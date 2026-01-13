The warehouse has no windows. From the outside, the Civil–Military Coordination Center (CMCC) looks like any other logistics hub in Israel’s southern industrial belt: concrete walls, perimeter fencing, a steady flow of SUVs with diplomatic plates and contractors’ badges. Inside, an operations floor is lined with giant screens streaming aerial feeds from Gaza, heat maps of population movements, dashboards of aid convoys and ceasefire “incidents.” US officers, Israeli security officials and private‑sector “technical advisers” sit side by side at consoles.

On paper, the CMCC is the heart of a humanitarian project: coordinating the reconstruction of a devastated Gaza Strip, vetting contractors, smoothing the flow of food, medicine and cement into the ruins. In practice, it is also the integration point for a new generation of military‑grade AI and surveillance tools that will shape who gets to move, build, speak — or simply exist — in whatever emerges from the rubble.

Among the corporate logos circulating through this new command centre are some of the most powerful names in US tech. Palantir Technologies, the Colorado‑based data‑mining firm bankrolled early by Peter Thiel, has a “Maven Field Service Representative” embedded in the CMCC, linked to the Pentagon’s Project Maven battlefield analytics platform. Oracle, the database giant chaired by Larry Ellison, supplies the sovereign cloud infrastructure and underground data centres that now form the hardened digital backbone for Israel’s government and defence apparatus. Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation, meanwhile, has secured licences to operate in Israel and selected sites in Gaza, tightly conditioned on Israeli security vetting.

This is the selling point of the post‑war Gaza “peace” and reconstruction agenda being promoted in Washington, Jerusalem and parts of the Gulf: a shattered territory to be rebuilt as a hyper‑connected smart enclave, studded with data centres, biometric checkpoints and AI‑managed “safe communities” for Palestinians deemed acceptable. What is marketed as digital transformation and humanitarian stabilization is, in reality, the institutionalisation of a carceral, data‑driven regime of control and dispossession: genocide as a service.

The same corporate platforms that helped generate kill lists, optimize bombing campaigns and feed Israel’s AI‑assisted targeting systems during the war are being woven into Gaza’s proposed civilian infrastructure for housing, welfare, policing and borders. The war does not end when the guns fall silent; it is simply rewritten into code, contracts and cloud architecture.

From the kill chain to “reconstruction”

Palantir’s role in Gaza did not begin with reconstruction meetings. It began with the war.

In January 2024, three months into Israel’s assault, Palantir announced a “strategic partnership” with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, explicitly framed as support for the country’s “war effort.” The deal, struck during Palantir’s first ever board meeting in Tel Aviv, committed the company to supplying its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and other tools to process vast volumes of classified intelligence for “war‑related missions” in Gaza. According to reporting by The Nationand human‑rights researchers summarised by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, Palantir’s software formed part of the targeting architecture that allowed Israel to identify and strike targets at machine speed, collapsing what had once been hours of deliberation into minutes between “detect” and “prosecute” — the euphemism for killing.

In parallel, investigative work by +972 Magazine and Local Call uncovered the existence of Israeli systems such as “Gospel” and “Lavender,” AI‑driven platforms used to generate lists of buildings and human targets in Gaza. Gospel focused on structures; Lavender produced profiles of tens of thousands of Palestinians allegedly linked to Hamas, many of them low‑level affiliates or public‑sector workers like police and medical staff, who were then queued for airstrikes with limited human review. Human Rights Watch later documented how these tools relied on systematic, long‑term surveillance of virtually every Palestinian in Gaza, integrating telecommunications metadata, social‑media activity and movement data into the war machine.

Palantir has denied specific claims that it developed Gospel or Lavender, stressing in a public response that it is “not involved with the ‘Gospel’ AI‑assisted targeting software” and “not involved with the ‘Lavender’ database.” But the company acknowledges the broader reality: its platforms are used on occasion “to kill people,” as CEO Alex Karp has put it, and its upgraded partnership with Israel was explicitly “in support of war‑related missions.” Advocacy groups such as the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) have concluded that Palantir now provides at least four core products to Israel’s military and intelligence agencies — including AIP, its Foundry data platform and its Gotham intelligence suite — to fuse surveillance data and generate targets.

Those data streams are not purely Israeli. Documents from the Snowden archive and subsequent reporting show that the US National Security Agency has, for years, shared raw, unminimised communications data with Israel’s signals intelligence unit, Unit 8200, including phone and email content and metadata from Palestinian Americans communicating with family in the occupied territories. Former NSA staff have described this as one of the “biggest abuses” they witnessed, warning that the data could be used for arrests and for lethal targeting.

Palestine has long functioned as a live laboratory for such technologies. Israeli and Palestinian analysts describe an “open‑air laboratory” in which Gaza and the West Bank are used to test and refine spyware, biometric systems and AI‑driven surveillance before these are exported to other repressive regimes. Al‑Haq, a Palestinian human‑rights organisation, has documented how Israeli military intelligence units are being repurposed as “public‑facing innovation labs” for intrusive tech that is trialled on Palestinians and then marketed abroad.

It is against this backdrop that Palantir’s presence at the CMCC must be understood. Reporting by +972 Magazine and follow‑up analysis in outlets such as Responsible Statecraft and Al Mayadeen show that a Palantir representative linked to Project Maven is embedded in the CMCC’s operations, providing AI‑driven analytics to the US‑led coordination hub overseeing Gaza’s “stabilisation” and future governance. Maven itself was built to ingest data from satellites, drones, spy planes, intercepted communications and online platforms, and to help commanders “optimize the kill chain” by automating parts of target selection and battle‑management. Within the CMCC, the same logic of total informational awareness is being redirected from bombing runs to civilian administration.

The continuity is not incidental. The war is the sales pitch. Gaza’s destruction serves as proof of concept for the very tools now being marketed as the backbone of its reconstruction.

The data‑centre backbone: Oracle and the Gaza tech stack

If Palantir is the analytics brain, Oracle is the skull that houses it.

In 2021, Oracle launched a sovereign cloud region and underground data centre in Jerusalem, marketed explicitly as a solution for Israeli government and defence entities that needed sensitive data to remain on Israeli soil. The facility, built in a hardened bunker 50 metres underground, was designed to withstand rocket and missile strikes and run autonomously on its own generators during war. Oracle executives emphasised that the centre would serve the defence industry, government ministries, banks, insurers, infrastructure operators and other critical sectors that “cannot afford disruption.” A second, even deeper underground data centre is now under construction, with CEO Safra Catz promising to “double” Oracle’s investment in Israel and explicitly describing the project as providing a “secure cloud” for government and military clients.

Advocacy research compiled by the BDS movement and other watchdogs has traced Oracle’s broader entanglement with Israel’s defence establishment: long‑term contracts with the Ministry of Defense and the IDF, work with the Israeli Air Force, and a three‑year programme with the secretive Unit 81 technology division. Oracle’s infrastructure, these reports argue, forms the hardware substrate on which systems like Palantir’s wartime analytics can run, giving Israel a domestically hosted, sovereign‑capable cloud for AI‑assisted targeting and battlefield management.

Leaked planning documents for Gaza’s “day after” suggest that this stack is being repurposed for civilian‑facing governance. A review of the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) framework and related procurement guidance by Byline Times indicates that the proposed digital governance backbone for post‑war Gaza — covering identity systems, border management, aid logistics and donor coordination — is designed to mirror the Oracle–Palantir stack already deployed in Israel’s defence network. According to this leak, the GITA board structure and technical standards are written in ways that would make it straightforward for Oracle cloud regions and Palantir platforms to win major reconstruction contracts without open competition.

In other words, the same closed, militarised infrastructure that underpins Israel’s war machine is being offered as the foundational layer for Gaza’s rebuilding. The result would be to lock Palestinians into dependence on a cloud architecture physically located in Israel or under its allies’ control, with the companies that powered the bombardment now managing everything from land registries to welfare databases.

Technically, the logic is straightforward. A sovereign cloud region aggregates data from multiple ministries, agencies and service providers. Platforms like Palantir sit on top of this data lake, offering “single pane of glass” interfaces to query, correlate and visualise everything from property deeds and biometric IDs to social‑media posts and border‑crossing records. With appropriate connectors, a profile of any Gazan can be stitched together in seconds: family networks, past political activity, aid received, travel history, health records, even patterns of online speech.

From the perspective of the corporations and states building this system, this is efficiency. From the perspective of those who have just survived an attempted annihilation, it is something closer to a digital panopticon.

Smart cities, “safe communities” and the architecture of enclosure

The physical expression of this digital apparatus is not a traditional refugee camp. It is the “smart community.”

US and Israeli policymakers have converged on a concept they variously describe as “Alternative Safe Communities,” “new neighbourhoods” or “temporary residential units” on the Israeli‑controlled side of Rafah and in other parts of Gaza. Plans reported by the Jerusalem Post, the New York Times and Israeli think‑tanks envisage fenced, purpose‑built compounds, initially funded by Gulf money, where vetted Gazans would be rehoused under the watch of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) and Palestinian police trained under Egyptian, Jordanian and American supervision.

The Civil–Military Coordination Center is the nerve centre for these schemes, tasked with coordinating aid and monitoring the ceasefire, and with overseeing the establishment and operation of all civilian and security mechanisms, from tunnel clearance and weapons collection to housing and policing. Entry into the new “safe communities” will be tightly controlled: no one associated with Hamas will be allowed in, and security agencies like the Shin Bet will vet applicants based on extensive intelligence files.

It is in these zones that companies such as Palantir and Dataminr are poised to thrive. Reporting by +972 Magazine and Al Mayadeen, corroborated by policy analysis from Responsible Statecraft, shows that Palantir’s Maven‑linked tools and Dataminr’s social‑media scraping platforms are being integrated into the CMCC’s workflows to provide real‑time situational awareness over Gaza’s population. Within the “Alternative Safe Communities,” they are expected to monitor phones, online activity and physical movement, automatically flagging individuals whom their algorithms classify as security risks.

The vision bears striking resemblance to the EU‑funded “closed controlled access centres” for asylum seekers on Aegean islands such as Samos, where high‑security fences, AI‑augmented CCTV, biometric entry cards and automated lockdown systems have turned camps into what residents describe as “prisons for refugees.” Systems with mythological names like Hyperion and Centaur control access and track residents’ movements via biometric cards, cameras and drones, locking gates and alerting authorities at the first sign of “disturbance.” In Malaysia and Jordan, “smart refugee camp” pilots have combined facial recognition, iris‑scan payments and blockchain‑based vouchers to monitor refugees’ movements and purchases in granular detail.e

These projects are sold with identical language: efficiency, transparency, safety, fraud prevention. Human rights and migration scholars describe a different reality: digitally enforced containment in which every movement, purchase and conversation can be scored and sanctioned.

Gaza’s proposed “smart communities” sit at the most extreme end of this spectrum. Unlike Samos or a Malaysian camp, they do not house people in transit but a population whose displacement is the result of what major legal scholars and, increasingly, international institutions have labelled a genocidal campaign. The risk is that these communities will be over‑policed, and that their very existence will normalise permanent demographic engineering: the de facto removal of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their original homes, rebranded as high‑tech humanitarianism.

“Safety” here is not a neutral category. It is a filter for political acceptability, enforced through AI.

The billionaire and Big Tech ecosystem

These systems do not materialise on their own. They are championed, financed and normalised by a small caste of tech billionaires and corporate executives who treat war zones as both moral theatre and business opportunity.

Elon Musk’s engagement with Gaza has followed a now‑familiar pattern. In the early stages of the war, as Israel imposed near‑total communications blackouts on Gaza, Musk announced on X that his satellite company Starlink would “support connectivity to internationally recognised aid organizations in Gaza.” Israel’s communications minister publicly threatened to cut ties with Starlink, claiming Hamas would inevitably exploit the network. After a high‑profile visit to Israel in which Musk toured sites of Hamas’s October 7 attack and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a compromise was struck: Starlink would be licensed to operate in Israel and in tightly controlled humanitarian facilities in Gaza, but only with prior Israeli approval of every terminal and user.

By February 2024, Starlink had secured licences to serve Israeli authorities and a UAE‑run field hospital in Rafah, with explicit guarantees that no service would be provided in Gaza without Israeli security clearance. Subsequent business press coverage presented Starlink’s gradual rollout in Israel as “important news for authorities, businesses and the public at large,” emphasising its potential to backstop connectivity for critical infrastructure. At least one human‑rights review of Palantir and Starlink’s activities argued that carefully choreographed gestures like Starlink access to a besieged hospital served as a “soft PR salvo,” laying the groundwork for deeper integration of the company’s connectivity into Israeli military and intelligence operations, much as happened in Ukraine.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co‑founder and majority owner, has taken a different but complementary route. Oracle, as noted, has invested heavily in sovereign cloud infrastructure and underground data centres in Israel, positioning itself as an indispensable provider of “secure cloud” for the state’s defence, health and financial sectors. Catz, Ellison’s close ally and Oracle’s CEO, has shuttled to Israel during the war to meet Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, assuring them that Oracle is “here to help the government, the military and the Israeli economy.”

Investigations have further linked Ellison’s personal philanthropy to reconstruction planning. Byline Times reports that an Ellison‑funded institute associated with former British prime minister Tony Blair has been centrally involved in drafting data‑driven Gaza recovery plans whose digital‑governance architecture aligns with Oracle–Palantir war systems. In this model, a trust structure — labelled in some drafts as the “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation (GREAT) Trust” — would channel Gulf and Western capital into infrastructure, real estate and smart‑city projects along an India–Middle East–Europe economic corridor that treats Gaza as a logistics node rather than a polity.

Around these marquee names orbit a constellation of other tech and data‑analytics firms looking for their own slice. Dataminr, long a contractor for US intelligence and law‑enforcement agencies, is already embedded in the CMCC to scrape social‑media content and open‑source feeds, flagging potential threats and protests. Babel Street, another US company providing AI‑driven social‑media analytics, is singled out by Amnesty International as part of a suite of tools that present systemic threats to privacy and freedom of association worldwide. Meanwhile, cloud giants Amazon and Google have built their own Israeli regional cloud regions and continue to supply services that Israeli commanders openly say are used to expand “genocidal military capacities in Gaza.”

For these actors, Gaza is a showcase for a new exportable model of AI‑driven occupation.

Financial engineering of the “Gaza Riviera”

The hardware and software layers of this model are matched by complex financial vehicles designed to make Gaza’s reconstruction investable — and profitable.

Policy papers from Israeli think‑tanks and regional NGOs, as well as diplomatic briefings reported in the international press, outline a vision in which Gaza is folded into a broader lattice of trade and energy corridors linking India, the Gulf, Israel and Europe. The India–Middle East–Europe Corridor (IMEC), in particular, is touted as a “peace triangle” whose railway lines, undersea cables and hydrogen pipelines could transform Gaza into an export node for goods, data and energy. Environmental NGO EcoPeace describes IMEC’s planned railway link to Gaza, Beirut and Tartus as an “economic engine” for rebuilding shattered economies, including Palestine, by plugging them into regional supply chains.

