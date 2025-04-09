QatarGate and the Corruption Cartel Running Israel

🔥 Inside Israel’s Explosive QatarGate Scandal | BibiLeaks Exposed
Is this the beginning of the end for Benjamin Netanyahu? This investigative deep-dive uncovers the explosive QatarGate scandal and the classified leaks rocking Israel’s inner circle—dubbed BibiLeaks. From secret lobbying to paid propaganda, we expose how political elites allegedly manipulated media narratives and foreign diplomacy under the guise of hostage negotiations.
🚨 Featuring revelations about:
Section I – The Qatar Deal
Section II – The Fixers:
Section III – The Scandal Breaks
Section IV – The Institutions Fight Back
Section V – Netanyahu’s Power Grab
Final Section – This Isn’t Just About Israel
👇 Another Billionaire entangled in a Scandal with Netanyahu:
https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k
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