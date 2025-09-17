🚨Welcome to the Online Safety Act — where your face is your Internet password, and your politics determine your access. In this investigative breakdown, we expose how the UK’s 2025 Online Safety Act—framed as a child protection law—is rapidly becoming a biometric censorship regime.
🚨 You’ll learn:
– How facial recognition is now required to access basic websites
– Why “age verification” is just the cover story
– How Ofcom, Meta, and the UK government are building a digital infrastructure that links identity to speech
– The chilling role of NATO’s cognitive warfare and SFSP 2025/966 in shaping this new control model
– Why this is not just a British issue
—but a global template This isn’t a policy debate. It’s the architecture of 21st-century digital authoritarianism, already operational.
👇 WATCH NEXT — Compulsory Viewing:
📌 Media Manipulation, Big Tech Censorship, and the Pentagon’s War on Public Opinion
📌 Disagree With the Government? Say Goodbye to Your Money (SFSP 2025/966)
🔗 Read on Substack
📄 Full investigative article (11,000 words, 25+ verified sources):
Scanned, Scored, Silenced! https://karat.substack.com/p/scanned-scored-silenced
Cognitive Warfare: https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare?r=1fs9b 💬 Drop a comment.
📢 Share this video.
🔔 Subscribe for more real investigations—not state-sanctioned PR.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
06:40 The UK’s Proposal – What’s Happening Now?
12:00 Normalization of Biometric Surveillance
13:20 Violation of Privacy and Proportionality
14:50 Precedent for State-Controlled Censorship Infrastructure
16:05 Undermining Anonymity – Pillar of Free Speech
17:55 Expansion of Ofcom’s Role into Political Surveillance
19:35 A Backdoor Digital ID System 21:15 Corporate-State Collusion and Data Exploitation
22:50 Weaponizing Child Protection as a Trojan Horse
24:00 Setting a Global Precedent for Authoritarian Regimes
25:10 Why It Matters Globally
28:00 Conclusion