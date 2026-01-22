On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Donald Trump executed yet another abrupt policy reversal. After threatening eight European nations with escalating tariffs unless they acquiesced to his demand that the United States acquire Greenland, the American president suddenly announced a “framework of a future deal” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte 1. The threatened tariffs—10 percent beginning February 1, rising to 25 percent by June—evaporated. Stock markets recovered, somewhat. European officials exhaled.

But before the reversal came a revealing tantrum. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed he had received a message from Trump declaring: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer...”2 The sentence trailed off, but the implication was clear: Norway’s failure to award Trump a prize he believes he deserves somehow justified American threats against European sovereignty. This petty grievance, aired publicly as justification for geopolitical coercion, crystallized everything observers have learned about Trump’s governance: impulsive, ego-driven, and ultimately hollow when confronted with resistance.

The Greenland affair is merely the latest manifestation of a pattern defining Trump’s decade in power: make maximalist demands, encounter obstacles, execute a U-turn, declare victory. What makes this reversal especially revealing is what it exposes about European leadership’s chronic willingness to mistake appeasement for pragmatism.

The Anatomy of a Reversal

The sequence unfolded with characteristic Trump abruptness. When Denmark, Greenland, and several European allies participated in NATO exercises on the island—Operation Arctic Endurance—Trump escalated from rhetoric to threat. On January 17, via Truth Social, he announced 10 percent tariffs on exports from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, rising to 25 percent if Greenland were not sold by June 1st 3. He accused these nations of “playing a very dangerous game” and taking trips to Greenland “for purposes unknown.”

The timing was calculated to inflict maximum damage. These tariffs would have demolished the trade agreement Trump had strong-armed Europe into accepting just six months earlier. The July 2025 Turnberry deal—negotiated at Trump’s Scottish golf resort—had already been condemned as humiliating capitulation. Under its terms, the EU accepted 15 percent tariffs on most exports, pledged $600 billion in investments in American manufacturing, and committed to purchasing $750 billion in US energy4. In exchange, Trump merely agreed not to impose even higher threatened tariffs.

European Parliament members immediately froze ratification. Bernd Lange, chair of the international trade committee, declared the deal “on ice indefinitely,” noting that “our sovereignty and territorial integrity are at stake5.” Some officials discussed deploying the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument—a never-before-used “trade bazooka” designed precisely for situations where trading partners attempt political coercion6.

Then came Trump’s Davos appearance on January 21. After his address—in which he maintained his Greenland pursuit while ruling out military force—came the sudden pivot. Within hours, Trump announced his framework with Rutte. The tariffs were canceled. Details remained vague: references to “Arctic security” and preventing Russian and Chinese influence, objectives NATO and Denmark had always supported. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen cautiously welcomed the news while noting they would “sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns... while respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark7.”

In other words, Trump retreated. Greenland remained Danish. The threatened tariffs evaporated. And the president framed it as diplomatic triumph.

A Decade of U-Turns

This pattern has characterized Trump’s tenure across both administrations. In December 2018, Trump abruptly announced complete withdrawal of US forces from Syria via tweet, declaring “we have defeated ISIS.” The decision blindsided allies, prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to resign, and abandoned Kurdish partners. Trump then reversed the withdrawal in October 2019, only to re-issue it days later after a phone call with Turkish President Erdoğan. The result: chaos, hundreds of civilian deaths, thousands displaced, and Russian forces filling the vacuum8.

Yet even this “withdrawal” proved illusory. Trump’s special envoy later admitted officials deliberately misled the president about troop numbers, maintaining “a lot more than” the roughly 200 troops Trump thought remained9. As of 2025, American forces still guard Syrian oil fields. The withdrawal achieved nothing except betraying Kurdish allies.

On healthcare, Trump campaigned on repealing the Affordable Care Act with something “so much better.” Throughout 2017, each attempt collapsed when confronted with reality: any Republican alternative would strip millions of coverage. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the House bill would increase the uninsured by 23 million over a decade10. Public support never exceeded 17 percent. After Senator John McCain’s dramatic thumbs-down killed the “skinny repeal,” Trump pivoted to executive sabotage, eventually claiming the ACA was “gone.” In his 2024 campaign, he resurrected the promise—”Obamacare Sucks!!!”—without offering alternatives11.

The 2018-2019 government shutdown lasted 35 days—the longest in American history—affecting 800,000 federal workers and costing the economy $11 billion12. Trump declared he’d be “proud” to shut down government over border wall funding, then blamed Democrats, then threatened to keep it closed “for months or even years.” On January 25, 2019, after air traffic controllers called in sick dangerously and airports faced shutdowns, Trump signed a continuing resolution. The bill contained zero dollars for the wall—exactly what Democrats had offered before the shutdown began13.

