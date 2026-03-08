THE CONFESSION: Rubio Admits the US Went to War for Israel

🎙️ The US Secretary of State just said the quiet part out loud — on camera, in a Capitol Hill hallway, four days into a war that's already killed six American soldiers.



America didn't go to war because Iran threatened the United States. It went to war because Israel was going to strike Iran — and American troops were going to be caught in the retaliation. So Washington struck first. That's not analysis. That's Marco Rubio's own explanation.

Then, 24 hours later, Trump publicly contradicted him. With Rubio sitting right there.



🔍 In this video I break down:

→ What Rubio actually admitted and why it matters

→ The behavioral psychology behind why these accidental confessions happen

→ What Netanyahu said that nobody in Washington wants you to focus on

→ Why two completely different war narratives from the same administration in 24 hours is a fracture, not a gaffe



📖 The full breakdown — legal implications, shifting justifications, behavioral analysis and the complete paper trail — is on Substack. This is the slow read that the short doesn't have room for.



🔗 Read the full article + subscribe:

https://karat.substack.com/p/marco-rubio-admits-israel-triggered?r=1fs9b



⚠️ The algorithm buries content like this. If you want it delivered directly when it's published, Substack is the direct line. No middleman. No shadow-banning. Subscribers also get my e-book "Your Brain Is the Battlefield" — six concrete tools for detecting spin and manipulation in real time news.

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