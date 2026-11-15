The Cable Washington Never Answered

The mine and the summit

On Friday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy announced that a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas had struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz. The Guards said the ship had used an unauthorized route. The day before, Iranian media had reported four oil tankers hit by explosions in the same water. At least ten ships were hit in the first ten days of November, after 37 attacks in October, the worst month since the war began.

Next week Donald Trump travels to Shenzhen for the APEC summit on 18 and 19 November. He expects to sit down with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together, and he told reporters why: “We’re trying to end the war in Iran.”

That war began on 28 February, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Nine months later, the man who launched it cannot say what its end would look like. On Thursday Trump posted that the United States doesn’t need a deal with Iran. Later that day he said he would consider it a defeat to leave office with the government in Tehran still standing. No deal is necessary, and the outcome without one is defeat. Both came from the same president on the same Thursday.

The cable from Riyadh

Since that recent conversation I had with Chas Freeman, one question from his career has stayed with me. In January 1991, on the eve of the air war against Iraq, Freeman was America’s ambassador in Riyadh. He and General Norman Schwarzkopf had asked Washington what the war was for and heard nothing back. So Freeman sent a cable stating that, without instructions, Schwarzkopf would pursue the lowest common denominator of objectives Freeman could identify. Strip away the diplomatic form and the cable asked Washington one thing. What peace do you want?

The answer never came. Washington, Freeman later told the State Department’s oral historians, had no vision of the peace it wanted to follow the war. When the Shia of southern Iraq rose against Saddam weeks later, there was no policy to meet them. Saudi requests to support the uprising waited six months for a reply, and by then the rebellion had been crushed. Freeman’s verdict was that the absence of war aims is why that war never really ended.

Beijing, then and now

In February 1972 Freeman, born in March 1943 and so 28 years old, was the principal interpreter when Richard Nixon went to Beijing. Nixon also hoped to gain leverage with China over North Vietnam, so the wish for Chinese help with an American war is older than this week. What has changed is who arrived with a plan. Nixon came with a design for the world after Vietnam and offered Beijing a place in it. Mao needed what Nixon brought.

Fifty-four years later an American president flies to China carrying a war he started and never defined, hoping Beijing will help him close it. The Kremlin said in October that a three-way meeting was being prepared. China has confirmed nothing. In 1972 Washington set the agenda and Beijing decided whether to accept it. In Shenzhen, Beijing decides whether to take on an agenda Washington could not finish.

Why nobody answers

Put Freeman’s question to the people running this war and listen to what comes back. In Paris on Tuesday, Marco Rubio told G7 allies that sanctions and the naval blockade work so well that major combat is unnecessary. “That’s not stalemate,” he said. Trump boasted that Washington holds Iran’s money and “their Strait.” Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status and calls the present condition “no war, no peace.” This week’s mines went off in the strait Trump says he has.

Benjamin Netanyahu does answer, after a fashion. Toppling “the ayatollah regime” is the only way to remove the threat, he said this week. According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, his security cabinet ordered the army to step up preparations for a new attack, even though he now governs as caretaker after losing his majority in October. Regime change is a war aim with no date attached and no stopping point short of success.

A defined peace would force admissions neither government wants to make. Washington would have to accept that any settlement Iran signs leaves the Islamic Republic in power, the outcome Trump has just called defeat. It would also have to accept that accounting for Iran’s enriched uranium runs through inspectors, and Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency this month that inspection talks cannot resume under public threats from the American president. Israel would have to accept that its prime minister’s central war aim has failed. Silence costs both of them less.

So the war spreads into the space where the answer should be. Iran says it struck an American radar in Bahrain; Central Command says it shot down two drones with no damage, and neither claim could be confirmed. Trump called the latest Qeshm Island attacks minor strikes. The Houthis claim drones against Aramco in Riyadh and a pumping station on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which Saudi forces say they intercepted. Qatar’s prime minister went to Tehran and then to the White House with an Iranian proposal: the blockade lifted and the bombing halted in exchange for a reopened strait. On Thursday Trump pulled JD Vance off the talks, and Brent crude held near $96.

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What to watch in Shenzhen

The first test is whether the three-way meeting happens at all. The second is the price. Putin has reportedly pitched the meeting as a venue for Ukraine, and I would expect Xi to name terms of his own before lending his weight to a war he did not start.

The test that matters most sits in the readout. If it speaks of ending the war without saying what the end contains, who lifts the blockade and when inspectors return, Shenzhen will have produced another pause. If it names those terms, someone will finally have answered the 1991 cable, and the answer will have come from Beijing.

The man who asked

In our conversation you can hear the man who put that question to Washington, and what a career of asking such questions in public cost him, including the 2009 campaign that ended his appointment to chair the National Intelligence Council.