The American Empire Is Losing Control - with Scott Horton

They say America’s greatest export is freedom—but Scott Horton would argue it’s war, wrapped in freedom's packaging and sold at gunpoint.

In this rare and unfiltered conversation, Scott takes aim at the bipartisan machine of empire: how the U.S. is barreling toward war with China 🇨🇳, why “unintended consequences” are always the point, and what happens when a country built on liberty starts sacrificing it—one covert op at a time.



💥 We talk about America's geostrategic nightmare—the kind where our bases surround the world, but our own interests vanish.

🕵️‍♂️ We dig into the CIA’s dirty laundry—where the line between intelligence and organized crime gets real blurry.

🚢 We bring up the USS Liberty—the attack your government begged you to forget.

✝️ We even take a hard look at religious indoctrination and how belief systems are weaponized to justify war.

📘 And yes, Scott unpacks his latest book Provoked—an indictment of how Washington didn't just stumble into the new Cold War... it lit the match.

This isn’t your average interview. This is war analysis with bite. With edge. With names named and myths torn down.



⚠️ This channel is shadow banned.If you found this, it wasn’t thanks to the algorithm—it’s because someone like you shared it.

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👇 Further Links:



Scott Horton website: https://scotthorton.org/



Substack:

Pacific Wargasm: https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for



Fmr. Foreign Minister of Malta: https://youtu.be/45bFziMaPxU

Bamford USS Liberty: https://youtu.be/RVvLp0JVvCk

USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls

Nord Stream Explosion, Erik Andersson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0

Israeli Sperspy in Hollywood: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Miko Peled: https://youtu.be/yrBb42zWHPs

Nurit Peled: https://youtu.be/Wrqp6rMEV9s

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE

Jeffrey Sachs: https://youtu.be/JqU2Cb0HUcc

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Larry Wilkerson 1: https://youtu.be/swc9TyPdku4

Larry Wilson 2: https://youtu.be/exKT2RSd9Kk

Chat GPT is biased: https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM

Analysing Netanyahu on Lex interview: https://youtu.be/Wp3C2pNyRHI



Time stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:10 Interview with Lex Fridman

13:25 The coming war with China

25:45 Unintended consequences

33:45 America’s geo-strategic nightmare

49:00 Making America great again

53:00 USS Liberty

56:15 Not in Americas best interest

58:45 The CIA as drug cartel

01:08:15 The price of speaking out

01:23:45 Religious indoctrination

01:27:10 Provoked

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