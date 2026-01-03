Thomas Karat’s Substack

Kathleen McCroskey
1d

Thank you for this detailed account and documentation. The rule of criminality is no longer hidden.

Raison d’etre
1dEdited

Wow Thomas you’re a gem. I just forwarded to a UCMJ attorney as an add on, not that this is his field but hey there’s a slim chance Delta Force(?) might be. And the whole chain of command for the boat strikes might be up for murder. Hyperlinked him in the legal analysis, probably more than any other party. Don’t know if you noticed hyperlinked you too for being the very best on NSPM-7. I very much look forward to reading it!! Thank you! They are off leash. From a legal vantage this is hilarious. When CIA collab’ed with the Cartel de los Soles and got caught for it in ‘93 , I don’t know where Maduro was but he sure never had their military insignia which granted the moniker, suns instead of stars. When he became president, he was head of the bus drivers union. I can hardly fathom the prospective hilarity of a court proceeding. There’s just one legal problem. The U.S. has internally legalized kidnapping of foreigners from foreign countries. They used it to get away with Noriega. It’s called the Ker-Frisbie doctrine. But hey reader you already know. ; )

1 reply by Thomas Karat
6 more comments...

