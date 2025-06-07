“We were set up to be murdered—with the full knowledge of our own government.” – USS Liberty survivor Phillip F. Tourney in my interview with him. Fifty-eight years after the June 8, 1967 attack on the USS Liberty, which killed or wounded 201 of the 293 sailors on board, the official US-Israeli narrative still paints it as a tragic accident. But surviving crew and declassified evidence tell a far more explosive story: that Israel deliberately assaulted an American spy ship in broad daylight – and that successive U.S. administrations engaged in a massive cover-up to bury the truth. This investigative account challenges the sanctioned version of events, drawing on cockpit transcripts, NSA intercepts, naval logs, and testimony from those who witnessed the carnage. The picture that emerges is one of intent, motive, brutality – and betrayal at the highest levels of government.

They did it on purpose: Smoking-Gun Evidence

“Are you sure you can see a flag? It looks like an American ship,” an Israeli fighter pilot radioed to his controllers during the attack – only to be ordered to continue the strike greatreporter.com. This harrowing exchange, reportedly intercepted by U.S. intelligence, contradicts Israel’s claim that its forces mistook the USS Liberty for an Egyptian vessel. In fact, declassified cables show Israeli pilots knew exactly what flag the ship was flying. A top-secret message from the U.S. Defense Attaché in Tel Aviv relayed that Israeli aircraft made multiple low-level identification passes and “observed the Liberty flying the American flag,” reporting this to ground control at least twice. The Israeli informant – who had personally overheard the pilots’ communications – came forward after hearing Israel falsely insist the attack was an “error” on the news imemc.org.

Within 48 hours, top U.S. officials had credible SIGINT evidence that Israel’s “mistaken identity” story was a lie. Secretary of State Dean Rusk was informed that Israeli pilots knew the target was American, and he privately fumed that the attack was “outrageous” (In a declassified cable, even the Israeli ambassador admitted there was “clear proof that… the pilot discovered the identity of the ship and continued the attack anyway”en.wikipedia.org). Yet publicly, Israel clung to its cover story for over a week – at first claiming Liberty had no flag or a small one “difficult to identify,” until evidence of the large Stars and Stripes could no longer be ignored imemc.org.

Crew accounts further demolish the accident narrative. Liberty’s sailors recall that morning how Israeli reconnaissance planes circled the ship “low and slow” for hours, so close “you could see the pilot’s face and cameras” and the Star of David insignia on their aircraft as survivor Phil Turney told me when I interviewed him. With the ship’s distinctive markings, 10-foot high hull letters, and a bright new American flag hoisted at the mast, “they believed their identity was unmistakable.” Throughout the morning of June 8, 1967, at least eight Israeli over-flights observed the Liberty indybay.org – ample opportunity to recognize a lightly armed U.S. Navy vessel. The ship’s radio call sign and markings were also openly broadcast. In short, the Liberty was as conspicuously American as a vessel could be.

Further proof of intent came from what was targeted first. In the opening air assault, Israeli jets jammed Liberty’s communications and destroyed five of her six radio antennas within minutes, cutting the ship’s ability to call for help. “That was no accident,” insisted Phil talking about the eerily precise strikes: the attackers went immediately for the antenna masts and satellite dishes, knowing exactly how to silence the ship. The use of U.S.-only Navy distress frequencies to jam Liberty’s radios has also been confirmed – frequencies the Israeli Air Force wouldn’t have known unless they knew their target was American indybay.org. This calculated communications blackout speaks volumes: you don’t systematically sever all radio links unless you intend no witnesses.

Even more damning are the NSA signals intercepts that remained classified for decades. It was revealed that a U.S. EC-121 surveillance aircraft orbiting high above electronically recorded the attack in real time. NSA analysts later reported hearing Israeli pilots confirming the ship’s U.S. identity and yet pressing on with the assault indybay.org. Author James Bamford (see my interview with him below) – who obtained transcripts – wrote that Israeli pilots were overheard acknowledging the American flag during the strikeindybay.org. One pilot was heard puzzled, querying his controller about the flag and the ship’s identity, but was told to prosecute the attack regardlessgreatreporter.com. All of this constitutes a smoking gun that the Liberty was no case of mistaken identity. Israel’s own troops saw the Stars and Stripes; their leadership knew it; and they attacked anyway.

Motives Behind the Attack: What Was Israel Hiding?

Why would Israel deliberately attack a ship of its staunch ally and arms supplier? This question has fueled 58 years of speculation and investigation. Researchers and former officials have advanced several plausible – and not mutually exclusive – motives, each pointing to what Israel might have been trying to hide or gain on that bloody afternoon in ’67.

One likely motive was to fabricate a false flag incident that would drag the United States directly into the Six-Day War. Several senior Liberty survivors including Phil Tourney, and intelligence analysts believe the attack was meant to sink the ship without a trace, blame it on Egypt, and provoke American retaliation against Egypt greatreporter.com. “The objective was to sink the ship, kill all survivors, blame it on the Egyptians, and bring America in,” summarized one former U.S. Navy officer greatreporter.com. In this scenario, Israel’s defense minister Moshe Dayan (whom CIA reports identify as having personally ordered the Liberty attack indybay.org) planned a daring deception: had Liberty gone down with no witnesses, Israel could claim Egyptian forces did it, inflaming U.S. public opinion against Egypt. The ruse nearly succeeded – U.S. fighter jets were minutes from striking Cairo in retaliation, according to former NSA Director Marshall Carter, until Liberty’s distress signal proved Israel was the culprit en.wikipedia.org. Peter Hounam, the British journalist who authored Operation Cyanide, uncovered evidence of a secret U.S.-Israeli understanding to provoke war: a clandestine plan “between the CIA and Mossad to spark the Six Day War and guarantee victory for Israel,” in which the Liberty’s sinking was to be the pretext for U.S. intervention. Hounam argues this black op nearly ignited a nuclear confrontation because Russia at the time supported Egypt. All of this was so scandalous that President Lyndon Johnson shut down all inquiry to keep it hidden peterhounam.com. He even put gag-orders on the survivors to ensure secrecy.

Another theory focuses on a cover-up of war crimes. At the time of the Liberty incident, Israeli forces were fighting Egypt and had overrun the Sinai Peninsula. NSA historian James Bamford concluded that the Liberty’s eavesdropping could have uncovered evidence of Israeli atrocities against Egyptian prisoners of war near El-Arish en.wikipedia.org. Indeed, Bamford cites eyewitness accounts alleging that Israeli troops massacred Egyptian POWs – a serious war crime – and argues Israel struck the Liberty to prevent American intelligence from recording or relaying proof of the slaughter en.wikipedia.org. (Israeli officials later disputed the scale of the massacre, but even Israeli journalist Gabi Bron admitted he saw executions of prisoners en.wikipedia.org). If Liberty’s “ears” caught wind of hundreds of unarmed Egyptians being killed, Israel would have had a powerful incentive to silence the ship before those intercepts reached Washington. As George Lenczowski noted, Liberty’s mission might have alerted the U.S. to Israeli plans – such as the impending invasion of Syria’s Golan Heights – and “frustrated Israeli designs” had the truth gotten out.

Also possible was a motive to protect a strategic deception. As the war unfolded, Israel was maneuvering on multiple fronts. On June 8, Israel was preparing to attack Syria (to seize the Golan Heights), but the U.S. had sternly warned Israel not to invade Syria indybay.org. The Liberty’s surveillance could have given away Israel’s intention to open a northern front. According to Bamford and others, the Israeli offensive against Syria was delayed until after Liberty was incapacitated, then launched once the ship’s “eyes and ears” were neutralized indybay.org. By removing Liberty from the scene, Israel ensured there were no American intelligence assets to contradict whatever story Israel would tell about how the Syrian front opened. Indeed, intercepts from Liberty might have proven Israel’s attack on Syria was unprovoked – so Liberty had to go indybay.org. In short, Israel may have feared Liberty would “read the mail” of its battle plans and diplomatic deceptions. As Liberty’s former research officer David Lewis put it, “Virtually everything we did was top secret – we were reading other people’s mail” greatreporter.com. Israel had every reason to shred the envelope before its contents leaked.

Some observers even suggest the Liberty was sacrificed as part of a political bargain in Washington. Admiral Thomas Moorer (former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs) later noted with disgust that domestic politics trumped justice: President Johnson, eying the 1968 election, was deeply dependent on pro-Israel political support indybay.org. According to one Johnson staffer, LBJ struck an unsavory deal – covering up the Liberty incident in exchange for influential Jewish-American leaders toning down their criticism of his Vietnam War policy indybay.org. In other words, Johnson chose to “prefer to hide the truth rather than risk angering a key constituency,” as Bamford observed indybay.org. It was realpolitik at its ugliest: the fates of 294 Americans on the Liberty bargained away for domestic political convenience.

Finally, history shows a pattern of extreme measures by Israel when its national aims are at stake. Only 13 years earlier, Israeli agents in Egypt had orchestrated the infamous Lavon Affair – code-named Operation Susannah – planting bombs in U.S. diplomatic and cultural installations in Cairo to blame Muslim extremists and sour U.S.-Egypt relations imemc.org. As Henry Kissinger later summarized, “The Lavon affair in the ’50s was about Israelis blowing up American installations in Cairo and blaming it on the Arabs” imemc.org.

And this was not an isolated incident. Israel bombed Jewish targets in Iraq too, as Emeritus Professor Avi Shlaim told me.

So the mindset was clear. In 1967, with even higher stakes, Israeli hawks like Dayan were not above orchestrating an incident to tilt U.S. support in their favor. The Liberty – a lone ship monitoring their war – was a tempting pawn to eliminate.

In sum, Israel stood to gain a great deal by silencing the Liberty: concealment of potential war crimes, freedom to execute battle plans without U.S. scrutiny, a pretext to draw America against Egypt, and a demonstration that it could assert its regional aims without U.S. interference. These motives, taken together, paint a coherent picture of why Israel has intentionally attacked a U.S. Navy ship – a scenario that on its face sounds insane, until one recalls the old Mossad maxim: “By way of deception, thou shalt do war.”

The Attack: Two Hours of Pure Carnage

What befell the USS Liberty on that clear afternoon in international waters is chronicled as the most sustained attack on an American naval vessel since World War II indybay.org. Survivor accounts and naval records reconstruct a timeline of terror that leaves no doubt of the attackers’ lethal intent.

