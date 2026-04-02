Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4d

Thank you, Thomas, this needs 1000 Likes! Great reporting! This war spreads costs over every population, while the perps buy more yachts.

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Loon's avatar
Loon
4d

Thanks for describing who the war criminals are who kill people for profit .

Clear journalism!

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