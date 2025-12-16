Europe’s new NATO chief wants you to believe that Vladimir Putin is halfway to Berlin. But why? Are Russian troops actually crossing NATO borders? No, Mark Rutte needs you terrified enough to accept a permanent war economy and a political narrative in which NATO’s own role in provoking this crisis politely disappears behind the smoke of burning Ukrainian cities.

A speech that demands fear, not thought

In Berlin, on 11 December 2025, Rutte tried to recode European politics around a single, unexamined premise: “We are Russia’s next target, and we are already in harm’s way.” From that sentence, everything else in his keynote flows, especially the idea that only NATO stands between your family and the kind of devastation now visited on Ukraine. It is a speech that invites panic, closes off debate, and carefully omits the one subject that would destabilise the whole performance: NATO’s own fingerprints on the road to war.

What follows is a close reading of that speech—its fear triggers, its omissions, and its manipulative sleights of hand—and an explanation of why, on the one hand, Rutte insists Putin will “not stop with Ukraine,” while on the other, Trump’s own National Security Strategy quietly contradicts the escalation script he is selling to Europeans.

Rutte’s Thesis: Europe As Putin’s “Next Target”

At the core of Rutte’s keynote is one blunt, framing sentence: “We are Russia’s next target, and we are already in harm’s way.” This is the conceptual hinge of the entire speech: everything that follows (5% GDP, “wartime mindset,” industrial mobilisation) hangs on this claim of a near‑inevitable Russian move against NATO itself.

Crucially, Rutte offers no evidence for any concrete Russian plan to attack NATO, beyond Russia’s brutality in Ukraine and its large defence budget. The rhetorical device here is extension by analogy: because Russia has committed a crime in one theatre, it is silently assumed to be preparing the same crime everywhere, including against nuclear‑armed alliances with vastly superior aggregate capability. What is presented as “crystal clear” threat analysis is, in fact, speculative extrapolation masquerading as certainty.

Fear As Operating System

The emotional architecture of the speech is classic fear‑appeal: Rutte walks the audience from the Berlin Wall (“dark forces of oppression are on the march again”) straight into a graphic depiction of Ukrainian suffering and then into an almost cinematic preview of Europe’s own destruction. “Imagine it,” he says, “a conflict reaching every home, every workplace, destruction, mass mobilisation, millions displaced, widespread suffering and extreme losses.” The invitation is not to think but to feel.

Appealing to emotions with “imagine” is a persuasion technique. By conflating Ukraine’s reality with Europe’s hypothetical future, Rutte primes listeners to accept radical policy shifts as the only morally defensible response. Asking whether Russia actually has the intent or capability to wage total war on NATO becomes almost obscene in that emotional frame, because the horrors of Ukraine have already been rhetorically imported into Berlin, Warsaw and Amsterdam.

The “Wartime Mindset” And Manufactured Urgency

Rutte repeats variations of the same drumbeat: “we had to shift to a wartime mindset,” “time is not on our side,” “the time for action is now.” The speech constructs a binary: either Europe moves into semi‑permanent mobilisation, or catastrophe is likely. There is no middle ground in his language.

This binary is a textbook manipulative device: it collapses a spectrum of strategic options (deterrence without panic, arms control initiatives, diplomatic tracks, regional security arrangements, revisiting NATO’s posture) into a false choice between passivity and militarised maximalism. If “time is not on our side,” then deliberation itself is framed as dangerous; questioning becomes procrastination.

Omission As Propaganda: NATO’s Own Role Erased

Perhaps the most striking feature is what never appears in 20 minutes of speech: there is no mention of NATO enlargement, no reference to the alliance’s eastward expansion since the 1990s, no acknowledgment of the escalatory dynamics between NATO policy and Russian threat perceptions, and no discussion of the failure of Minsk or diplomatic off‑ramps between 2014 and 2022.

Omission here is not innocent. By erasing Western and NATO agency, Rutte can present the war as a kind of meteor that landed from a malign universe, with NATO cast only as a shield that must now be reinforced. In that story, the only “variables” are European budgets and political will; the structures that fed the crisis—security dilemmas, broken guarantees, strategic arrogance—are linguistically disappeared. That is the essence of propaganda: simplify the narrative until your own responsibility vanishes.

Quantifying Horror: Selective Statistics As Moral Bludgeon

Throughout, Rutte deploys shocking numbers: “over 1.1 million Russian casualties,” “1,200 troops a day,” “46,000 drones and missiles against Ukraine,” “2,900 attack drones a month,” “around 2000 land‑attack cruise and ballistic missiles in 2025.” The effect is overwhelming; the enemy’s brutality and capacity are rendered in raw, frightening arithmetic.

Yet the way those numbers are used is telling. They serve to prove two things simultaneously: Russia’s inhumanity and its terrifying power. What they do not do is raise the obvious strategic question: if Russia is taking such immense losses to inch forward in Donbas, how plausible is it that it could launch and sustain a total war against the entire NATO alliance within a few years? On that contradiction Rutte is silent, because to address it directly would puncture the image of an unstoppable juggernaut “on the march again.”

Exaggerating Russian Power, Minimising Deterrence

Rutte celebrates his own sobriety—“I look at the facts”—and then offers a “fact” that is itself a rhetorical construction: Russia’s 200 billion dollar defence budget, adjusted for purchasing power, is “about the same as the whole of European NATO is spending on defence.” This equivalence erases differences in technology, alliance depth, nuclear umbrellas, industrial resilience, and the simple reality that Russia is already committed in a grinding land war.

Worse, he positively contrasts Moscow’s authoritarian war economy with Europe’s democratic checks: Russia “doesn’t have all the bureaucracy we have, so they can take the decisions quickly, easily, move to this wartime economy, as they have done.” The implied lesson is clear: in order to be safe, Europeans must become more like their adversary—fewer obstacles to militarisation, more pliable societies, faster decisions. It is an extraordinary inversion of supposed liberal‑democratic values presented as hard‑headed realism.

Instrumentalising Ukraine’s Dead

One of the speech’s most manipulative moments is near the end: “Listen to the sirens across Ukraine, look at the bodies pulled from the rubble, and think of the Ukrainians who might go to sleep tonight and not wake up tomorrow. What is standing between what’s happening to them, and what could happen to us? Only NATO.”

Grief is harnessed to a policy ask. The sentence structure fuses three assertions: Ukrainian suffering, hypothetical European suffering, and NATO as the sole barrier. The implication is that any questioning of NATO’s current line—of its escalation track, of its refusal to address its own role in the lead‑up to war, of its open‑ended commitment to militarisation—is morally indistinguishable from indifference to the dead. This is emotional blackmail, not argument.

The “Putin Will Not Stop” Trope

Rutte leans heavily on the claim that Putin is driven by a “crazy idea of some historical whatever he has,” that he is an empire‑builder willing to sacrifice 1.1 million of his own people and 25,000 killed in a single month. From this, Rutte extracts an unexamined conclusion: “because otherwise, this guy will not stop with Ukraine.”

This is an unfalsifiable psychological projection dressed as strategic analysis. That Putin’s worldview is reactionary and imperial does not mean he has the freedom, capacity, or suicidal impulse to attack NATO, especially given Russia’s demographic fragility, economic constraints, and the overwhelming conventional and nuclear balance against it. The “he will not stop” line works perfectly as a fear trigger; as a forecast, it is conjecture. Rutte never entertains the alternative: that Putin may be brutal but bounded, and that NATO’s own behaviour shapes those boundaries.

China, Iran, North Korea: Building A Civilisational Axis

Another clear rhetorical move is the construction of a civilisational enemy bloc: “China is Russia’s lifeline… about 80% of critical electronic components in Russian drones and other systems are made in China… Russia also relies on North Korea and Iran in its fight against freedom.” The phrase “fight against freedom” collapses wildly diverse regimes and motives into a single metaphysical category.

This bundling is useful if the goal is to sell a decades‑long arms race. It signals to European audiences that there is no plausible negotiated equilibrium; the West is facing a monolithic axis of autocratic evil, so only permanent mobilisation will do. Strategically, however, it is self‑defeating: it publicly hardens the very blocs that any serious diplomacy would seek to fracture or at least decouple.

From 2% To 5%: Sacralising The War Economy

Rutte moves from fear to fiscal doctrine: The Hague summit commitment to “invest 5% of GDP annually in defence by 2035,” with Germany racing ahead to 3.5% by 2029 and “around 152 billion” earmarked. Rising defence production, new factories, six‑fold increases in 155mm shell output—all are recounted in admiring detail.

He does admit the consequences: a Russia‑victory scenario “would require a truly gargantuan shift,” “emergency budgets, cuts to public spending, economic disruption, and further financial pressure,” with “painful trade‑offs unavoidable.” But even this is reversed into a moral imperative: better to accept those cuts now than to face war later. In other words, permanent austerity and diversion of resources away from social needs are sanctified as the price of “peace.” The choice is framed in such a way that any attempt to resist a war economy can be smeared as naïve or even pro‑Russian.

Strategic Myopia: No Off‑Ramp, No Architecture

Not once does Rutte sketch a possible political end‑state beyond “security guarantees” that are “devastating” for Russia if it tries again, and NATO support so Ukraine “can stop Putin in his tracks.” There is no discussion of European security architecture after the war, of constraints on NATO’s own expansionism, or of mechanisms to reduce the likelihood of accidental escalation.

This is remarkable from the head of an alliance whose core task is supposed to be preserving peace. Everything in the speech points to entrenching Russia as a permanent existential enemy and NATO as a permanently mobilised military bloc. There is no imagination for a scenario in which Ukraine is secure and Russia is contained but the continent is not locked into a 30‑year cold‑hot hybrid confrontation. That intellectual gap is the very function of the narrative he is selling.

Trump’s NSS: The Inconvenient Perspective

Into this ecosystem of escalation drops the new US National Security Strategy, which, as the Der Spiegel journalist rightly points out in the Q&A, “does not even name Russia as a threat” in the same way and “wants to stabilise the relations towards Russia.” The NSS explicitly speaks of rebalancing strategic stability in Europe and “ending the perception and preventing the reality of NATO as a perpetually expanding Alliance” (paraphrasing the publicly reported framing). That line is dynamite for Brussels and Berlin.

Rutte’s answer is almost artless in its evasiveness. He praises the NSS as proof of “complete commitment to European security, complete commitment to NATO,” and repeatedly cites the US desire to keep NATO intact for its own Arctic and Atlantic interests. What he does not do is grapple with the obvious contradiction: Washington is signalling ceilings on NATO expansion and a desire to stabilise with Moscow, while NATO under his leadership continues to declare Russia the “main threat” and Russia policy as the organising principle of European life.

Faltering When The Mask Slips

Pressed again on this in the Q&A—how can NATO’s communiqué name Russia as the main threat while the NSS tones that down and speaks of stabilisation?—Rutte admits nothing. He says he does not want to “repeat the previous question,” and slides back into abstractions about America needing NATO for its own security, the Indo‑Pacific linkages, and Europe “stepping up” on defence spending.

This is the moment where the performance cracks. When forced to confront the fact that Trump’s strategy document pulls in a different direction—away from endless enlargement and toward stabilisation—Rutte has no answer except to ignore the text and insist on a kind of mystical “evidence” of US commitment drawn from his private meetings. For a man who claims to “look at the facts,” his refusal to address the inconvenient ones is telling.

Europe’s Strategic Trap

The net effect of Rutte’s speech is to push Europe into a posture that is strategically more radical than Washington’s own formal doctrine. Europeans are told they must spend 5% of GDP, normalise a war economy, anticipate a conflict “our grandparents endured,” and accept deep social cuts as the cost of “security.” They are also told that Russia is an existential, unbounded threat that “will not stop with Ukraine,” even as the US NSS quietly signals a desire to cap NATO’s expansionist impulse and find a form of stability with Moscow.

In other words, Europe is being locked into an escalatory script just as the main security guarantor is trying—however clumsily—to write in some strategic brakes. It is a trap. And the core tools Rutte uses to build it are not tanks and missiles, but words: fear amplification, omission of Western responsibility, speculative psychology passed off as inevitability, sacralisation of military spending, and the strategic silencing of any alternative that would treat NATO’s past choices as part of the problem rather than a holy history.

For the general public, this is the line that should bite: the Secretary General who insists “we are Russia’s next target” is not simply warning Europeans; he is manipulating them into accepting a hot‑war logic that Trump’s own National Security Strategy, on paper at least, explicitly resists.

Europe deserves better than a politics that treats fear as currency and public memory as something to be edited on demand. Rutte’s keynote was not a sober warning from a cautious steward of collective security; it was a sales pitch for a generational project of confrontation, dressed up as inevitability and sanctified with the suffering of Ukrainians whose tragedy he is perfectly willing to instrumentalise so long as it keeps the money and materiel flowing. The core move is always the same: erase NATO’s agency in the run‑up to the war, inflate Russian power and intent beyond what the evidence can carry, and then present militarisation as the only ethical option on the table.

This is where Trump’s National Security Strategy becomes more than a Washington footnote. Whatever one thinks of Trump, the NSS language about stabilising relations with Russia and ending the perception of NATO as an endlessly expanding alliance cuts straight across Rutte’s narrative of permanent escalation and open‑ended enlargement. In Berlin, when pressed on this contradiction, Rutte could do little more than repeat boilerplate about “complete commitment” and dodge the uncomfortable fact that the United States is trying to put ceilings where he is trying to remove them. It is hard to pose as the hard‑headed realist when your own patron’s strategy document is quietly walking back the theology you are preaching.

For Europeans, the choice is not between blind rearmament and naïve pacifism. It is between accepting a script in which their societies are locked into a war economy, their politics are disciplined by fear of Moscow, and their strategic horizon is defined entirely in NATO communiqués—or insisting on a security debate that includes NATO’s past, acknowledges Western responsibility, and takes seriously the possibility of a stable, contained Russia that does not require turning the EU into a fortified camp. That debate will not come from Rutte’s podium; it will have to be forced from below, by publics unwilling to be frightened into silence every time someone in Brussels or Berlin intones that “our grandparents’ war” is just around the corner.

The irony is brutal. A man who insists that “only NATO” stands between Europe and annihilation is, in effect, arguing that Europe’s future must be held hostage to a perpetual confrontation with a nuclear power whose behaviour is partly a reaction to the very policies he refuses to name. A strategy that cannot tolerate its own history is not strategy at all; it is mythology. And mythologies built on fear have a way of becoming self‑fulfilling—especially when those reciting them occupy the arguably most powerful military office on the continent.