June 8, 1967, 2:00 PM (Sinai time): after several reconnaissance overflights, so low that the sailors could see the pilots faces, waves of Israeli fighter-bombers – Mirage IIIs and Mystères – swooped in on the lightly armed Liberty. Captain William McGonagle, caught by surprise, sounded the general alarm: “We are under attack!” Within moments, rockets and 30mm cannon shells tore into the ship’s hull and deck. Napalm canisters were dropped and exploded into fireballs, engulfing the decks in sticky flame. “They hit us with rockets, cannon fire, and napalm. You could smell human flesh burning,” one crewman recalls grimly greatreporter.com.

The initial air assault was surgically executed to cripple Liberty’s ability to fight, flee or communicate. The jets strafed the bridge, killing helmsman Francis Brown outright, and targeted every antenna and communication dish, severing the ship’s links to the outside world greatreporter.com. Ensigns (flags) were shot down; radios went dead; the ship was temporarily silenced under a hail of ordnance. Liberty managed to hoist a second large American flag – the “holiday colors,” 7 feet by 13 feet – after the first was shredded by gunfire en.wikipedia.org. (This battle flag, full of shrapnel holes, now hangs in a museum as silent testimony commons.wikimedia.org.) Despite the gigantic stars and stripes now snapping in the wind, the Israeli pilots showed no restraint. They made several attack runs, raking every part of the ship with cannon and rocket fire. Within minutes, Liberty’s deck was a scene of carnage: blood, fire and twisted metal. “I saw our guys ripped to pieces on deck,” recalls Phil Tourney. “One minute they were manning the guns, the next they were gone.”

2:24 PM: As the air attack subsided, three Israeli motor torpedo boats (MTBs) closed in for the kill. They approached at high speed, shelling the ship with 20mm and 40mm cannons and heavy machine guns. Liberty, already aflame and listing from the air strikes, was now pummeled at close range by cannon fire that tore gaping holes in her side. Men attempting to fight the fires or aid the wounded on deck were cut down by the withering fire. Machine-gun rounds pierced hoses and bulkheads alike; even sailors attempting to tend the wounded were not spared greatreporter.com.

At 2:31 PM, an Israeli torpedo boat fired a torpedo from point-blank range. The torpedo slammed into Liberty’s starboard side, right amidships at the NSA signal intelligence spaces – the “research compartment” – and blew a 40-foot hole in the hullelectronicintifada.net. The explosion was devastating. Of the 34 Americans who would die that day, 25 were killed in an instant by that torpedo hit. Dozens more were horribly wounded, many maimed by shrapnel or burning fuel. The ship took on a severe list, teetering on the brink of capsizing.

An image of the torpedo hole, where most of the casualties fell.

With the ship mortally wounded and fires raging out of control, Commander McGonagle gave the order to prepare to abandon ship around 3:00 PM. Liberty’s crew began scrambling to lower the few intact life rafts for the many dozens of bleeding survivors. What happened next defies any notion of an “accident.” The Israeli torpedo boats machine-gunned the life rafts in the water indybay.org. Navy seaman John Hrankowski watched in shock as the MTBs opened fire on the empty rafts his crew had dropped overboard for survivors – shredding and sinking two rafts, and then hauling one raft out of the water onto an Israeli boat as a trophy greatreporter.com. It is a gross war crime to target life-saving craft; the Israelis deliberately ensured Liberty’s crew would have no escape. “They weren’t trying to disable us,” a crew member said. “They were trying to kill us all. This was not friendly fire. This was a hit.”

As crewmen tried to help the wounded, Israeli gunboats circled like sharks, strafing anything that moved – including stretcher-bearers and firefighters on deck. Navy Lieutenant Lloyd Painter, in charge of damage control, later testified that the torpedo boats fired at sailors who were clearly combat-noncombatants: stretcher teams carrying wounded, medical personnel, men diving into smoke-filled compartments to pull out shipmates. The message was unmistakable: no one was meant to get off Liberty alive.

3:15 PM: The onslaught finally paused. As the MTBs drew closer as if to board, the grievously wounded Captain McGonagle – himself peppered with shrapnel – ordered his men to man their battle stations and “repel boarders.”. He was determined that if this was to be the end, they would not be massacred with hands raised. Mysteriously, the Israeli boats then pulled back and broke off their attack, standing off at a distance. Many Liberty crew expected a final blow (some reported the MTBs launched another torpedo that missed). But in a stroke of luck for Liberty, the Israeli forces withdrew rather than storm the ship. Analysts later surmised that the Israelis had intercepted U.S. radio chatter indicating help was on the way. Either way, Liberty miraculously stayed afloat, her flag still flying defiantly amid the smoke. The crew’s desperate damage control efforts kept the ship from sinking long enough for the horror to come to an end.

When the toll was tallied, it was ghastly: 34 Americans killed (31 sailors, 2 Marines, and 1 NSA civilian linguist), and 171 wounded – two-thirds of the crew casualties. It remains one of the deadliest attacks on a U.S. naval vessel since WWII. Liberty was so badly damaged she never sailed on another mission; the gutted ship was scrapped after limping back to a port. As Fire Control Technician Alan Blue, one of the NSA staff aboard, lay dying, the United States government was already moving to contain the political fallout of this unprecedented assault.

The Sixth Fleet’s Stand-Down: Aborted Rescue Mission

Unknown to Liberty’s men fighting for survival, the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean had heard their distress calls – and launched rescue aircraft in response. At 2:09 PM, Liberty finally managed to jury-rig an antenna and send out a Mayday: “Under attack by unidentified jet aircraft, require immediate assistance!” The message was picked up by the USS Saratoga and USS America, two nearby U.S. aircraft carriers. In a textbook reaction, both carriers scrambled fighter jets to come to Liberty’s aid. Within minutes, twelve F-4 Phantom and A-4 Skyhawk aircraft roared off the carrier decks, afterburners lit, racing to defend the beleaguered ship greatreporter.com. A rescue operation was underway – or so it seemed.

Then, shockingly, as those American jets sped toward Liberty’s location, orders came from the top to turn them back. “We had 12 planes in the air. Then they told us to turn back. We were never told why,” recalled one Navy pilot from the USS America task force greatreporter.com. Rear Admiral Lawrence Geis, the Sixth Fleet carrier group commander, was stunned to receive a direct abort command. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara himself came on the radio net, ordering the rescue fighters to return to their ships. Confused and appalled, Admiral Geis protested that American sailors were under fire and in dire need. McNamara again insisted the aircraft stand down. According to multiple accounts, when Geis demanded clarification, President Lyndon Johnson came on the line. LBJ’s words would become seared in Liberty legend: “I don’t care if the ship sinks, I’m not going to embarrass an ally”greatreporter.com. In Tourney’s recollection, Johnson’s order was even more blunt: “Do not help Liberty. I will not embarrass my ally Israel.”

The fighters turned back, leaving Liberty alone. A second wave of aircraft launched later (including some armed with nukes, intended for Cairo under the false assumption Egypt was the attacker) was also recalled. The Sixth Fleet’s flagship, USS Little Rock, and other vessels eventually drew near Liberty in the aftermath, but by then the killing was done. Many crew of the Sixth Fleet would only learn much later why their rescue was canceled mid-flight. “We were absolutely livid,” one Navy flyer said of the recall. They had never before been ordered to abandon Americans under attack by a foreign power.

This unprecedented stand-down can only be described as a betrayal. Standard Navy procedure is to defend any U.S. ship under attack, ally or not. To override that protocol required the highest authority. And indeed, it was the Commander-in-Chief who intervened. President Johnson and his Defense Secretary chose to spare Israel immediate repercussions – even if it meant leaving the Liberty’s men to die. “The implications were clear,” Tourney says. “The betrayal wasn’t just foreign – it was American.” In the annals of U.S. military history, the Liberty incident is perhaps the only time a rescue mission was called off while an American ship was still under fire.

Admiral Geis, deeply disturbed by what he had been ordered to do, later confided in a senior Navy colleague (and in one of Liberty’s own officers) about Johnson’s chilling directive. The aborted rescue haunted many. “Why would our government put Israel’s interests ahead of our own men?” Admiral Moorer would demand years later electronicintifada.net. It is a question that still stings like salt in the Liberty crew’s wounds. Had the Sixth Fleet not been waved off, fighter cover could have arrived in time to perhaps scare off the attackers, limiting the carnage. But political calculations outweighed American lives that day – a fact not lost on the survivors or their families.

White House Complicity: Cover-Up at the Highest Levels

From the moment the Liberty crew managed to save their ship from sinking, a second travesty was set in motion: a deliberate high-level cover-up to hide what had really happened. At the center of this cover-up were President Lyndon Johnson and Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, who moved swiftly to control the narrative and quash any thorough investigation. Their actions in the hours, days, and months following the attack demonstrate complicity in concealing the truth – effectively making the White House an accessory after the fact.

Tape-recorded phone logs from June 1967 show Johnson’s administration scrambling to align with Israel’s “mistake” explanation even as evidence of deliberateness poured in. Secretary of State Dean Rusk, normally a cautious diplomat, was furious at Israel’s behavior. He later wrote, “I was never satisfied with the Israeli explanation… Their sustained attack to disable and sink Liberty…was no accident.” CIA Director Richard Helms and NSA Director Marshall Carter also privately acknowledged the attack seemed deliberate. Yet Johnson’s White House suppressed these assessments. At a NATO meeting just weeks later, Rusk let slip to allies that Israelis knew the Liberty was American imemc.org, but in public he toed the line that there was “no hard proof” of intent. Inside the administration, the overriding goal was damage control – to get Israel off the hook quickly and prevent the incident from derailing U.S.-Israeli relations.

The Navy’s official inquiry into the attack was a sham from the start, thanks to White House pressure. Rear Admiral Isaac Kidd was sent to the Mediterranean to convene a Naval Court of Inquiry (NCOI) just two days after the attack. Captain Ward Boston, the senior legal counsel for the inquiry, later revealed in a sworn affidavit what really went on: **President Johnson and McNamara ordered the Navy brass to conclude that the attack was a case of “mistaken identity” – “despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” Boston wrote electronicintifada.net. The Court of Inquiry was given only one week to gather evidence – an absurdly short period for such a complex incident. Key witnesses (like the intercept personnel who knew about the Israeli radio messages) were never interviewed. Damage and medical reports were rushed. And ultimately, the NCOI’s final report, delivered to Admiral John McCain Jr. (father of the late senator) on June 18, 1967, dutifully echoed the preordained conclusion: Israel’s attack was an “error” caused by misidentification.