The pattern extends across policy domains: threatened NATO withdrawal then pledged fealty; promised infrastructure week repeatedly, delivered nothing; threatened comprehensive China tariffs then signed incomplete “Phase One” deal; threatened to designate China a currency manipulator then declined. Each dramatic announcement encountered resistance—from Congress, courts, allies, markets, reality—and ended in retreat disguised as strategic adjustment.

Von der Leyen’s Turnberry Capitulation

To understand the Greenland reversal’s significance, one must understand what Trump threatened to destroy: the Turnberry deal itself, representing one of the most comprehensive European capitulations to American coercion in the postwar era.

Trump had threatened 30 percent tariffs across the board. Von der Leyen traveled to Trump’s Scottish golf resort—the symbolism alone was telling—knowing she had limited leverage. The EU’s goods export dependency on the United States far exceeds American reliance on European markets. Trump exploited this ruthlessly.

The resulting agreement was immediately denounced. French Prime Minister François Bayrou called it “submission” and “a dark day for Europe14.” Former EU trade negotiator John Clarke wrote that “the EU has covered itself in shame in its capitulation at Turnberry,” describing it as potentially “the beginning of the end” of the EU’s credibility as a bulwark of multilateralism15.

The terms were extraordinary. The EU accepted 15 percent tariffs—a massive increase from pre-Trump rates averaging 1.4 percent. European automakers would pay 15 percent instead of 2.5 percent16. Brussels pledged $600 billion in American manufacturing investments and $750 billion in US energy purchases. The agreement hinted at regulatory alignment with American standards.

Crucially, the deal was “not legally binding on either party.” The European Commission called it a “political framework” rather than a treaty, acknowledging its provisional nature17. Within six months, Trump was threatening to destroy even this arrangement.

The Turnberry capitulation revealed troubling realities. First, von der Leyen and other officials prioritized short-term crisis avoidance over long-term strategy. Second, European institutions proved unable to mount effective resistance despite economic leverage—the EU is America’s largest trading partner, with $1.5 trillion in annual trade. Third, Europe fundamentally misread Trump’s tactics, believing concessions would satisfy him rather than invite escalating demands.

The Psychology of the Pattern

What drives this consistent, or inconsistent, depending on your point of view, behavior? Trump himself inadvertently acknowledged his limited policy understanding when he admitted, after healthcare efforts collapsed, that “nobody knew that health care could be so complicated18.” Multiple former officials describe a president making decisions based on cable news, personal grievances, and the last person who spoke with him. The Nobel Prize grievance perfectly exemplifies this: Trump appears genuinely to believe that Norway owes him recognition for “ending eight wars”, and this wounded ego becomes justification for threatening European allies.

A more comprehensive understanding incorporates several elements: Trump combines impulsive decision-making, limited policy knowledge, obsession with media perception, and willingness to make commitments he cannot keep, while operating within institutional constraints he resents but cannot overcome. The result is predictably chaotic behavior.

This predictability has become a strategic liability. If partners cannot rely on American commitments and threats consistently prove hollow, deterrence erodes. Why should China take Taiwan threats seriously when Syrian Kurds learned the cost of trusting American protection? Why should European allies invest political capital in controversial policies when demands may reverse within days?

Europe’s Enabling Error

When Trump threatened tariffs over Greenland, European officials had several options: immediately invoke WTO dispute resolution, announce retaliatory measures including the Anti-Coercion Instrument and €93 billion in counter-tariffs19, rally NATO allies in united front, or signal that further concessions were off the table.

Instead, European leaders largely responded with plaintive appeals. Von der Leyen invoked agreement sanctity at Davos: “in politics as in business, a deal is a deal” and “when friends shake hands, it must mean something20.” This fell on deaf ears—Trump had demonstrated repeatedly that he considers agreements provisional.

The fundamental error in European strategy is treating Trump’s maximalist threats as serious policy positions requiring accommodation rather than opening gambits in a pattern of retreat. By taking each threat seriously and scrambling to avoid consequences, European leaders reinforced Trump’s belief that aggression produces results.

The Greenland case demonstrated what happens when European leaders finally show spine. When Parliament froze the Turnberry deal and officials discussed the Anti-Coercion Instrument, Trump retreated. Confronted with actual resistance, Trump backed down—just as he had from Syria, healthcare, the shutdown, and countless other positions.

Yet European leaders cannot internalize this lesson. After Trump’s Greenland retreat, the immediate response was relief rather than resolve. Rather than recognizing that resistance works and concluding future threats should be met with firmness, officials expressed gratitude for Trump’s “small positive element” in ruling out military force—as if the baseline should be that the American president might invade a NATO ally’s territory.

