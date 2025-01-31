Secrets Israel Wants Buried: USS Liberty, Assassinations, and war crimes in Gaza

In this explosive interview, renowned investigative journalist James Bamford exposes the hidden truths Israel doesn’t want the world to know. From the devastating attack on the USS Liberty that killed 34 American sailors to U.S. complicity in Israeli assassinations, this conversation uncovers the shadowy side of geopolitics.

Bamford also sheds light on the tragic story of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed alongside her family in Gaza while desperately calling for help. These untold stories reveal the human cost of war, the hidden alliances shaping global politics, and the crimes buried deep in history.

🎙 Topics Covered:

The USS Liberty Incident and its cover-up

Israel’s covert assassinations with U.S. backing

War crimes in Gaza, including the Hind Rajab tragedy

How Israel influences U.S. politics and policy

📌 Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that challenges the narratives of power and exposes the inconvenient truths of U.S.-Israel relations.

👉 Watch now and share your thoughts in the comments.

🔗 Related Content:

Previous interview on Aaron Milchan’s espionage:

https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Previous interview on Israel’s 2016 election interference:

https://youtu.be/sTwgzGedPFU

Previous interview about the Maria Butina Scandal:

https://youtu.be/2ajJp_2DBXc

Previous interview on the USS Liberty incident:

https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls



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Listen to all episodes on Apple Podcasts here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/saltcubeanalytics/id1763471017

Listen to all episodes on Spotify here:

https://open.spotify.com/show/6JInEUUDLP77NTazbCY8xE

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:45 Syria

08:10 USS Liberty

11:25 Israels interference in the 2016 US elections

15:55 The Maria Butina scandal

20:05 US complicity in Israeli assassinations

28:25 Israels was on student protests

31:55 October 7, why Israel slept

34:50 How a US murder suspect escaped to Israel

49:20 The tragic fate of 6 year old Hind Rajab

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