leaders and acting as mediators while in fact spying on them, probably by compromising their phone operating systems?

Surely that's also how the israeli regime was able to assasinate the Hamas leader in Tehran a while back? He was resident in the Emirates and surely had a phone from there unknowingly compromised to the Emiratis.

Also the "precision" missile bombing of the families of the Hamas negotiators, at the exact moment needed to pressure them......with but the flimsiset of feigned protest from the Emirates, who were obviously in on it.

The latter scene of family murder to exact pressure in a key moment, was by the way, repeated when the Israeli masterminded attack on Iran began with a "precision" strike on the Minab school killing the school age children of the Iranian military leaders and their teachers too.

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
Sep 30

False flags galore...there always comes a time when a liar overstretches and starts loosing the thread of the plot himself...when the lie becomes the lie of the land, AIPAC of lies, there should be an eventual dénouement, a resolution of the proverbial Gordian knot...maybe a large part of the credit should go to the Axis of Resistance, led by the Persians, "un juste retour des choses", Sumud...the sword, or rather the scimitar of Damocles over Bibi's head, which can cut the knot, and the head in one fell swoop; Judith, are you there? In this bloody farce, let us not forget, though, that the head puppets, Trumpf, Net-a-Yahoo, the rabid dog of war, i tutti quanti, le menu fretin, have a puppet master, the Invisible Hand, lurking in the Wall Street/Washington/Silicon valley nexus. You may cut a head, but in cauda venenum, and like a monstrous hydra it will take more than one blow to exterminate that beast. The struggle must go on!

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