This pattern has costs beyond trade policy. Each capitulation weakens institutional frameworks constraining arbitrary power. When the EU accepts WTO-illegal tariffs, aligns regulations with American preferences, and treats transatlantic agreements as provisional pending Trump’s next demand, it demonstrates that international law matters only when convenient.

Moreover, European weakness invites exploitation from other powers. If Trump can extract €600 billion through tariff threats, why should China or Russia not conclude European resolve is equally purchasable? The signal is clear: European sovereignty is negotiable and European leaders choose short-term convenience over strategic positioning21.

Forward Implications

Expect this pattern to continue. Trump has demonstrated no capacity for learning or self-reflection. Specific policy areas remain vulnerable: Ukraine support (despite current commitments, Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism)22, climate policy (withdrawal announcements that encounter resistance), and NATO commitments (threats of withdrawal if it serves his interests).

The Turnberry deal itself remains precarious. Parliament has frozen ratification. Even if revived, implementation depends on both sides’ acquiescence—and Trump considers even signed agreements subject to abandonment. European officials should prepare for Trump to demand further concessions or simply walk away.

Most concerning, the reversal pattern intersects dangerously with genuine crises. In situations where deterrence matters—Taiwan, the Baltic states, Iranian nuclear development—the perception that American threats are hollow and commitments provisional undermines strategic stability. Adversaries who have watched Trump threaten then retreat may calculate they can proceed with aggression and manage the response.

Breaking the Pattern

If European leaders wish to escape the cycle of demand, capitulation, and humiliation, they must fundamentally revise their approach. Several principles should guide this revision.

First, take Trump’s threats less seriously. History demonstrates Trump’s initial positions rarely represent final positions. The European response should be skepticism rather than panic, calm statements of principle and willingness to accept economic friction rather than scrambling to accommodate threats that will likely evaporate.

Second, match Trump’s threats with credible counter-threats. The EU possesses substantial economic leverage if it chooses to deploy it. American agriculture depends on European markets, technology firms generate massive revenue from European consumers, and manufacturers benefit from European supply chains. The Greenland case demonstrated this: when officials discussed the Anti-Coercion Instrument and counter-tariffs, Trump retreated.

Third, strengthen European strategic autonomy genuinely. So long as Europe depends on American security guarantees and markets, leaders will struggle to resist pressure. True autonomy requires investments Europe has delayed: credible European defense capability independent of American participation, diversified trade relationships reducing dependence on any single partner, and energy independence that cannot be held hostage to American LNG sales.

Fourth, accept that some economic pain is inevitable and worthwhile. European leaders’ fear of trade conflict has driven capitulation. But the alternative to accepting short-term friction is long-term subordination. A brief trade war, while costly, would be less damaging than continued erosion of European sovereignty and signals of weakness sent to adversaries.

Finally, recognize that Trump’s reversals create opportunities. Each Trump reversal should underscore the unreasonableness of the initial demand rather than prompt gratitude for the retreat. The narrative should shift from “Trump backed down, crisis averted” to “Trump threatened our sovereignty again, confirming the need for strategic autonomy.”

Conclusion

The Greenland affair will might fade from headlines, remembered as another bizarre episode—complete with the absurd Nobel Prize grievance. But it deserves closer attention as a window into how this administration operates and how European leadership responds.

Trump’s pattern of bold threat followed by retreat when facing resistance is now so established it should guide strategic planning. Rather than scrambling to accommodate each maximalist demand, allies should recognize the pattern and respond with confidence that resistance works.

European leaders face a choice. They can continue treating each Trump provocation as a unique crisis requiring accommodation, accepting successive humiliations like Turnberry in hope of buying temporary stability. Or they can recognize that appeasement invites escalation, that Trump respects strength rather than conciliation, and that defending European sovereignty requires accepting conflict.

The Greenland reversal demonstrated, once again, what happens when Trump meets determined resistance: he backs down, declares victory, and moves on. The pattern has held across nearly a decade. European officials have the evidence they need to understand Trump’s tactics. The question is whether they have the courage to act on that understanding.

Trump will continue making grand threats and executing retreats. That is who he is and how he governs. The only question is whether Europe will continue enabling this pattern through anticipatory surrender, or whether it will finally force Trump to confront resistance that does not collapse. The next reversal is coming. How Europe responds will determine whether Trump’s second term marks the subordination of European sovereignty or the beginning of genuine European autonomy.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO analyses related to Gaza, AI‑assisted targeting, surveillance infrastructure, and post‑war reconstruction schemes.

For readability, individual sources are not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.