It was a textbook cover-up. Captain Boston, who kept silent for decades, finally went public in 2002 and 2003. “The findings of the Court of Inquiry were intended to cover up what really happened,” Boston stated, confirming that both he and Admiral Kidd believed the attack was deliberate but were forced to hide that fact. Boston recounted that Admiral Kidd was distraught at the deception but relayed that he had been ordered by President Johnson: “We’re not going to embarrass an ally.” In Boston’s words, “The government ordered us to** falsify** our findings” en.wikipedia.org. This explosive testimony – from the Navy’s own lead counsel – leaves no doubt that the White House orchestrated a fraud on the American public and the world.

Admiral Thomas Moorer, who later chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff (though not at the time of Liberty), was so appalled by the sustained official silence that in 2003 he convened an independent commission of military and diplomatic leaders to re-examine the case. Their conclusion flatly stated that Israel had committed “acts of murder against American servicemen and an act of war against the United States” electronicintifada.net – and that top U.S. officials covered it up. Moorer blasted the Johnson administration’s behavior as “disgraceful.” He noted that the Liberty attack is “the only attack on a U.S. ship that has never been investigated by Congress.” To Moorer, the reason was obvious: fear of the political consequences. “Our elected officials were too afraid to touch this ‘third rail’ issue,” Moorer wrote, referring to the pro-Israel lobby’s power indybay.org. This cowardice, he warned, put U.S. servicemembers at risk and betrayed fundamental principles of accountability.

Johnson’s administration went to extraordinary lengths to bury the incident: no congressional hearings, minimal media briefings, quick settlement of damages with Israel, and a tacit agreement to drop the matter. Even the Medal of Honor for Captain McGonagle – the Navy’s highest award for valor – was furtively presented to him in a low-key ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, rather than the customary White House ceremony presided over by the President. LBJ did not want the publicity of honoring a hero of the Liberty fiasco, as that would draw attention to Israel’s culpability. Liberty crewmen who died had their tombstones inscribed with the vague phrase “died in the Eastern Mediterranean,” with no mention of how or by whom.

Through the Johnson, Nixon, and subsequent administrations, a bi-partisan wall of silence held. When Liberty survivors and supportive Congressmen (like Rep. Pete McCloskey) tried to press the issue, they were stonewalled. Classified NSA and CIA files on the attack remained locked up for decades (many still are). The U.S. government, which normally would raise hell over an ally killing 34 Americans, instead adopted a posture of willful amnesia. The only logical explanation for such an anomaly is the one Admiral Moorer gave: political expediency and fear. As Moorer bluntly asked, “Does it continue to this day that we put Israel’s interests ahead of our own?” electronicintifada.net. In the Liberty case, the answer from the White House was a resounding yes. The cover-up was not a mere mistake – it was an intentional policy decision at the highest level, one that has held for nearly six decades.

Silencing the Sailors: Gag Orders and Threats

When the Liberty’s surviving crew finally made it off the ship – many of them grievously injured, all of them traumatized – they sailed straight into another nightmare: an official campaign to silence them. As soon as the Liberty limped into Malta for emergency repairs, U.S. authorities swarmed in to enforce what amounted to a gag order on every crewman.

“We were told not to breathe a word about what happened – or else,” recalls Liberty veteran Ernest Gallo. Gathered in a hangar, still covered in blood and soot, the crew were addressed by a stern Admiral who threatened court-martial, imprisonment, or worse if they ever spoke to anyone (even their families) about the attack greatreporter.com. It wasn’t a polite request. Several sailors remember being told that if they talked, “we’d be made an example of” and could “spend the rest of our lives in Leavenworth” (military prison). This order had the imprimatur of the U.S. Department of Defense – almost certainly originating from Secretary McNamara himself – and it remained in effect for decades. The men of the Liberty had survived an Israeli onslaught, only to be muzzled by their own government.

The immediate aftermath saw only a cursory investigation, and that behind closed doors. The Naval Court of Inquiry, as noted, took secret testimony from a handful of crew (with many key details constrained by the predetermined “accident” narrative). Those transcripts were stamped Top Secret. No media was present; families of the crew weren’t told anything beyond sparse telegrams (“Your son was killed in the Eastern Med…”). When the Navy inquiry’s sanitized summary was released, it omitted all the inconvenient evidence – such as crew reports of life rafts being shot up, or intercepts of Israeli pilots identifying the ship as American. It was, as one officer put it, “a hoax of an investigation.”

For years the survivors upheld their imposed silence, however bitterly. Seaman Tony Shaffer later said, “I didn’t even tell my wife the details until the 1980s. We were under orders. We were afraid.” But the strain of official denial weighed heavily. Many felt doubly betrayed: first by the attack, then by the cover-up. Eventually, some could not hold their tongues. In the late 1970s, Liberty Officer James Ennes wrote a book, Assault on the Liberty, detailing the crew’s story and arguing the attack was deliberate. Yet even then, obstacles sprang up: Ennes’s publisher mysteriously dropped the book from distribution under what Ennes suspects was outside pressure. Other crew who tried to speak out found themselves slandered. “They called us Nazis, anti-Semites, liars,” Tourney recalls of the pushback from certain quarters when he and shipmates spoke at VFW halls or to reporters. It was a coordinated effort to discredit these veterans as cranks.

