“Never Again” — Unless Israel does it? Son Of Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out, With Mark Etkind

“Never Again” is repeated every year. Rarely is it tested.



In this interview, I speak with Mark Etkind, the son of a Holocaust survivor who endured the Łódź Ghetto and multiple concentration camps, including Buchenwald. Mark is also a leading voice among Holocaust survivors’ descendants who have spoken out against the destruction of Gaza — a position that has made him deeply controversial within parts of the Jewish community and the political mainstream.



Mark challenges the idea that Holocaust remembrance can be safely sealed off from the present. He argues that memory without consequence becomes ritual, and ritual without moral risk becomes cover. When institutions commemorate the Holocaust while remaining silent on Gaza, he sees not neutrality, but evasion.



We talk about why drawing historical parallels provokes such intense backlash, where the line between remembrance and politicisation is really drawn, and why “Never Again” loses meaning when it applies only to the past — or only to some victims, and not others.

This is not a comfortable conversation. It is not meant to be. But if Holocaust memory is to mean more than ceremony, then voices like Mark Etkind’s demand to be heard.



📌 Full context, background analysis, and related writing available on my Substack.📌 https://substack.com/@thomaskarat



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 Who is Mark

16:50 Integrating Survivors

34:30 Changing a World View

46:20 The Greater Israel

01:12:55 Jeremy Corbyn

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