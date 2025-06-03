Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giovanna C Neville's avatar
Giovanna C Neville
1d

Great essay, very well documented, thank you 🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Buecher's avatar
Daniel Buecher
1d

Russia invaded a neighboring country destroying infrastructure and bombing cities. Russia had massed a reported hundred thousand Russian Army troops on the border telling the world and their people this was only an exercise. The neighboring country mobilized quickly and held the invaders. After years of this invasion and destruction Russia’s negotiating offer is that if Ukraine stops defending itself and gives all the Ukrainian land now occupied by Russian troops to Russia and allows Russian troops to remain in Ukraine in perpetuity and all countries who have come to Ukraine’s aide stop sending supplies of all kinds to a people who have suffered an unprovoked attack for years, Russia may stop bombing Ukrainian citizens. Then while supposedly at the bargaining table during a somewhat ceased, Russia punctuates it with a huge missile attack on several large Ukrainian populations. Ukraine then launches a counterattack to show Russia and others that this war is damaging to both nations.

And here Russia is playing like an innocent aggrieved party who is being punched back for invading a neighbor’s house and attacking a neighbor’s family.

The world has been watching. The world sees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture