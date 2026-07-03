Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1d

Good points - Chancellor BlackHeart is indeed corrupt as hell.

One side point thought on this : "...Eisenhower warned about the acquisition of unwarranted influence by the military-industrial complex. He did not quite foresee that the complex would one day supply the chancellor..."

There I think one can say, that Eisenhower, himself a former commander pf US military forces, and then president when he said it... coukd already envisage it. He was it. And had overseen a totally unecessary cold war and a gazillion coups abroad.

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Giacomo's avatar
Giacomo
1d

Thanks again Thomas, you point to the Heart of the Matter. These sales are exactly what is fueling the forever Wars experienced by the all too busy workers- those whose sons and daughters pay the ultimate price while innocent lives are destroyed.

I hope you are well rewarded for your service to humanity.

Giacomo

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