Indeed, pro-Israel advocacy groups actively sought to quash the Liberty story. AIPAC and others, according to investigative journalists, quietly advised media outlets and publishers that Liberty conspiracy talk was the realm of anti-Semitism. The impact was palpable. “Major TV networks canceled interviews with the crew” at the last minute. A scheduled 60 Minutes segment in the 1980s was allegedly spiked under pressure. Surviving crew members who persisted were marginalized and sometimes received veiled threats. Tourney and his compatriots in the USS Liberty Veterans Association (LVA) were stunned to find themselves painted as villains simply for recounting how their own ship was attacked.

On the Navy’s side, many Liberty crew were intimidated into decades of silence. Several men report being followed by government agents, or having their mail opened, after they started talking publicly about Liberty. It’s worth noting that every crewman had a high security clearance (given the NSA mission), and many remained in military service – making it easier for superiors to enforce the gag order through their careers. As late as 1980, one Liberty officer was warned by an admiral that if he kept agitating, “you’ll lose your pension.” In 1982, during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Liberty survivors petitioned Congress for hearings; the Reagan administration squelched it, not wanting to disrupt U.S.-Israeli unity in wartime.

The Moorer Commission in 2003 finally gave Liberty’s men a platform. With Admiral Moorer’s backing, survivors like Petty OfficerGary Brummett and Lieutenant Commander Dave Lewis gave public testimony describing the cover-up. Capt. Ward Boston’s affidavit was entered into the record, where he swore under oath that Washington had ordered a false narrative electronicintifada.net. This opened some eyes, but officialdom still shrugged. The Navy’s response was that the 1967 inquiry was sufficient and the case was closed. To this day, no U.S. Navy or government entity has ever apologizedto the crew for calling them liars or for silencing them.

What is perhaps most heartbreaking is that many Liberty survivors internalized the injustice. Several went to their graves feeling that their own country abandoned and then gagged them. As Liberty veteran Ron Kukal said, “My country did not want to hear my pain, because my pain was inconvenient to Israel. That hurts more than the physical wounds.” The ethos of duty and loyalty runs deep in these sailors. Even after all this, they remain patriots. “We love this country,” Tourney emphasizes. “That’s why we’re fighting for it – we want justice. We want the truth” greatreporter.com. The gag orders and threats only steeled their resolve over time. And ultimately, their loyalty is why they speak out: not to seek vengeance on Israel, but to hold their own government accountable to the values it professes.

The Long Cover-Up and Media Complicity

For decades, the USS Liberty story has been treated as a non-topic by the mainstream media – a footnote at best, a taboo at worst. This is not by accident. The cover-up of the Liberty attack extended well beyond government circles, permeating American media and historical narratives. The result is that generations of Americans have grown up with little to no knowledge of this brazen episode. As Liberty survivor Larry Bowen bitterly quips, “If it were not for the internet, the Liberty would be nothing more than a forgotten scratch in some archive.”

In the immediate aftermath in 1967, major newspapers carried the official line: Israeli officials apologized for accidentally attacking a U.S. ship they “mistook” for Egyptian, President Johnson accepted the explanation, end of story. The New York Times and others dutifully printed Israeli and U.S. government communiqués, but did no independent investigation. This pattern held over the years. Investigative journalist John Crewdson revealed that in the 1970s, producers at a prominent TV network prepared an in-depth Liberty segment – only to have it abruptly pulled. Why? Pressure from network executives wary of angering pro-Israel advertisers and lobbyists. According to Crewdson, one exec said, “We don’t need the grief for a 10-year-old story.”

The erasure was nearly complete. Textbooks mentioned the Six-Day War but not the Liberty. Memorial Day speeches honored Vietnam battles from the same era, but the Liberty’s dead were left unmentioned. Even on the rare occasions Liberty survivors managed to get local press attention (like a small-town newspaper profile), it went nowhere nationally. In some cases, journalists who showed interest were warned off by editors citing “sensitivities.” The media’s complicity wasn’t necessarily a grand conspiracy hatched in a smoky room; rather, it operated via a network of unofficial influence. Pro-Israel advocacy groups kept a close watch for Liberty coverage and were quick to label it “anti-Israel” or “old news” or “conspiracy theory.” Fear of that stigma led to preemptive self-censorship by editors. As Tourney observed, “Mainstream outlets won’t touch it. They’re afraid to” greatreporter.com.

The US Government secrecy further aided the media silence. The National Security Agency and Navy kept most Liberty-related documents classified for decades. Only in recent years – thanks to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits – have some files trickled out. As of 2023, a FOIA case by researcher Joel Kinnucan pried loose hundreds of pages, but “hundreds more pages remain secret,” held back by the NSA and CIA imemc.org. The NSA even fought in court to avoid releasing intercepted Israeli radio communications from the attack, claiming national security after half a century. This stonewalling by agencies means reporters can be told that “no new evidence” is available – a convenient excuse to not revisit the story. When the intercept transcripts were finally declassified in 2003 under pressure (thanks to an FOIA request by an Israeli researcher, ironically), the NSA released only post-attack helicopter chatter – which added little. The most incriminating recordings were either not captured or not released. One NSA deputy director later admitted privately that intercepts proving Israeli foreknowledge were deliberately withheld. Indeed, a declassified 1967 State Department memo records that “the Americans probably have findings showing that our pilots indeed knew that the ship was American”, referring to the White House’s anger with Israel. Al-Jazeera has meanwhile published the transcripts in this documentary.