Within this framework, reconstruction is to be financed through grants to Palestinian institutions and via public‑private partnerships, special economic zones and international trusts. Gulf States — notably Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar — are expected to foot much of the bill, but with divergent political conditions. Saudi Arabia has signalled that major funding will only flow if reconstruction is tied to a credible pathway to a Palestinian state under a reformed Palestinian Authority, folded into a US‑brokered regional deal that includes normalisation with Israel. The UAE, by contrast, has reportedly been more willing to work directly with Israel, pushing for a technocratic administration in Gaza that excludes Hamas and demands a restructured Palestinian Authority as a junior partner.

In all scenarios, Palestinian self‑determination over reconstruction priorities is marginal. Key decisions are to be taken by international boards, donor coalitions and coordination centres like the CMCC. Proposals such as the “Gaza Riviera” — a fantasy of blockchain‑anchored trade, data centres and luxury resorts along a depopulated coast — rest on what urban scholars bluntly describe as “urbicide and expulsion”: the destruction of existing Palestinian urban fabric and the erasure or permanent displacement of its inhabitants.

“Financially feasible, but impossible,” is how one expert quoted in Middle East Eye characterises the Gaza Riviera plan: feasible for a global elite aligned with Israel, impossible if one assumes that Palestinians are meant to remain on their land as rights‑bearing subjects rather than surplus population.

Law, accountability and the laundering of complicity

Faced with mounting documentation of their role in Gaza, corporations have turned to familiar shields: narrow legalism, PR gestures and hollow “ethical AI” rhetoric.

Palantir, in its formal response to allegations of complicity in war crimes, draws a bright line between itself and specific systems like Lavender and Gospel, while avoiding detailed discussion of its own targeting tools. The company highlights its internal human‑rights policies and says it conducts due diligence on government clients, even as it trumpets being “the first company to be completely anti‑woke” and holds celebratory board meetings in a country standing before the International Court of Justice on genocide charges. Oracle, for its part, frames its underground data centres and cloud services as neutral infrastructure that any government might need, even as its executives speak openly about supporting Israel’s military and pitch for contracts to build the country’s next supercomputer.

Human‑rights groups and Palestinian organisations paint a different picture. AFSC’s “Companies Profiting from the Gaza Genocide” project lists Palantir, Oracle and multiple other US tech firms among those materially enabling Israel’s assault and poised to benefit from reconstruction. Amnesty International warns that tools developed by Palantir and Babel Street pose systemic threats to privacy, protest and freedom of association, both in the US and abroad. Legal advocacy groups like Al‑Haq emphasise that the occupied Palestinian territory is being used as a testing ground for AI‑assisted surveillance that chills freedom of assembly and expression to a degree that cannot be reconciled with international human‑rights law.

The structural problem runs deeper than any one company. International humanitarian law and existing export‑control regimes are ill‑equipped to deal with “genocide as a service” models. The law’s categories focus on weapons systems and explicit assistance to specific violations; they have far less to say about cloud infrastructure, analytics platforms or social‑media scraping tools repurposed across military and civilian contexts. ESG frameworks, meanwhile, have proved eminently co‑optable: corporate sustainability reports now sit comfortably alongside military contracts, as long as firms can brand their products as enhancing “precision” and “reducing civilian harm” — claims that scholars of algorithmic warfare increasingly question.

But there are cracks. Whistleblowers from Israel’s own signals‑intelligence unit, Unit 8200, have objected publicly to how surveillance data on Palestinians is used for blackmail and social control. Engineers and staff at companies like Palantir have resigned rather than continue to support what they view as genocidal operations; protests have targeted Palantir’s offices in London and elsewhere. University campaigns have pushed institutions to cut ties with firms providing AI and cloud services to the Israeli military. But these acts of resistance remain scattered compared to the coherence of the state‑corporate alliance they face.

Gaza as extreme case, not aberration

To understand how such an alliance could be normalised, Gaza must be seen as a site of unique brutality and as the sharp edge of broader historical trends.

