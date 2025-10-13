The Billionaire Takeover of Gaza

⚡Trump’s “Peace Plan” = Gaza Fire Sale.



Forget ceasefires and sovereignty. What we’re looking at is colonialism with a facelift. Donald Trump struts into the UN with a 21-point “peace plan.” Tony Blair — Bush’s poodle, Iraq’s salesman-in-chief — gets crowned head of a brand-new Gaza International Transitional Authority. And who bankrolls it all? Larry Ellison. Oracle boss. Netanyahu’s billionaire buddy. The man who brags about tracking everyone, everywhere, all the time.



📌 The leaked draft tells the story:

* Palestinians sidelined to a token seat.

* Billionaires and investors handed control.

* A “property rights” clause that green-lights displacement.

* An “investment promotion authority” to carve Gaza into a neoliberal theme park.



This isn’t reconstruction. It’s a hostile takeover. Bomb, starve, privatize, control. Gaza today, maybe Lebanon or Jordan tomorrow. Same playbook.

And the UN? Even Sigrid Kaag gets dragged into the rumor mill to sprinkle legitimacy on the scam. Neutral? Please. This is colonialism 2.0 sold as “humanitarian coordination.”



🔗 Watch the last episode: https://youtu.be/H2cu2-YoRoo



📌 Full Substack exposé with documents, names, and money trails: https://karat.substack.com/p/billionaire-takeover-of-gaza?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true



📌Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



If this doesn’t make your blood boil, I don’t know what will. Share it, argue with it, rip it apart — but don’t ignore it. Because once this model gets normalized in Gaza, it’s coming for the rest of us.



#TrumpGazaPlan #BlairGITA #LarryEllison #GazaRiviera #CorporateColonialism #WarProfiteering

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