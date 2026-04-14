Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Jennifer Armerding's avatar
Jennifer Armerding
3h

Thank you

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Nilay's avatar
Nilay
just now

Wauw! Illuminative!

İyi ki varsınız Mr. Karat’

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