Even today, mention of the Liberty attack in mainstream US discourse is often met with awkward silence or outright hostility. Survivors speaking at a New Hampshire legislative hearing in 2022 were stunned that a few state legislators walked out rather than listen to “anti-Israel smears.” The Liberty Veterans Association (LVA) keeps a modest website and holds reunions, but they feel largely ignored. Social media has given them some voice, yet algorithms and organized online trolls often push their posts to the shadows.

There have been a few cracks in the wall. In 2007, the Chicago Tribune ran a front-page investigative piece confirming much of what Liberty survivors had claimed – that U.S. intelligence knew in real time the attack was deliberate, and that LBJ shelved a retaliation plan. That should have been a bombshell. Instead, it caused barely a ripple; no follow-up from the big TV networks, no comment from government officials. More recently, in 2014, Al Jazeera America produced a full documentary, “The Day Israel Attacked America,” featuring interviews with survivors, former NSA analysts, and even an Israeli pilot (who claimed he recognized the ship as American and tried to stop). The documentary made waves in certain circles but was viciously attacked by pro-Israel media watchdogs, one of which derided it as “fraudulent” for daring to suggest the attack was intentional camera.org. The film never aired on any U.S. terrestrial network.

This media complicity is part of the larger pattern of suppression. It sends a chilling message: Some truths are too inconvenient to tell. As a result, the Liberty story has lived primarily in the margins – on veterans’ forums, alternative media (like this article), and the occasional courageous journalist’s repertoire. Liberty survivors often express that they feel invisible, as if their horrific experience has been erased from history by design.

Yet, there are signs of change. The proliferation of independent media and the fortitude of the survivors have kept the flame alive. Declassification demands have grown louder; even some Israeli historians have called for Israel to come clean at last. In 2021, a group of U.S. Navy veterans and ex-officials filed a petition urging Congress for a proper investigation, citing new evidence and the age of the remaining survivors. While it hasn’t happened yet, public awareness is slowly growing. Each year around the anniversary (June 8), more articles and podcasts appear questioning the official story. The 58th anniversary now finds the Liberty incident discussed more openly than perhaps ever before – yet still, the highest levels of government and media remain mute.

In the end, the long cover-up could not fully extinguish the truth. It only delayed its reckoning. As one sailor put it in a recent interview, “They said it was an accident. It wasn’t. It was planned. It was deliberate” greatreporter.com. The fact that he must repeat this decades later, fighting to be heard, indicts not only those who attacked the Liberty but also those who, through silence or subterfuge, helped bury the story.

Historical Echoes and Contemporary Parallels

The USS Liberty attack and its cover-up sit alongside other dark chapters where official narratives masked the truth. For many, Liberty is reminiscent of the Gulf of Tonkin incident of 1964 – when the Johnson administration exaggerated or fabricated attacks on U.S. ships to justify plunging headlong into the Vietnam War. In that case, as later declassified, the “second attack” in the Tonkin Gulf never happened. But by controlling the narrative, LBJ won carte blanche from Congress to escalate a war that killed millions. Liberty was nearly a converse Tonkin: an actual attack that the government attempted to deny and downplay to avoid unwanted war. In Tonkin, Johnson was eager to trumpet aggression (even false) to mobilize force; in Liberty, he was desperate to muffle aggression (even true) to avoid force. Yet the common thread is cynical manipulation of truth in service of political ends.

Another parallel can be drawn to the 1988 shootdown of Iran Air Flight 655 by the USS Vincennes. In that tragedy, 290 innocent civilians died when a jittery U.S. Navy cruiser fired on a passing Airbus, apparently mistaking it for an attacking jet. The Reagan Administration’s response was to initially cast the incident as a “proper defensive action” and refuse to apologize reaganlibrary.gov. President George H.W. Bush infamously stated, “I’ll never apologize for the United States… I don’t care what the facts are.” It was only years later that the U.S. quietly paid compensation to victims’ families (and even then, no admission of wrongdoing). The Vincennes case shows how nations reflexively cover up or rationalize egregious errors to avoid accountability. But at least in that instance, there was eventually some acknowledgment and compensation (however grudging). With the Liberty, compensation was paid (Israel gave a paltry $6 million for lives lost indybay.org), yet the truth remained officially unacknowledged. Notably, no one in the Israeli military was ever punished – in fact, the captain who led the torpedo boat attack, Commander Moshe Oren, reportedly received a promotion afterward. It underlines a stark double standard: when the U.S. makes a fatal mistake (like Flight 655), it expects forgiveness; when an ally does far worse to Americans, it colludes to forgive and forget.

The Liberty affair also resonates today as we examine U.S.-Israeli relations in current conflicts. The pattern of unwavering U.S. diplomatic protection for Israel, even when American citizens or interests are harmed, has contemporary echoes. Consider the killing of American peace activist Rachel Corrie by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003, or the death of a U.S. citizen in the 2010 Gaza flotilla raid – in each case, Washington’s criticism was muted and no meaningful consequences ensued. In recent wars in Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed dozens of civilians with U.S. passports. Yet official U.S. statements typically emphasize Israel’s right to self-defense and often accept Israeli explanations at face value, even when evidence suggests recklessness or misconduct. This hews eerily to the Liberty template: first, protect the ally; second, sweep uncomfortable facts under the rug.

Even in the realm of information warfare, one sees parallels. The suppression of the Liberty story foreshadowed how narratives are managed in modern conflicts. We now know that governments and allied media can coordinate to label inconvenient truths as “conspiracy theories” – much like Liberty survivors were smeared – or to drown them out with official spin. The courage of a few whistleblowers and veterans is often needed to cut through the din. The Liberty survivors were early whistleblowers in an era before whistleblowing was cool.

Internationally, the Liberty incident remains a cautionary tale. It reminds us that nations – even allies – sometimes commit heinous acts and lie about them, calculating that geopolitical gains outweigh the risks. It’s a stark example of realpolitik and the expendability of lives in the grand chessboard of foreign policy. The fact that Israel risked annihilating an American ship in 1967 speaks to the desperation and hubris of that moment; the fact that the U.S. covered it up speaks to a foreign policy that, at times, lacks a moral compass when inconvenient allies are involved.

Liberty also calls to mind other historical “false flag” or cover-up episodes: the Lavon Affair (as discussed, Israel’s 1954 attempted false flag bombing in Egyptimemc.org); the USS Pueblo (a U.S. spy ship captured by North Korea in 1968, where the crew’s abuse was initially downplayed by the U.S. to negotiate their return); or even the more recent Iraq WMD intelligence scandal, where facts were twisted to justify the 2003 invasion. In each, we see elements of deception and the high cost of truth’s subversion.

Ultimately, the Liberty attack’s greatest legacy may be as a somber warning from history. It warns of the peril when a government places politics above its own soldiers and sailors. It warns how easily “official history” can bury inconvenient facts – for a while. And it stands as a plea for vigilance: to question narratives, demand transparency, and insist that even allies be held accountable for their actions.

As we mark 58 years since that brutal June day, the ghosts of the Liberty cry out for justice and recognition. Their story is not merely a matter of revisiting past grievances; it is profoundly relevant to the present. Every time a government urges its people to move along from uncomfortable questions – nothing to see here – the spirit of the Liberty inquiry that never was should spur us to push harder. The Liberty’s fallen and scarred deserve nothing less.

Conclusion: 58 Years Later – No More Lies

Five dozen years have passed, yet for the Liberty’s crew and their families, time has not healed this wound. They continue to fight not only for their version of events, but for Americans to know what really happened – and to draw lessons from it. The cover-up of the USS Liberty attack has lasted 58 years, spanning numerous presidencies, but truth has an inconvenient habit of persevering. Bit by bit, the Liberty story has emerged from under the rubble of secrecy and denial, carried by men of honor who simply refuse to stay silent.

Admiral Moorer’s independent commission in 2003 declared: “Israel committed acts of murder against American servicemen… and the U.S. government has not only covered up the incident but aided and abetted Israel in escaping accountability” electronicintifada.net. Those words are a clarion call. The Liberty is not just a tragic historical footnote; it is a litmus test of our nation’s integrity. As Alison Weir of “If Americans Knew” put it, the Liberty affair forces a hard look at the U.S.-Israel “special relationship” – and whether Washington will ever put American lives and truth above political expediency electronicintifada.net.

Survivors like Phil Tourney, Joe Meadors, and Terry Halbardier (who braved gunfire to jury-rig the antenna that got the SOS out, likely saving everyone) are old men now. They have spent a lifetime seeking the truth. Many shipmates died never seeing justice. The least we can do to honor them is to demand full transparency at long last. All remaining classified documents – from NSA intercepts to CIA analyses – should be released. Congress, which has held zero dedicated hearings on the Liberty, owes these veterans a formal inquiry while they are still alive to testify. No more dismissive one-liners about “mistaken identity”; it’s long past time for sworn testimony under oath from any still-living officials involved in the decisions of that day (on both the U.S. and Israeli side).

In an era when the phrase “support our troops” is often used as a platitude, the Liberty case poses a challenge: Will we support our troops even when it’s politically inconvenient? In 1967, the answer was a shameful no. In 2025, on the 58th anniversary, we have an opportunity to correct that moral failing.

The USS Liberty’s torn and bullet-riddled American flag – that second ensign hoisted amid the attack – still exists, a mute witness covered in holes. It’s time to fill in those holes with answers. The men who died and those who survived deserve to have their truth vindicated in the pages of history. As the IMEMC investigation recently concluded, the Liberty attack was not an anomaly but “part of a pattern of Israeli belligerence facilitated by the US government.” Recognizing that pattern is the first step to preventing its recurrence.

“We are not looking for vengeance, just truth,” says Tourney. Over half a century of official lies is long enough. Let the Liberty stand as a reminder that no ally – and no administration – should ever be allowed to sacrifice Americans and then cover it up. Perhaps the most fitting tribute we can give on this 58th anniversary is to finally listen to the Liberty’s survivors and heed the lessons of their ordeal. Only by facing the ugly truths can we ensure that such betrayal never happens again.

As Tourney so bluntly encapsulated the entire saga: “This was cold-blooded murder. And the only reason I’m alive to talk about it is because someone got that SOS out. Otherwise, we’d be gone – and no one would even know.” We do know now. The time for official denial is over. The USS Liberty’s story must be told, and remembered, in full – no matter how inconvenient it is to the powers that be.

Sources

Interview with USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney

Interview with investigative journalist James Bamford

Interview with Prof. Avi Shlaim