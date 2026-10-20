Nord Stream Never Ended. It Moved Into Your Home.

One week in October

On 8 October, Reuters reported that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, had discussed Nord Stream with Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy. According to five sources, the topic was bringing an American investor into the pipelines. The two men had met in Moscow and New York in recent weeks. The White House said there had been “no Nord Stream discussions recently.”

Berlin’s answer came the same day. Restarting the pipelines requires approval from the federal government, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said, and Berlin does not intend to grant it. Lawmaker Michael Kellner put it more bluntly: “This threatens to be a dirty deal that will cost Europe dearly.”

Six days later, on 14 October, the first Nord Stream trial opened at the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg. The defendant, Serhii K., is a 50-year-old veteran of Ukraine’s security service. Prosecutors say the attackers acted on orders from Ukrainian state agencies. He denies it.

So in a single week, the pipelines were both a crime scene and a business opportunity. And the people who will live with the outcome, those who heat, commute and work in Europe, were not at either table.

Your heating

On 13 October, a barrel of Brent crude cost $107.29. A year ago it was $63.69. It has been above $100 since at least mid-September, after renewed fighting between the United States and Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again at the end of August.

German households feel it most directly. In September, heating oil cost 74.9% more than a year earlier, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Motor fuels rose 37.1%. Overall inflation climbed to 3.3%, up from 2.8% in July.

Gas is next. On 9 October, German storage was 59.8% full, against 76% a year earlier. Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Network Agency, conceded in September that the legal target of 80% by 1 November was “not realistic.” The government then ordered the state-owned trader SEFE to buy an extra 8 terawatt-hours before 15 December, worth roughly €600 million at current prices.

Why is Europe so exposed? Because since the pipes went silent, it lives on tankers, and tankers can be outbid. Qatari cargoes are stuck behind Hormuz, and Europe is losing the race against Asian buyers for the rest. Spot prices have risen about 50% since mid-June.

What is left comes mostly from one country. This year the United States will supply about two-thirds of Europe’s liquefied gas imports, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. It is, on average, the most expensive gas European buyers can get. In January, a single cold snap in Texas pushed American gas futures up more than 90% in a week. “We replaced one massive dependency with another,” says Henning Gloystein of the consultancy Eurasia Group.

And the old one never fully left. In the first quarter of this year, EU imports of Russian liquefied gas rose 16%, a quarterly record. Europe now buys from both, only by ship instead of by pipe, and at a higher price.

Your job

In September, the chemical company Evonik confirmed the scale of its retreat: 2,150 jobs cut in Germany, on top of about 2,800 already under way, and plants in Hamburg and Bitterfeld closing. Media reports say the group could shrink by around 10,000 positions. “We are in a structural and economic crisis in our industry,” said interim chief executive Claus Rettig. Evonik’s energy costs, the company says, are higher than those of almost every competitor.

Chemicals are where Nord Stream bites hardest. Gas is not only the industry’s fuel but also its raw material. The ifo Institute adds that the fighting in the Middle East is now hitting an industry that was already weakened.

Evonik is not alone. In late July, Tanja Gönner, head of the Federation of German Industries, said German industry is losing about 15,000 jobs a month. “The state of industry is critical,” she said.

The official numbers point the same way. In August, Germany had 235,000 fewer people in work than a year earlier. In September, unemployment rose back above three million, far more than economists had forecast. “The economic improvement is not yet reaching the labour market,” said Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency.

Not all of this traces back to the Baltic. Gönner herself blames American tariffs and Chinese competition. But cheap pipeline gas was the floor German industry stood on, and this autumn shows how far down it is to the next one. The cuts land on the shift worker in Marl, the lab technician in Bitterfeld, the apprentice whose training place quietly disappears. None of them was asked.

Your son’s letter

Since 15 January, a letter from the armed forces has been arriving in German homes. It goes to everyone born in 2008 or later as they turn 18. Women may ignore the questionnaire inside. Men may not: whoever fails to answer faces a fine of up to €1,000.

By June, 298,200 letters had gone out. After a reminder, 96% of the men replied, and about 530 signed up: 0.18%. The army is supposed to grow from about 186,000 to 260,000 soldiers. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has told parliament that a partial draft would become unavoidable if the threat grows. From 1 July 2027, every 18-year-old man must report for a medical examination.

The threat he means sits largely on the Baltic. In June, Germany and Poland agreed on a joint Baltic Sea command. In August and September, NATO jets shot down drones over Latvia and Lithuania. In September, a Russian corvette fired flares at a Danish helicopter off Gedser, the Danish port across the water from Rostock.

Nobody in Berlin says a pipeline put that letter in your mailbox. But the attack on Nord Stream was the moment the Baltic stopped being a quiet sea between trading partners. What followed was an arms race on the seabed, and the bill for it is now addressed to 18-year-olds.

Your cables

On 8 September, a Russian captain and an Azerbaijani boatswain went on trial in Helsinki. Their ship, the Fitburg, is accused of dragging its anchor across the floor of the Gulf of Finland for at least 130 kilometres on New Year’s Eve. Eight cables and pipelines were damaged, hitting electricity, gas and telecommunications. The charge is aggravated sabotage. Both men deny it.

On 27 August, the Helsinki Court of Appeal revived the case against three officers of the tanker Eagle S, accused of cutting the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia. A lower court had thrown it out. The cable’s owners are claiming about €105 million. The three officers have already left Finland, and the ruling can still be challenged before the Supreme Court until 26 October.

That these cases reach a courtroom at all is new. So far, as the public record shows, no Baltic seabed incident has ended in a conviction.

Meanwhile, the conflict has moved from the seabed into the air and onto the ships. In March, a drone struck Estonia’s Auvere power station. In April, Estonia stopped boarding shadow-fleet tankers in its own waters, citing the risk of clashes with Russian naval patrols. In August, Putin threatened a “symmetrical” response to European boardings.

Your emails, your bank transfers and your video calls run through cables like these. So does part of the electricity in your socket. They lie unguarded on the floor of a shallow sea, and until this autumn, anyone willing to drag an anchor across them had little to fear.

Who decides

Back to the Kushner–Dmitriev talks. Ask the investigator’s question: who would profit?

The operating company behind Nord Stream is 51% owned by Gazprom. Two German firms hold 31%, French and Dutch firms the rest. An American investor would add a third party with a claim on gas that would flow into Germany. According to the same report, Dmitriev is expected to meet the leadership of the Alternative for Germany early next year. That is the party openly calling for an end to the boycott of Russian gas. This summer it stood at 27% in the polls, ahead of the chancellor’s conservatives.

Brussels is moving the other way. An EU regulation adopted this year phases out Russian gas imports, and the Commission has proposed banning all transactions involving Nord Stream 1 and 2.

So the pipes now stand at the centre of three contests at once: a criminal case in Hamburg, a deal between Washington and Moscow, and a political fight inside Germany. In Hamburg, the defence argues the pipelines were a legitimate target, “a weapon in the hand of the Russians.” In London, a court ruled in July that the operator gets no insurance money, because the damage was a “consequence of war”.

Think about what that means. If blowing up a pipeline off the coast of a NATO country counts as war, then the war has already reached the infrastructure you depend on. If it does not, then someone committed the largest act of sabotage in Europe’s postwar history, and one man is in the dock.

Either way, the decisions being made this autumn will set your heating costs, your job security and your son’s next few years. They are being made in courtrooms, ministries and private meetings in Moscow and New York. Not one of them involves a vote.

In the interview below, Moritz Enders and I go back to the night it all began.