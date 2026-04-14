A ceasefire was announced about a week ago—brokered by Pakistan, not by the American peace envoys who were supposed to be negotiating. It took effect this morning, local time in the Middle East, roughly six weeks and untold billions of dollars after it should have started. The Strait of Hormuz is reopening. Talks are scheduled for Islamabad on Friday.

In the video above, I walk through the financial architecture of this war: who paid, who profited, and how precisely those two groups overlap. This piece is meant to sit alongside it—not to repeat the receipts, but to go deeper into a few threads the script could only sketch.

The Ballroom Is a Cialdini Experiment

In the video, I mention Lockheed Martin’s $10 million contribution to the White House ballroom and call it reciprocity. But the more I’ve looked at the donor list, the more I think the ballroom is something richer than a single favour. It’s a compliance architecture.

Robert Cialdini—whose work on persuasion I reference constantly—identified a principle he called commitment and consistency. Once someone takes a small action aligned with an identity, they’ll take progressively larger actions to stay consistent with it. The ballroom donation list reads like a textbook illustration. Thirty-seven donors. Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Palantir, Lockheed, Booz Allen Hamilton. Each one made a voluntary, public commitment to the president’s personal project. Not a policy. Not a campaign. His dining room.

And here’s the part Cialdini would underline: the White House released the names but not the amounts. Which means every donor knows what they gave, and the president knows what they gave, but the public doesn’t. That’s not transparency. That’s leverage. Each donor now sits in an asymmetric information game where the president can selectively reward or punish, and nobody outside the room can track the correlation between gift and favour.

CBS News reported that Lockheed Martin donated over $10 million to the ballroom, and the company typically receives tens of billions in annual federal contracts. CBS News Ethics experts warned that donor companies “want something from the government and are paying for access.” FactCheck.org Then the war started. Then the White House meeting with defence CEOs. Then the order to quadruple production.

The sequence isn’t hidden. It doesn’t need to be. That’s the point.

The Subscription Model Has a Name

The video’s most striking metaphor—that the war functions as a subscription service—deserves unpacking, because the economics are even worse than they sound.

The $12.77 million THAAD interceptor versus the $50,000 Iranian drone isn’t just a cost asymmetry. It’s what military analysts call an “attrition exchange ratio” that structurally favours the attacker. Iran can produce cheap drones at industrial scale. The US burned through $5.6 billion in ammunition in just the first two days of the conflict. Time Bernstein analysts noted that in any scenario, the need for urgent munitions restocking means upward pressure on Lockheed and RTX share prices. CNBC

But here’s what makes this a true subscription rather than a one-off purchase: the replacement cycle is self-reinforcing. Every interceptor fired creates a procurement order. Every procurement order extends the production timeline. Every extended timeline justifies the “bigger, longer deals” the Pentagon has been explicitly pursuing since November 2025. The Pentagon’s own strategy memo calls for awarding weapons makers longer contracts so they’ll invest more in expanding the industrial base. Time

In behavioural economics, this is called a “sunk cost escalation” combined with “status quo bias.” Once you’ve spent $200 billion, the argument for spending another $50 billion to “protect the investment” becomes almost impossible to resist psychologically—even when the original expenditure was itself irrational.

What the Sixteen Minutes Actually Imply

The video flags the $580 million oil futures spike sixteen minutes before Trump’s announcement. I left it as a suggestive data point. Let me push further into why it matters structurally, not just as a potential scandal.

Modern financial markets operate on information asymmetry. That’s not cynicism—that’s literally what they’re for: they aggregate private information into public prices. The question isn’t whether someone traded on advance knowledge. The question is whether the system is designed to make such trading inevitable.

Consider the architecture: a war run without congressional authorisation, with strike decisions made by a small circle, announced via social media posts by a single individual who has publicly stated that rising oil prices benefit “us.” Trump has boasted that Iran’s military has been “obliterated” while acknowledging that Tehran still controls ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. CNBC The same person who controls the timing of military announcements is the person whose social circle is saturated with energy investors and defence executives. You don’t need conspiracy. You just need proximity and a group chat.

The Polymarket bets—150 anonymous accounts wagering on strikes the day before they happened—are even more structurally interesting. Prediction markets are supposed to aggregate distributed intelligence. What happens when the “intelligence” being aggregated isn’t analytical insight but leaked operational information? The market doesn’t just reflect the bet. It moves other markets. Oil futures, defence stocks, currency pairs. The prediction market becomes a transmission mechanism—a way to convert inside knowledge into price signals without ever touching a regulated exchange.

Kushner’s Fund Is Worse Than You Think

In the script, I call Kushner’s dual role “a conflict of interest” and leave it at a punchline. But the reporting that’s emerged since makes the original description look generous.

The New York Times reported that Kushner is seeking $5 billion or more for his firm Affinity Partners, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund among those in discussions. MS NOW This is the same PIF that, according to reporting, overruled its own advisers’ objections to invest $2 billion in Kushner’s firm just six months after he left the White House. Wikipedia Those advisers had flagged the management team’s inexperience, excessive fees, and operations they deemed unsatisfactory in every respect. The crown prince overruled them personally.

Since 2021, Affinity Partners has collected at least $112 million in fees from Saudi Arabia and other international investors but has yet to yield any profits for the governments funding the firm. CEPR Read that again. Zero returns. $112 million in fees. The Saudis aren’t investing in Kushner’s financial acumen. They’re investing in his proximity to the man who started a war against their regional rival.

And then there’s this detail, which the video couldn’t include because it emerged after we scripted it: according to the Washington Post, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman privately lobbied Trump to attack Iran in a series of calls in February. Popular The same MBS whose sovereign wealth fund is Kushner’s anchor investor. A Gulf diplomat described Kushner and Witkoff as acting like “Israeli assets” who engaged in “unorthodox and destructive diplomacy” that allegedly manipulated the President into the conflict. Wikipedia

Meanwhile, Kushner’s representatives are also seeking investment from the UAE and Qatar, whose sovereign wealth funds have already invested in Affinity. AOL He promised in December 2024 to halt new fundraising to avoid conflicts. That pledge appears to have been short-lived. Inkl The White House is not requiring him to file financial disclosure documents. Congress attempted to subpoena him. Republicans defeated the motion 24 to 22. Inkl

The Real Cost Isn’t $200 Billion

The Pentagon’s supplemental request is $200 billion. That number is in the video. What isn’t is what J.P. Morgan calculated this week: every ten-cent rise in gasoline prices adds over $12 billion annually to consumer outlays, and the total hit to purchasing power from the current price surge amounts to roughly $100 billion if prices persist through the year. CBS News

So the war costs $200 billion in direct military spending. Plus $100 billion in consumer purchasing power. Plus the fuel surcharges that are now cascading across the economy—the US Postal Service has enacted an 8% fuel surcharge on all packages CNN, airlines are raising baggage fees, jet fuel prices have surged 95% since the war began. International Business Times Economists describe higher energy prices as functioning like a tax on consumers, rippling across goods and services. CNBC

Nobody voted for this tax. Nobody debated it. It emerged, fully formed, from a war launched without congressional authorisation, for objectives that remain publicly undefined, enriching a class of shareholders and insiders whose names appear on a ballroom donor list that the White House released without dollar amounts.

In the video, I end by asking: whose security is doing well? The answer, six weeks in, is clearer than ever. And it isn’t yours.

The full article with sourced financials is linked below. The video walks through the timeline. Share both.