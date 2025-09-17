Scanned, Scored, Silenced!

🚨Welcome to the Online Safety Act — where your face is your Internet password, and your politics determine your access. In this investigative breakdown, we expose how the UK’s 2025 Online Safety Act—framed as a child protection law—is rapidly becoming a biometric censorship regime.

🚨 You’ll learn:

– How facial recognition is now required to access basic websites

– Why “age verification” is just the cover story

– How Ofcom, Meta, and the UK government are building a digital infrastructure that links identity to speech

– The chilling role of NATO’s cognitive warfare and SFSP 2025/966 in shaping this new control model

– Why this is not just a British issue

—but a global template This isn’t a policy debate. It’s the architecture of 21st-century digital authoritarianism, already operational.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

06:40 The UK’s Proposal – What’s Happening Now?

12:00 Normalization of Biometric Surveillance

13:20 Violation of Privacy and Proportionality

14:50 Precedent for State-Controlled Censorship Infrastructure

16:05 Undermining Anonymity – Pillar of Free Speech

17:55 Expansion of Ofcom’s Role into Political Surveillance

19:35 A Backdoor Digital ID System 21:15 Corporate-State Collusion and Data Exploitation

22:50 Weaponizing Child Protection as a Trojan Horse

24:00 Setting a Global Precedent for Authoritarian Regimes

25:10 Why It Matters Globally

28:00 Conclusion