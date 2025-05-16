Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skutt Hope's avatar
Skutt Hope
5h

Horrific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
18m

Stomach-churning. Should be required reading for all West Asian history college courses, if not high school also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture