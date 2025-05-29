The Call of the Lilies, Memories of a War Crime #Tantura

🔥 In this exclusive interview, Faizeh Al-Yahya, author and eyewitness, shares her personal experience as a Palestinian child who survived the 1948 Tantura massacre. She takes us on a painful journey through her memories of oppression, displacement, and the resilience of the Palestinian people.



Faizeh reflects on how the trauma of that day shaped her cultural and personal identity, emphasizing the importance of preserving Palestinian collective memory. She reveals intimate details of the daily lives of Palestinian refugees in exile, shedding light on the emotional and physical scars left by the ongoing struggle.



Join us as we uncover this powerful firsthand account that contributes to the preservation of Palestinian history and the fight for justice.



✨ You can find an extensive expose with all the sources on my Substack:

https://karat.substack.com/p/tantura-anniversary-of-a-buried-war?r=1fs9b



#TanturaMassacre #PalestinianHistory #Exile #RefugeeStories #PalestinianCollectiveMemory #OccupiedPalestine #SurvivorStories

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