Think about how you would feel if, in a single week, your currency lost half its value. The bread you bought yesterday for the equivalent of a dollar now costs two. Your monthly salary, already stretched thin, suddenly purchases only what half a salary could buy last month. You watch your savings—years of careful accumulation—evaporate. When you take to the streets to protest, not as a revolutionary but as someone who simply cannot feed their family, snipers fire from rooftops.

This is not a hypothetical scenario. This is Iran in January 2026, where between 2,000 and 30,000 people have been killed in less than three weeks of protests, making these among the deadliest massacres in modern Iranian history. But to understand what is happening in Iran’s streets today, we must first understand what has been happening in Washington’s classified briefing rooms, London’s intelligence headquarters, and Tel Aviv’s covert operations centers for decades. Because what we are witnessing is not spontaneous upheaval. It is the latest iteration of a playbook refined over seventy years of regime change operations—from Guatemala in 1954 to Chile in 1973, from Nicaragua to Iraq—now being deployed with devastating precision against the Islamic Republic.

The pattern is familiar to anyone who has studied the history of American interventions. In 1953, the CIA and MI6 orchestrated Operation Ajax, overthrowing Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and installing the Shah—a coup that directly created the conditions for the 1979 Islamic Revolution and 47 years of subsequent tensions. The 1953 operation became, in the CIA’s own assessment, ‘a model for future CIA operations.’ Seventy-three years later, that model is being applied again. But this time, the architects of intervention have learned from past failures. The methods have become more sophisticated, the fingerprints harder to detect, and the human cost more catastrophic.

This is a genuine deep-dive investigation. If you value this level of insight please consider subscribing and sharing — your support helps to spread the news. Share

I. Economic Strangulation: The First Stage

The strategy for regime change in Iran follows a systematic four-stage approach, beginning with economic warfare designed to immiserate the population. The United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and reimposition of sanctions initiated a prolonged economic collapse. By January 2026, the Iranian rial had depreciated to 1.45 million per US dollar—having lost approximately 40 percent of its value since the June 2025 twelve-day war between Iran and Israel alone. To put this in perspective: at the time of Iran’s 1979 revolution, one dollar bought 70 rials. Today, it buys 1.45 million—a loss of roughly 20,000 times the currency’s original value.

The sanctions’ impact extends far beyond exchange rates. Inflation reached 48.6 percent in October 2025 and 42.2 percent in December 2025. Food price inflation exceeded 70 percent in 2025. The Ministry of Social Welfare announced in 2024 that 57 percent of Iranians suffer some level of malnourishment. As of March 2025, estimates suggest between 22 and 50 percent of Iranians live below the poverty line—a stark increase from 2022. Iran’s gross domestic product contracted from approximately $600 billion in 2010 to an estimated $356 billion in 2025.

Yet here is the crucial detail that reveals the strategy’s deliberate cruelty: despite these sanctions, Iran’s crude oil export revenues over the past five years totaled approximately $193.5 billion. The country holds foreign reserves exceeding $120 billion, but most are frozen in foreign bank accounts due to US secondary sanctions. According to IMF estimates, only around 25 percent of Iran’s reserves are readily accessible. Iran is not broke—its people are being systematically impoverished while its wealth is held hostage.

This is economic warfare in its purest form. As one Iranian quoted by CounterPunch described the situation: “The disaster is not that we can’t buy a house or a car—they’ve been dreams for years. The disaster is that 500,000-rial treats”—about 35 cents—”are luxury purchases. When buying snacks becomes a financial risk, we are no longer citizens. We are hostages.”

II. Manufacturing Unrest: The Second Stage

The protests that erupted on December 28, 2025, began with genuine economic grievances that were inherently political. Shopkeepers in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar closed their stores as the rial plummeted, but their anger was directed not just at currency collapse but at the corruption and mismanagement that enabled it. From the start, protesters chanted slogans about government accountability and demanded systemic change. These were organic expressions of rage against a regime that prioritizes security spending and regional proxies while ordinary Iranians go hungry.

What external actors did was not create the protests or their political character—both were authentically Iranian. What they did was amplify, coordinate, and attempt to direct them toward regime change rather than reform. According to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian government sources, what followed the initial protests was systematic external orchestration designed to transform political protest into violent insurrection and ultimately state collapse. While Western media dismiss such claims as conspiracy theories, the documentary evidence of past regime change operations—from the CIA’s declassified records of Operation Ajax to Operation PBSUCCESS in Guatemala—establishes that hijacking and escalating existing protests is standard operating procedure.

The scale and coordination of escalation raises immediate questions. By January 8, 2026, protests had spread to all 31 Iranian provinces with remarkable simultaneity . The exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has cultivated relationships with Israeli officials and called for international intervention, issued coordinated calls for unified protests on January 8 and subsequent general strikes. Pahlavi has explicitly positioned himself as an interim leader to oversee regime change—not as a supporter of Iranian self-determination, but as a Western-backed alternative government-in-waiting.

The digital dimension reveals sophisticated coordination. An Al Jazeera investigation uncovered how a coordinated campaign involving Israeli officials and suspicious bot accounts hijacked the #FreeThePersianPeople hashtag to shape the external narrative about Iran’s protests. The investigation found that Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett actively participated in the campaign, with posts attempting to reframe economic protests as a conflict against religion rather than against economic mismanagement. The network analysis showed strong overlap between accounts like “Nioh Berg”—described as a “Jewish Iranian activist”—and the “Israel War Room” account that regularly disseminates Israeli state narratives. Al Jazeera’s conclusion: “The #FreeThePersianPeople campaign was not a spontaneous digital expression of internal Iranian anger.”

Iranian authorities allege that operatives deliberately attacked innocent bystanders in crowded places, filming the encounters and shouting inciting phrases to provoke security force responses, creating a cycle designed to generate riots and portray the government as losing control. While these specific allegations cannot be independently verified, they align precisely with documented CIA tactics. In 1953’s Operation Ajax, the CIA hired thugs to pose as communists and attack clergy to discredit Mosaddegh. The playbook hasn’t changed—only the technology has improved.

III. The Information Blackout and Starlink’s Role: Stage Three

On January 8, 2026, at 8 p.m. Iran Standard Time, the Iranian government shut down internet access nationwide—the most sophisticated and severe shutdown in the country’s history. Cybersecurity experts reported that Iran’s National Information Network was fully disconnected, even internally within Iran. Mobile and landline phone services were severely disrupted. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, described the blackout as an attempt to cover up massacres.

But here is where the third stage of the regime change strategy becomes visible: the deployment of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet as a tool of information warfare. Starlink, which first became available to Iranians in 2022, has been systematically smuggled into Iran despite the technology being criminalized by Iranian parliament in 2025 with penalties of six months to two years imprisonment. Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of the nonprofit Holistic Resilience, estimated approximately 50,000 Starlink units are now in the country, bought abroad, smuggled in, and traded on black markets.

On January 14, 2026, Starlink waived subscription fees for Iranian users, providing free access. This followed a phone call between President Donald Trump and Musk discussing Starlink access in Iran. Trump has repeatedly stated that “help is on the way” for Iranian protesters and threatened military action if Iran kills demonstrators. The coordination is unmistakable: economic sanctions create desperation, external actors help organize and amplify protests, and when the government shuts down communications to prevent coordination, US-controlled satellite internet bypasses the blackout—all while the US president threatens military strikes.

The information blackout created an asymmetric propaganda environment that distorted global understanding of the protests. With internet shut down nationwide, only Iranians with access to smuggled Starlink terminals—typically more affluent middle-class individuals—could transmit video footage to the outside world. According to multiple reports, Israeli state-affiliated media outlets, including those with known Mossad connections, exploited this asymmetry by adding fabricated audio tracks to authentic protest videos, inserting pro-Shah monarchist slogans that did not exist in the original footage. In previous protest waves, ordinary Iranians without Starlink had been able to upload their own videos exposing such audio manipulation, creating a counter-narrative. But with the internet blackout preventing the majority of protesters from uploading their own documentation, the manipulated videos circulated unchallenged in Western media. The result was a systematic overestimation of Pahlavi's popularity and monarchist sentiment among protesters—precisely the narrative that served the regime change agenda. The blackout thus functioned not merely to prevent coordination among protesters, but to create an information monopoly that external actors could exploit to manufacture consent for intervention.

Iranian authorities have responded by jamming Starlink signals using mobile jamming units similar to those Russia deployed in Ukraine, with some areas experiencing packet loss of up to 80 percent. According to reports, Russia transferred advanced electronic warfare systems to Iran in 2024, including the Murmansk-BN long-range communications jammer. Iranian security forces have also conducted door-to-door operations seizing satellite dishes. Yet activists report that Starlink remains “the only way to get the information out” about the killings.

The strategic purpose is clear: ensure that images of Iranian security forces firing on protesters reach global audiences, while images of armed operatives firing on those same security forces—creating the very violence they film—remain unseen. In the age of social media, perception management has become as important as traditional military operations. Starlink provides the communication infrastructure for this information warfare, functioning as what one might call a privatized regime change tool—plausibly deniable because it is operated by a private company, yet clearly serving US strategic interests.

IV. Military Intervention: The Unimplemented Fourth Stage

The fourth stage of regime change—direct military intervention to deliver the final blow—has not yet been fully implemented, though the groundwork is being systematically laid. President Trump has repeatedly stated that all options for supporting protesters remain on the table, including military action. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for protesters, stating “It is quite possible that we are at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their fate into their own hands.” The Israeli Defense Forces announced they are “on alert for surprise scenarios” as the US mulls military strikes.

The infrastructure for intervention has already been tested. In June 2025, Israel and the United States conducted a twelve-day war against Iran, striking its nuclear facilities and air defenses. These attacks “left Iran’s nuclear infrastructure significantly damaged” and “disabled much of Iran’s air defenses,” according to multiple sources. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that this previous war has “led Iran into chaos,” creating the preconditions for current instability.

Trump’s January 3, 2026, capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro demonstrates his administration’s willingness to take decisive unilateral action. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that in the event of an attack on Iran, “both the occupied territory”—meaning Israel—”and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” suggesting Iran may launch preemptive strikes based on objective signs of threat.

Beyond these strategic calculations, regional powers have actively intervened to prevent US military action. As Oxford Scholar Yassamine Mather pointed out and Reuters confirmed, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—despite their own conflicts with Iran—have lobbied the United States against military intervention, fearing that another destabilization campaign would unleash chaos across the region. These countries, having witnessed the catastrophic aftermath of the 2003 Iraq invasion and the Syrian civil war, recognize that Iranian state collapse would trigger refugee flows, sectarian violence, and power vacuums that would directly threaten their own stability. Their opposition represents a significant constraint on US action. Unlike the 2003 Iraq invasion, when regional allies either supported or acquiesced to American military intervention, the current moment finds even traditional US partners in the Gulf urging restraint. This regional consensus against intervention—driven by pragmatic self-interest rather than solidarity with Iran—has contributed to the fourth stage remaining unimplemented.

Yet there are sound reasons why the fourth stage remains unexecuted. A Euronews analysis notes a paradox: “In the short term, the one development that could temporarily rescue the Islamic Republic from its current predicament might be a limited US or Israeli attack on Iran. Such an attack would likely allow the state to intensify repression under the banner of combating ‘traitors’ and ‘terrorists,’ potentially rallying parts of the undecided or politically grey segments of society.” History supports this assessment—external attacks have consistently strengthened authoritarian regimes by enabling them to wrap repression in nationalist rhetoric.

V. The Worthy and Unworthy Victims

Let us be clear about what these dry statistics and strategic analyses mean in human terms. As of January 13, 2026, estimates of protesters killed range from 2,000 to 30,000 people. According to Iran International, a London-based Persian-language TV station funded by Saudi Arabia, at least 12,000 civilians had been killed by that date. The outlet cited government sources, eyewitness accounts, field reports, hospital data, and testimonies from Iranian doctors and nurses. Iranian authorities view the station as a hostile foreign intelligence tool. Amnesty International analyzed videos from a makeshift morgue in Kahrizak, near Tehran, identifying at least 205 distinct body bags. A medical worker from Mashhad told Amnesty: “On the night of January 9, the deceased bodies of 150 young protesters were brought into one hospital and then taken to Behesht Reza Cemetery.”

Verified video evidence from January 8-10, 2026, shows security forces firing directly at protesters from elevated positions, including rooftops and footbridges, without warning. One eyewitness from the Narmak neighborhood stated: “In the Narmak neighborhood, they [security forces] shot and killed at least five or six people in front of us.” A protester from Nassimshahr said: “They [security forces] relentlessly fired on people as they were fleeing... Tell the whole world.” Hospitals in Tehran and Shiraz were overwhelmed by injured protesters, many suffering gunshot wounds.

These are what might be termed “unworthy victims”—to borrow John Pilger’s framework—people whose deaths receive dutiful coverage but not the sustained moral outrage reserved for victims of official enemies. When thousands die in protests against a government the West seeks to overthrow, their deaths become mere statistics in service of a larger narrative. Compare the coverage these Iranian deaths receive to the sustained, detailed, personalized coverage given to victims of governments the West supports. The double standard is structural.

An estimated 135 Iranian security personnel have also been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA). These deaths too deserve acknowledgment—they are often young men, conscripts, caught between orders from above and violence from below, themselves victims of a system they did not create. But their deaths also raise uncomfortable questions: if protests were entirely peaceful, as Western narratives claim, how did 135 security personnel die? The Iranian government’s allegations of armed operatives firing on security forces to provoke violent responses cannot be dismissed simply because they come from an adversarial source—particularly given the historical precedent of CIA operations using precisely such tactics. We have see the same playbook on the Maidaan (Kiev) in 2014. I interviewed Ivan Katachanovski who wrote his PHD on that subject.

VI. The Long Shadow of 1953

Understanding the current crisis requires historical consciousness. When the CIA overthrew Mosaddegh in 1953, Iran had a functioning democratic system, despite its imperfections. Mosaddegh’s crime was nationalizing Iran’s oil industry, which threatened British and American corporate interests. The coup installed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as an absolute monarch whose secret police force, SAVAK—created with CIA and Mossad support—became synonymous with torture and repression. Over 300 political executions occurred under the Shah’s regime.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution was a direct response to 26 years of Western-backed dictatorship. The revolutionaries’ anti-American sentiment was not irrational zealotry—it was grounded in documented historical experience of American intervention destroying their democracy and installing a torturer. When the US Embassy was seized and hostages taken in 1979, Americans asked “Why do they hate us?” The answer was visible in declassified CIA documents, if anyone cared to look.

The establishment of the Islamic Republic brought a different form of authoritarianism—theocratic rather than monarchical, but still authoritarian. The regime’s human rights record is indefensible. Its treatment of women, political dissidents, ethnic minorities, and LGBTQ individuals constitutes systematic oppression. The 2022 killing of Mahsa Amini by morality police for allegedly improper hijab wearing crystallized decades of justified grievances. Iranians have every right to demand change from their government.

But here is the crucial distinction: wanting a government to change is different from supporting foreign-orchestrated regime change. The historical record shows that CIA-backed interventions do not produce democracy—they produce decades of instability, violence, and often worse governments. As historian Stephen Kinzer documents in Overthrow: America’s Century of Regime Change, the long-term effects of such operations are almost invariably catastrophic. Guatemala descended into 36 years of civil war and genocide after the 1954 CIA coup. Chile suffered 17 years of Pinochet’s dictatorship after the 1973 US-backed overthrow of Allende. Iraq’s current state—two decades after the 2003 invasion—speaks for itself.

A 2020 analysis published in War on the Rocks found that of 60-plus regime change attempts during the Cold War, the United States only succeeded in replacing target nations’ leadership 39 percent of the time. Of those few successes, the vast majority were targeted at states that were already American allies. Regime change operations are not the “quick and easy policy tool that policymakers often envision”—they are expensive gambles that usually fail and always create blowback.

VII. Who Benefits?

The stated justification for regime change is always humanitarian: we are helping oppressed people achieve freedom. But examining who actually benefits from Iran’s destabilization reveals different motivations. Israel has explicitly stated its goal is “creating a situation in the Middle East where there are no serious threats to Israel’s existence” by breaking up countries like Iran. This is not about human rights—it is about regional hegemony.

US interests are equally strategic. Control over Iranian oil reserves—among the world’s largest—has been a consistent American objective since the 1950s. A fragmented, weakened Iran cannot challenge US regional dominance or support movements like Hezbollah and Hamas that resist US-Israeli policies. The goal is not to bring democracy to Iran—the United States supports far more authoritarian regimes than it opposes. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE are all more repressive than Iran, yet they receive American weapons and support because they align with US interests.

The nuclear question provides convenient justification but reveals contradictions. Iran’s potential acquisition of nuclear weapons is presented as an existential threat requiring preventive action. Yet as analysts note, countries like North Korea are treated differently precisely because they have nuclear weapons. The very policies designed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capability may be pushing it toward exactly that outcome—because once a country has nuclear weapons, the calculus of intervention changes completely. The absence of nuclear weapons in Iran’s arsenal may actually be why the United States and Israel feel emboldened to pursue regime change.

VIII. What Genuine Support Would Look Like

If Western governments genuinely wanted to help ordinary Iranians rather than pursue regime change, the policy would look fundamentally different. They would lift sanctions that primarily harm civilians while enriching the Revolutionary Guards through control of black market trade. They would release Iran’s frozen $120 billion in foreign reserves so the government could stabilize the currency and economy. They would engage in diplomatic negotiations aimed at mutual benefit rather than capitulation.

The JCPOA—imperfect as it was—demonstrated that negotiated agreements are possible. But Trump withdrew from the agreement not because Iran violated it (all parties agreed Iran was in compliance) but because the agreement did not serve the broader goal of regime change. Similarly, when Iran’s government offered to negotiate in January 2026, the United States seemed more interested in military strikes than diplomacy.

Real support for Iranian civil society would mean supporting Iranian human rights organizations, journalists, and activists without those organizations becoming conduits for regime change operations. It would mean amplifying Iranian voices calling for reform without hijacking their movements to serve foreign strategic interests. It would mean acknowledging that meaningful change must come from Iranians themselves, through their own struggles and sacrifices, not through externally orchestrated coups.

But none of this is happening because genuine support for Iranian people is not the objective. Regime change is the objective. The humanitarian rhetoric is marketing.

IX. Conclusion: Rejecting False Choices

We are presented with a false binary: either support US-UK intervention or support the Iranian regime. This is the same false choice offered in every regime change operation—you are either with us or with the terrorists, with freedom or with tyranny. But there is a third position: opposing both the Iranian government’s authoritarianism and Western intervention.

The Iranian government’s human rights abuses are real and indefensible. Its killing of protesters is murder. Its restrictions on women’s freedom are oppression. Its persecution of dissidents is tyranny. None of this is in dispute. But American intervention will not solve these problems—it will make them catastrophically worse, as it has everywhere else it has been attempted. The bodies piling up in Tehran’s makeshift morgues are not abstractions or statistics—they are human beings with families, dreams, and futures that have been stolen. Some were killed by Iranian security forces. Others may have been killed in violence deliberately provoked by external operatives. All are victims of a strategy that treats human lives as acceptable collateral damage in pursuit of geopolitical objectives.

The question we must ask is not whether the Iranian government deserves to survive—it does not deserve the loyalty of its oppressed citizens. The question is whether foreign intervention has ever produced the freedom it promises, or whether it invariably produces decades of greater suffering. Seventy years of evidence provides the answer. From Mosaddegh to Maduro, the pattern is consistent: regime change operations serve power, not people.

As Supreme Leader Khamenei stated—despite the deep ironies of an authoritarian ruler condemning foreign intervention—”We will not drag the country into war, but we will not let domestic or international criminals go unpunished.” The challenge is that both the Iranian government and its Western adversaries are pursuing policies that guarantee continued violence. The United States threatens military strikes. Iran prepares preemptive attacks. Both sides escalate. And ordinary Iranians—who simply want to feed their families, live with dignity, and determine their own political future—are crushed between these competing forces.

The path forward must reject both authoritarianism and imperialism. It must support Iranians’ right to self-determination without supporting foreign intervention in the name of that self-determination. It must acknowledge that meaningful political change—the kind that actually improves people’s lives rather than merely replacing one set of oppressors with another—can only come through indigenous movements, not through CIA operations, Mossad infiltration, or US military strikes.

This requires patience, humility, and the courage to abandon the fantasy that foreign intervention can deliver liberation. The 2,000 to 30,000 dead in Iran’s streets should stand as a stark reminder of where such fantasies lead. They deserve more than to be instrumentalized in service of the next regime change operation. They deserve to be mourned as human beings whose deaths were preventable, unnecessary, and unjust—regardless of who pulled the triggers that killed them.



Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including 79 separate reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO analyses related to Gaza, AI‑assisted targeting, surveillance infrastructure, and post‑war reconstruction schemes.

For readability, individual sources are not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.