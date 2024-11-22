Silenced by Israel Lobby: Fired Professor Wins Landmark Court Ruling After Israel Critique

In this eye-opening interview, we explore the journey of a former professor who was fired from his university for speaking out — and who has won his case with a landmark victory.



Now, after winning a groundbreaking court case, he’s speaking out about the powerful influence networks that led to his dismissal, the systemic suppression of pro-Palestinian voices in academia, and the wider implications for free speech and academic freedom.



Join us as he reveals the hidden costs of criticizing powerful states, unpacks Western complicity, and exposes how narratives are controlled to shield power. This is a conversation that goes beyond headlines, diving deep into truths too often ignored.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:25 The silencing of dissent

09:30 A landmark court ruling

13:20 Five points of critique

16:40 Propaganda and Lobbying

19:30 Lessons from Northern Ireland

33:00 Zionism is burning Jews for fuel

34:10 Zionism and its links to the far right

43:20 Israels population control weapons soon in your town

47:50 Iran attack on Israel

54:50 A century of spin

10:04:00 How to get engaged

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