The dirty secrets of the US-Israel relations: with US Ambassador Chas Freeman

In this episode, we sit down with Ambassador Chas W. Freeman Jr., a seasoned diplomat and sharp critic of America's foreign policy, to explore the often overlooked and uncomfortable truths behind the US-Israel relationship. From the heavy toll of America's unconditional support for Israel to the influence of AIPAC on US politics, Freeman offers a candid and unfiltered analysis of the Middle East conflict and its far-reaching consequences.



Join us as we delve into Israel's controversial practices, including its longstanding tradition of targeted assassinations, and discuss how these actions have not only exacerbated regional tensions but also stained America's global reputation. Freeman doesn’t shy away from addressing the historical roots of Israel, born out of acts of terror, and the uncomfortable reality of a US Congress willing to applaud deceit in exchange for political favor.



This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of US foreign policy, the moral and political costs of America's alliance with Israel, and the corruption within the US political system driven by AIPAC money. Prepare for a deep dive into the harsh realities of international diplomacy, as Freeman pulls back the curtain on the myths and misconceptions that continue to shape our world.



00:00 Intro

05:15 Targeted assassinations

08:05 Israel a child of terror

10:35 Ismail Haniyeh, why now

13:20 Painful unintended consequences

22:20 Netanyahus defilement of the US Congress

19:00 The decay of international institutions

32:25 The US as enabler of Netanyahus war crimes

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