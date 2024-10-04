A Pornography of Evil in Israeli school books to indoctrinate children for war.

In this powerful and eye-opening interview, renowned Israeli scholar Prof. Nurit Peled-Elhanan takes us deep into the hidden machinery behind Israel’s education system and how it fuels the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the mother of a daughter tragically killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing, Nurit’s insights carry a weight few can match—yet, despite her personal loss, she refuses to embrace hatred. Instead, she exposes how Israeli schoolbooks systematically dehumanize Palestinians, shaping young minds to see Arabs as enemies, and fueling a cycle of violence that leads to today’s war crimes in Gaza.



🔍 Discover the shocking truth: How the Holocaust narrative is manipulated to invoke fear in Israeli children—not of Germans, but of Arabs, now labeled as “Nazis” by Israeli leaders.

⚔️ Understand the transformation: How Israeli children, indoctrinated from an early age, grow into soldiers who carry out brutal acts without questioning their orders.

📚 Explore the research: Peled-Elhanan’s groundbreaking studies uncover the racism embedded in Israeli textbooks and media, revealing the disturbing connection between education and militarism.



This interview is not just a conversation; it’s a wake-up call. Don’t miss this compelling dialogue about fear, indoctrination, and the critical role of education in shaping future generations.



Watch now to challenge what you thought you knew about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of education in perpetuating cycles of violence.

👉 Subscribe for more thought-provoking interviews and discussions that dig deeper into the truths behind the headlines.



00:00 Intro

06:55 Racism in Israeli Education

17:55 Manipulation and deception as strategy

20:30 Israel is not a democracy

26:40 The indoctrination of future soldiers

46:40 How perpetual victimhood justifies war crimes

01:00:10 The stereotype of the Palestinian terrorist

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