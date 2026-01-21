Tehran in Revolt: Inside Iran’s 2026 Uprising and Crackdown. With Oxford Scholar Yassamine Mather

🇮🇷 Iran is spiraling out of control again — and the West is already circling.

In this interview, I’m joined by Yassamine Mather — an Oxford scholar and razor-sharp political analyst — to break down the new wave of unrest across Iran, what’s driving it, and why Trump may be preparing the ground for “absolute change” in 2026.



We don’t just talk about protests. We talk about power, propaganda, and the uncomfortable possibility that some actors are trying to engineer the outcome — using everything from sanctions and currency warfare to fake reels amplified by mainstream media.



🎯 In this conversation:

Why Trump may see Iran as the next domino

The hidden war: sanctions, economic collapse & corruption

How the exchange-rate system enriched elites and crushed ordinary Iranians

Internet shutdowns, Starlink leaks, and the fog of information war

Why “fake news” can become real political reality

The Mossad/Pahlavi question — and why protesters reject both Shah and Rahbar

The bigger frame: Iran isn’t the target — China is



⚠️ Key question:

Is this uprising organic, hijacked, or already being shaped into a controlled “transition”?



📌 More from me

Substack: https://karat.substack.com

Medium: https://medium.com/@thomas.s.karat



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