For at least two decades, Palestinians have been subjected to dense layers of digital and physical surveillance: CCTV grids in East Jerusalem and Hebron, facial‑recognition cameras trained on checkpoints and streets, mass phone interception and spyware targeting activists and human‑rights defenders. The combination of military occupation and surveillance capitalism has produced a condition in which there is “nowhere to hide,” as one Middle East Institute analysis puts it: every protest, post and private conversation is potentially collected, analysed and held against them.

The Gaza war’s AI‑assisted targeting systems are simply the most naked expression of this trajectory. As Al‑Jazeera’s media studies centre has argued, Palestinians now fight a physical war and a “digital occupation,” in which infrastructure destruction, internet blackouts and algorithmic censorship on global platforms combine to silence their accounts while state narratives dominate. Digital rights advocates frame as a continuation of colonial policing by new means.

Globally, the marriage of post‑conflict reconstruction and private contracting is hardly new. In Iraq and Afghanistan, US and allied governments funnelled hundreds of billions of dollars through layers of private contractors for security, logistics, infrastructure and “e‑governance” projects, with weak oversight and endemic corruption. Government auditors later acknowledged that they could not reliably trace whether reconstruction money was achieving its stated objectives, while private military and security companies took on quasi‑combat roles at scale. Efforts to build digital government platforms and open‑data portals in Afghanistan, some backed by the World Bank, were touted as transparency tools but often left key decisions in the hands of donors and consultants rather than citizens.

What distinguishes Gaza is the density of violence and the explicitness with which the same systems are used for killing and for “rebuilding.” The smart‑camp technologies trialled on asylum seekers in Greece, the biometric cash‑assistance systems used in Jordanian refugee camps, the e‑government platforms in Afghanistan — all foreshadow a world in which the poorest and most displaced are governed by code they did not write, on infrastructure they do not control. In Gaza, that world is arriving under the shadow of genocide.

Palestinian futures and resistance

If Gaza is to have any future other than as a digitally managed reservation, it will not be because Palantir, Oracle or Starlink had a change of heart. It will be because Palestinians and their allies succeed in forcing a different model of reconstruction.

Palestinian scholars and organisations have been clear about what that would require. The Institute for Palestine Studies frames Israel’s AI use in Gaza as a “genocidal campaign” in which American and Israeli tech companies are direct enablers. Al‑Haq’s submissions to UN processes stress the need to treat AI‑assisted surveillance and digital repression as core components of the occupation, subject to international prohibition and sanctions, not side issues of “innovation policy.” Al‑Shabaka’s digital‑rights analyses call for dismantling the telecommunications and surveillance chokepoints that allow Israel and, to a lesser extent, the Palestinian Authority to monitor and punish dissent at will.

Grassroots campaigns, from BDS to AFSC’s corporate‑accountability projects, argue that any reconstruction worthy of the name must be rooted in Palestinian sovereignty over infrastructure — including data infrastructure. That could mean demands for publicly owned, demilitarised cloud and communications systems; strict bans on companies that have armed or enabled the genocide from winning reconstruction contracts; and international mechanisms to audit and regulate digital systems deployed in occupied territories.

These are not abstract debates. They go to the heart of whether Palestinians in Gaza will live in neighbourhoods designed to be watched — or in cities designed to be lived in.

The choice confronting the world is brutally simple. Either Gaza becomes the pilot project for a future in which devastated populations are rebuilt as data points inside AI‑managed enclosures, their lives metered by platforms that turn surveillance and control into recurring revenue. Or Gaza becomes the line that is finally drawn: the point at which the fusion of Big Tech and militarised colonial rule is recognised for what it is and rolled back.

Palantir’s executives like to say that their work has “never been more vital,” and that it will continue. They are right about the stakes, if not about the side of history on which they stand. In Gaza, the age of genocide as a service is being born in real time. Whether it is allowed to grow into the default operating system of global power is a question that no AI can answer — only politics can.

