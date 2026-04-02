On the morning of 28 February 2026, as the first American B-2 stealth bombers completed their runs over Tehran, two sets of numbers were updating simultaneously. One tracked strike assessments at US Central Command. The other tracked share prices on Wall Street. Within hours, Lockheed Martin had hit an all-time high of $676.70. The three largest US defence firms together registered a single-day shareholder gain of between $25 and $30 billion. In the Gulf of Mexico, executives at Venture Global LNG were already drafting the press releases. The question that serious journalism must ask — and that the mainstream Western press has been conspicuously slow to pursue — is whether those two sets of numbers were ever really separate.

What happened on February 28 was not, by any credible reading of international law, a legitimate act of self-defence. The US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury while diplomatic negotiations were actively underway in Geneva. Just two days before the bombs fell, the Omani mediator had described a diplomatic breakthrough. Pentagon briefers acknowledged to congressional staff on 1 March that Iran was not planning to strike US forces unless Israel struck first — directly undermining the White House’s claim of imminent threat. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the strikes at the Security Council. Yale law professor Oona Hathaway called them blatantly illegal. The UN special rapporteur on counter-terrorism stated plainly that the strikes constituted “the international crime of aggression.”Article 2(4) of the UN Charter — the foundational prohibition on force against another state’s territorial integrity — admits no exceptions except Security Council authorisation or genuine self-defence. Neither applied here.

This is the context in which the economic consequences must be understood. A war that had no legal basis has produced, for a very specific set of American interests, consequences that are extraordinary in their convenience.

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The LNG Jackpot

Qatar had spent three decades building the world’s most reliable liquefied natural gas operation. In 1996, it loaded its first LNG tanker bound for Japan. By 2026, it accounted for roughly 20% of global LNG supply — the second-largest exporter on earth, and the single most consistent. That record ended on 2 March, when Iranian retaliatory strikes knocked out 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity. Two of fourteen production trains and one of two liquefaction facilities were destroyed. QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters the repairs would take three to five years, sidelining 12.8 million tonnes of LNG per year and costing an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue. Qatar’s condensate exports fell by nearly a quarter. Force Majeure was declared on all output.

Iran had been explicit. After US and Israeli strikes destroyed its own South Pars gas facilities, Tehran announced that Qatar’s infrastructure would pay the price. Washington and Jerusalem received the warning clearly. They struck anyway.

The energy consultancy Criterion Research subsequently told clients that US LNG exports could nearly double by 2030, with the supply gap Qatar leaves behind large enough to “restructure the market for a decade.” Qatar’s North Field expansion — the three-phase programme that would have raised Qatari capacity to 142 million tonnes annually — is, according to analysts, effectively dead. The combined gap approaches 100 million tonnes per year into the early 2030s. No other single producer can fill it.

The United States can come closest. The firm Venture Global, already in commissioning at Golden Pass LNG, has further projects at Port Arthur and Rio Grande LNG scheduled for 2027. These projects alone are projected to reach 39 billion cubic feet per day by 2033 — effectively doubling current US export capacity. Venture Global CEO Michael Sabel did not wait long before announcing that the US has “the largest available incremental LNG capacity” in the world and stands ready to supply it. Shares in Cheniere, America’s largest LNG exporter, rose around 7% in the first week. Venture Global surged nearly 24%. European gas futures, meanwhile, soared more than 80% in the first week of the conflict. The people of Germany, France, and the Netherlands will spend this winter paying those prices. The shareholders of Cheniere will receive the proceeds.

The Arms Economy’s Perfect Asymmetry

Defence stocks had, in a detail that deserves considerably more scrutiny than it has received, already risen nearly 40%since January — before the first bomb fell. Lockheed Martin’s all-time high on Day 1 was not the market responding to the war. It was the market confirming what it had already priced in.

The arithmetic of modern warfare explains why. Iran deploys a Shahed drone that costs an estimated $20,000 to $50,000to produce. The US intercepts it with a PAC-3 MSE missile that costs $4 million. A ballistic missile warrants a THAAD interceptor at $12.77 million per round. Every intercept is a guaranteed future procurement order. In January 2026, weeks before Operation Epic Fury, Lockheed signed a framework agreement with the Pentagon to quadruple THAAD interceptor production from 96 to 400 units annually. The timing does not require comment.

Northrop Grumman closed up 6% on Day 1. RTX gained nearly 5%. L3Harris, General Dynamics, and BAE Systems all recorded solid increases. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently confirmed the Pentagon had sent the White House a request for $200 billion in supplemental funding. Trump, who had stated in January that the military budget for 2027 should rise from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, invited the CEOs of RTX, Lockheed, Boeing, Northrop, BAE, L3Harris and Honeywell to the White House, after which he announced they had agreed to quadruple production of advanced weaponry. Hegseth summarised the philosophy without apparent irony: “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

The Money Trail

The same companies registering these gains were among the largest contributors to Donald Trump’s political operation. This is not hidden. It is not alleged. It is the public record of American political finance, available to anyone willing to look.

What is harder to prove, but impossible to ignore, are the trading patterns that have shadowed Trump’s military decisions throughout this conflict. On one Monday, $580 million in oil futures flooded the market in a sudden spike — with no public news to explain it — roughly 16 minutes before Trump announced a pause in strikes on Iranian power plants. On the Friday before the war began, a surge of more than 150 Polymarket accounts placed bets predicting a US strike on Iran by the following day. These accounts were anonymous. The trades were not small.

Jared Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law and one of his designated Iran envoys — is simultaneously seeking to raise billionsfor his private equity fund from the Persian Gulf governments most directly entangled in the war’s consequences. Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have invested in drone companies competing for Pentagon contracts. The White House called any implication of wrongdoing “baseless and irresponsible.” Democrats have begun laying the groundwork for congressional investigations.

The evidence does not yet establish criminal conspiracy. What it establishes, beyond reasonable dispute, is that the private financial interests of the people who decided to launch this war align, with extraordinary precision, with the consequences of having launched it.

The Geopolitical Prize

Beyond money lies power — and here the strategic logic of the war becomes its most explicit. China, the world’s largest energy importer, now faces the simultaneous loss of both Iranian and Qatari LNG, its two primary Gulf suppliers. Russia cannot fill the gap at scale in the near term. Chatham House analysts note that Asian buyers have the option of increasing imports from the US, Australia, Canada — and that to safeguard market share, Qatar may now have to soften commercial terms in ways that systematically favour US exporters. Taiwan, which generates 40% of its electricity from LNG and imports heavily from Qatar, has already announced it will source more gas from the United States. India began rationing natural gas on 3 March.

This is energy dependency engineered at gunpoint. Countries that buy American gas do not easily impose competing sanctions on Washington, support Iranian diplomacy at the UN, or chart foreign policy independent of American preferences. This is not conspiracy theorising — it is the explicit logic of energy statecraft that Washington has pursued openly since 2017, and which this war has accelerated by a decade.

The Limits of the Windfall

Intellectual honesty requires acknowledging what the war has not delivered cleanly. US terminals are already running at full capacity — the immediate benefit is price, not volume: higher profits on existing shipments, not new ones. New export capacity requires years of construction and regulatory approval. Regasification infrastructure in South and Southeast Asia lags badly behind, meaning large new markets cannot materialise quickly regardless of supply. The Deloitte global impact analysis warns of rising stagflation risk across major economies, which depresses energy demand overall. And the energy shock may accelerate the renewable transition in Asia faster than any policy intervention could — a structural shift that ultimately undermines US LNG’s long-term market. American consumers, too, are not insulated: domestic gas prices were already forecast to rise due to LNG export expansion, before this crisis made matters considerably worse.

The war is not a clean win. It is a brutally asymmetric one: the costs fall on Iranians, Qataris, Europeans, and ordinary Americans paying for petrol. The gains concentrate in boardrooms and brokerage accounts.

The Conclusion No One in Washington Will Draw

Wars of aggression — and this is what the UN Secretary-General, the UN special rapporteur, and the large majority of international legal scholars have called this — do not announce their purposes in State Department briefings. They announce them in stock filings, in earnings calls, in the quiet surge of futures contracts placed sixteen minutes before a presidential announcement.

The beneficiaries of Operation Epic Fury were not difficult to identify. They were in the White House meeting room. Their stocks rose before the bombs fell. Their lobbyists shaped the energy policy that made the war strategically coherent. A girls’ elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, where 165 children and teachers died in a strike whose perpetrator has never been clearly established, does not appear on any earnings call. It does not move the Lockheed share price. It is, in the ledger of this war, an externality.

That is the word a certain kind of person uses when they mean: someone else paid.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO.

For readability, the full source list is not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.