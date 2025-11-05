The Coming War With China; With Ambassador Sandor Kusai

🎙️ Ambassador Sandor Kusai talks about how America is preparing for a hot war with China — and how Europe, willingly or not, is aligning for confrontation with Russia.The unipolar world is over, yet Western leaders keep defending an order that no longer exists — and values that no longer bind.



🎧 In this interview, Hungary’s former Ambassador to China offers a sober reality check on what the West refuses to see:that the global balance has already shifted, and the road ahead is being paved not with diplomacy, but with denial.



🧭 We talk about:

• How U.S. strategy toward China is crossing the line from deterrence to preparation

• Why Europe’s blind obedience to Washington risks economic and political self-destruction

• What the end of the unipolar era really means for global stability

• Why the West keeps mistaking escalation for strength



💬 This is not a comfortable conversation — it’s a mirror.Because before the first shot is fired, the narrative is already written.



📖 Read the full exposé on Substack:

👉 https://karat.substack.com/p/inside-trumps-2025-blueprint-for?r=1fs9b



⚠️ Don’t just follow the headlines — read the signs on the wall.

🔔 Subscribe for more in-depth interviews and investigations:



🗣️ Further Links:



Kaja Kallas:

https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering



Silenced BBC broadcaster Anna Chen: https://youtu.be/yT7wzi8KWl0



Former Foreign Minister of Malta Evarist Bartolo: https://youtu.be/8G0MP2AmhTo



US Ambassador Chas Freeman: https://youtu.be/GftdyC3UF_8



Expedition to Nord Stream attack site with Erik Anderson: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:30 Who is Sandor Kusai

06:25 The coming War with China

15:55 The new cold War is on

27:45 Strategic reasons for the Nord Stream Attacks

42:05 Brics, Petro Dollar and the Shanghai gold exchange

55:05 Europe a vassal of the American Empire

01:06:05 China the West’s new Bogeyman



#China #Russia #Geopolitics #America #Europe #NATO #MultipolarWorld #WarPreparation #Hungary #Diplomacy #RealityCheck

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