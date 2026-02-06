Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dboing dboing's avatar
dboing dboing
8h

So here you are sharing the preparatory work and its current methodology intent for monitoring over a certain period. Not yet making any claims, but sharing your existing past experience in your field of interest and activity for things to pay attention in your sampling of such data while monitoring what is expected to take the attention of would be voters laters. Many months ahead to monitor public opinion news diet regime available. This might even monitor the possible clusters in a non supervised manner, except for the basic infracstructure of your actual data low level sampling assumptions. Here I hear headline, based on assumption that in this era of saturation of individuals through body appendages like small screens or for older generations, cable type of limited number of outlets reached many each, but possibly also not offering a wide landscape.

We might not be able to be objective from within the data about gated landscape full extent. but as some of us might be external looking into that island society (as the democratic aspect there is limited over the variable boundaries of the region deemed to be under some democratic rights, various borders concepts, and then street level freedom of movement for both information, communication among each other, and then eletoral individual behavior on election days.. something like that). A "democracy" within a restricted sub-populatoin of some variably definable territory.. perhaps that is distraction.. it is.. I just wanted to share my current context awarenss from outside, given my recent evolution of thinking and access to different sources of news after some increasing disastisfaction with the MSM in my necks of the western world woods. Among other understanding sources, further informed or revisited by this augmented recent year or 2 of more active pursuit to compensate for information vaccuum on that region.

back to topic. or the point of that stepping out being that we might have awareness of blatant systemic blindspots from possibly unanimity of that complete press and TV media that you might have in your sampling world assumptions. ( I need to read, I am just stating my priors to watch for while reading). The world of data assumptions.. The source types press or TV, state or not, language, international alternate language versions, ownership, franchised sub outlets (no clue, but say in USA or Canada there are nested subsets of local version of central federative TV news provider corporate, for profit and some no for profit, and possibly funded in part (dependent) on government funding (NPR, e.g . PBS, Radio-canada, télé-québec). I was forgetting radio.... that might be not providing headlinie transcripts from their news or political editorial, debate or discussion offers. In times of Mussolini, radio would have been the thing to observe.... .. hmmm...

that type of ground level restrictions of the data sampling should be part of the subseqent analysis possible caveats if needed, in how conclusions or hypotheses or questions of analytical or inference intent might be argued.

Then the other layer is that which I assume from my current very read pass that of headlines being the focus. Frequency of sampling. complete per previous layer of world of data choices, per each outlet?

I can't be more specific. or tired of typing.. and neck pain.. getting in the way. time to rest arms and read .. sorry of size of text. and possible detours. this is the cost of journalling thoughts as they come. which is how i can manage to get anywhere.. as it is in my face to realtime first past self-check that it might have been my thoughts.. linearization.. crawled version for critical thinking real time opportunity... at least a chance. otherwise, thoughts go trhough fast shortcuts... which emotions might inspire creativity and modulated per inference from long term memory (I have trained in logical substracte as problems not as messy as political population many dimensions of factors many unknown... as this, so my intuition can approximate connection hypotheses perhaps of a more logically trained type, if the stuff have something logical to figure out in the first place, but when in search mode for new stuff to understand what is a priori not yet known or deducable from known, well I can't really count only on that. faillibilty on single smal brain. needs others, need language. and therefore my notetaker has to transcribe my full thinking into noodle lines of words.... I am not alone, i would bet, but i can only honestly introspect about myself.. a kind of transparency bonus for others, but a mirror for realizing my thouths trhough language.. that is off topic. i sense.. justifying my ramblings.. my selfishness?

Reply
Share
Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
15h

Thanks for these insights of how the machine works

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture