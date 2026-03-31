No Quarter, No Mercy, No Rules: The Theology Behind America's War Crimes

The video above asks a question most coverage of the Iran war has avoided. This piece takes that question one step further — to where it leads when things go wrong on the battlefield.

On March 13, standing before the press, Pete Hegseth promised “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.” The phrase has a specific legal meaning. Orders of no quarter — killing enemies who surrender or are rendered unable to fight — have been prohibited under international law since the Hague Convention of 1899. They are listed as a war crime in the aftermath of World War II. They violate the Geneva Convention. They violate the U.S. Marine Corps’ own rules of engagement. Hegseth had already described those rules, in the opening days of the war, as “stupid” and “politically correct.” Human Rights Watch’s Washington director, who has worked with the U.S. military for two decades, called the language “a serious red flag” from an atrocity-prevention standpoint.

A U.S. strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran killed more than 170 people, most of them children. The U.S. Navy sank the Iranian training vessel Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka — 87 dead, 61 missing — and did not send a single vessel to assist with rescue operations, which the Geneva Convention largely requires. The UN’s Independent Fact-Finding Mission has called for evidence to be preserved for potential war crimes accountability.

These are not a separate story from the one the article and video tell. They are its logical conclusion.

Here is the connection that the evolutionary psychology literature makes explicit and that our political coverage keeps missing: sacred framing does not only motivate soldiers. It removes the internal brake. When you tell someone they are executing divine will, you have not just given them a reason to fight — you have given them a reason to stop asking whether what they are doing is right. Haidt’s moral foundations research, which the video walks through, shows that the Sanctity foundation doesn’t just activate commitment. It deactivates deliberation. Things framed as sacred are not subject to cost-benefit analysis. They are not subject to proportionality assessments. They are not subject to the question a soldier is supposed to ask before pulling a trigger: is this lawful?

Rules of engagement exist precisely because that question is hard to answer under fire, under orders, under the pressure of institutional hierarchy. They are, in the most literal sense, pre-committed answers to moral questions that combat makes impossible to reason through in real time. When the Secretary of Defense calls them stupid, he is not just expressing a preference for aggressive tactics. He is dismantling the cognitive infrastructure that prevents atrocity.

And when commanders tell their troops that the war is God’s plan — that the president has been anointed to trigger Armageddon — they are doing something even more fundamental. They are telling soldiers that the question of whether an order is lawful has been superseded by the question of whether it is divinely sanctioned. Those are not the same question. They have never been the same question. The entire architecture of the laws of war — Hague, Geneva, the UCMJ, the rules of engagement — rests on the premise that human authority, not divine authority, governs the use of force. The moment that premise is successfully replaced, not even the rules that exist on paper can do the work they were designed to do.

This is what the founders understood when they built the establishment clause. Not that religion was dangerous in private life. That religion was dangerous when fused to the coercive power of the state — specifically because a state that acts in God’s name has, by definition, placed itself beyond human accountability. You can court-martial a soldier who violates the rules of engagement. You cannot court-martial God’s instrument for carrying out God’s plan.

The article I posted last week documents the institutional machinery: the tattoos, the prayer services, the apostles in the Oval Office, the Seven Mountain Mandate, the theological scaffolding that has been under construction for years and is now, for the first time, operating at the level of an active war. The video above gives you the analytical vocabulary — the evolutionary psychology of sacred framing, the Cyrus king doctrine, the linguistic tools to recognize prophetic register when it appears in political speech.

What neither piece addresses directly is where this leads when things go wrong on the battlefield — which they always do. When a soldier who has been told he is executing divine will commits an act that would otherwise be called a war crime, who is accountable? The commander who gave the apocalyptic briefing? The Secretary of Defense who dismissed the rules as stupid? The White House theology that provided the permission structure?

These questions do not have comfortable answers. But they are the questions that the evidence, taken seriously, now requires us to ask.

Read the article. Watch the video. Then watch what the inspector general does — or doesn’t do — with the 200 complaints that are sitting on his desk.

That silence, too, will be data.