Sanctions, Regime Change, Proxy Wars; the decline of U.S. hegemony, with Trita Parsi

For decades, the United States, the UK, and their Western allies have shaped the Middle East—not through democracy, but through war, regime change, and economic coercion. From Iraq and Libya to Syria and Yemen, Western intervention has left behind failed states, terrorism, and humanitarian disasters. Yet, policymakers refuse to learn from their mistakes, doubling down on sanctions, military occupations, and covert operations.



🔥 Why does the West continue this destructive cycle?

🔥 How has U.S. power declined on the global stage?

🔥 What new alliances—like BRICS and China—are shifting the balance of power?



In this episode, we sit down with Trita Parsi, one of the world’s leading experts on U.S.-Iran relations, Middle East geopolitics, and Western foreign policy failures. He has worked at the highest levels of diplomacy—on Capitol Hill, at the United Nations, and as the founder of the National Iranian American Council. Now, as Executive Vice President of the Quincy Institute, he is one of the strongest voices calling for a new approach—one that prioritizes diplomacy over war.



📌 Topics Covered in This Video:

✅ The U.S. playbook for war: How intervention fuels instability

✅ Why Iraq, Libya, and Syria became proxy battlefields

✅ The truth about the Iran nuclear deal and Western sanctions

✅ How China, Russia, and BRICS are reshaping the global order

✅ Why the West fears the collapse of U.S. hegemony



🔔 Subscribe for more deep-dive interviews on global politics!

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https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Link to article about the leaked documents:

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/11290



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🗣 Comment below – How do you see U.S. power shifting in the world?



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:20 Reasons to be optimistic

11:55 Americas anti-hegemonic nightmare

20:00 What does Trump 2.0 mean for the Middle East

24:35 The dirty tricks behind the ceasefire

33:30 Whats behind Assad’s fall

42:20 Is Iran the next target

47:45 The consequences of an attack on Iran



#USForeignPolicy #MiddleEast #WesternIntervention #Geopolitics #TritaParsi #GlobalPowerShift #USDecline #IranNuclearDeal #BRICS #China #WarOnTerror

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