The American Empire Is Losing Control - with Scott Horton

They say America’s greatest export is freedom—but Scott Horton would argue it’s war, wrapped in freedom's packaging and sold at gunpoint.
In this rare and unfiltered conversation, Scott takes aim at the bipartisan machine of empire: how the U.S. is barreling toward war with China 🇨🇳, why “unintended consequences” are always the point, and what happens when a country built on liberty starts sacrificing it—one covert op at a time.
💥 We talk about America's geostrategic nightmare—the kind where our bases surround the world, but our own interests vanish.
🕵️♂️ We dig into the CIA’s dirty laundry—where the line between intelligence and organized crime gets real blurry.
🚢 We bring up the USS Liberty—the attack your government begged you to forget.
✝️ We even take a hard look at religious indoctrination and how belief systems are weaponized to justify war.
📘 And yes, Scott unpacks his latest book Provoked—an indictment of how Washington didn't just stumble into the new Cold War... it lit the match.
This isn’t your average interview. This is war analysis with bite. With edge. With names named and myths torn down.
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👇 Further Links:
Scott Horton website: https://scotthorton.org/
Substack:
Pacific Wargasm: https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for
Fmr. Foreign Minister of Malta: https://youtu.be/45bFziMaPxU
Bamford USS Liberty: https://youtu.be/RVvLp0JVvCk
USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls
Nord Stream Explosion, Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0
Israeli Sperspy in Hollywood: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k
Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs
Nurit Peled: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s
US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE
Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks
Larry Wilkerson 1: https://youtu.be/swc9TyPdku4
Larry Wilson 2: https://youtu.be/exKT2RSd9Kk
Chat GPT is biased: https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM
Analysing Netanyahu on Lex interview: https://youtu.be/Wp3C2pNyRHI
Time stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:10 Interview with Lex Fridman
13:25 The coming war with China
25:45 Unintended consequences
33:45 America’s geo-strategic nightmare
49:00 Making America great again
53:00 USS Liberty
56:15 Not in Americas best interest
58:45 The CIA as drug cartel
01:08:15 The price of speaking out
01:23:45 Religious indoctrination
01:27:10 Provoked
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