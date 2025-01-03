Terrorist or Freedom Fighter: The Untold Story of a Palestinian Revolutionary

In this riveting interview, we sit down with Asad Abdul Rahman, a towering figure in Palestinian politics and intellectual discourse. Born into a world marked by displacement and exile, Abdul Rahman’s journey from refugee to one of the leading voices in the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. His life, often labeled in simplistic terms by Western narratives—from "so-called terrorist" to esteemed scholar—reveals a far more complex and compelling reality.

Throughout the conversation, we explore his role in the Oslo Accords, his critique of Western involvement in the Middle East, and the powerful forces that continue to shape the Palestinian struggle for justice and sovereignty. Abdul Rahman speaks candidly about his personal experiences—growing up as a refugee, resisting occupation, and later engaging with world leaders as a diplomat and intellectual.

Listeners will gain insight into not only the geopolitical dynamics at play but also the deeply personal side of a man who has navigated the worlds of war, diplomacy, and academia. Whether you’re familiar with the region’s history or just beginning to understand the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, this interview offers a thought-provoking glimpse into one of the most enduring struggles of our time.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

08:50 Who is Asad Abdul Rahman

15:55 The Arrest

29:10 The price of loyalty

31:45 Hijacking of airplanes

42:45 Oslo agreements

52:30 From freedom fighter to diplomat

01:12:45 Could Israel implode

01:23:10 Can Israel defeat Hamas

01:25:10 Arab complicity

01:32:00 Whom to trust

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