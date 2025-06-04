They told you Putin sabotaged the peace talks. They lied.



On June 2, 2025, headlines across the Western world screamed:

👉 “Putin launches missile strikes hours before peace talks begin.”



But those headlines told the story backwards.

Just one day earlier, Ukraine launched Operation Spider’s Web — a massive, deep-strike drone offensive that crippled Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. The targets weren’t on the front lines — they were military airfields hundreds of kilometers inside Russia. And the timing? Deliberately planned for the eve of the Istanbul peace summit.



Western media reported the attack, yes — but only as background noise. No connection was made to the collapse of negotiations. Instead, Putin’s retaliation was framed as the reason diplomacy failed.



In this deep investigative breakdown, we reveal:

🔍 What really happened before the Istanbul 2025 talks

🕸️ How Ukraine’s drone operation was timed to destroy diplomacy

🧠 How media framing reversed cause and effect

💰 Who benefited from the failure — and who made sure it happened



This isn’t speculation. It’s narrative dissection.

If you're ready to confront the lie that killed peace — start here.



Mentioned Links:

My Substack expose': https://karat.substack.com/p/sabotaged-peace-how-the-west-torpedoed

Security archive: https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early

What really happened on Maidan: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

START https://www.state.gov/new-start-treaty

Project Alchemy: https://thegrayzone.com/2024/11/16/uk-plot-keep-ukraine-fighting/

Chomsky interview: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!



You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.