Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
QatarGate and the Corruption Cartel Running Israel
0:00
-33:29

QatarGate and the Corruption Cartel Running Israel

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Apr 09, 2025

🔥 Inside Israel’s Explosive QatarGate Scandal | BibiLeaks Exposed

Is this the beginning of the end for Benjamin Netanyahu? This investigative deep-dive uncovers the explosive QatarGate scandal and the classified leaks rocking Israel’s inner circle—dubbed BibiLeaks. From secret lobbying to paid propaganda, we expose how political elites allegedly manipulated media narratives and foreign diplomacy under the guise of hostage negotiations.

🚨 Featuring revelations about:
Section I – The Qatar Deal  
Section II – The Fixers:
Section III – The Scandal Breaks  
Section IV – The Institutions Fight Back   
Section V – Netanyahu’s Power Grab
Final Section – This Isn’t Just About Israel  

👇 Another Billionaire entangled in a Scandal with Netanyahu:
https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Join me on Substack:https://karat.substack.com

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!

You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture