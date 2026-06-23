Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
4dEdited

The freeloading billionaire leechers (and their puppets in gov't) didn't dismantle the censorship industrial complex, they simply changed its direction, changed who it targets (censors, buries and criminalizes) and who it protects (boosts, magnifies and leaves as tye only voice heard)

They made it their own. It now protects their own oligarchic control over the 99.9%.

One criminal gang took over from the other criminal gang the apparatus of information control. Both gangs work for the same elite, not for us. I think it''s hifh time we removed them from power of us

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
4d

While all of this is true, the over all situation has long been appalling. Anyone who has spent time working in the news media in that country, whether the newspapers or the TV or digital media....the one thing that is very clear and consistent is that a very tiny group of people completely dominate the management and production ranks of all these news outlets.

Access to tell the news is extremely priviledged, and if you are not of certain ethnic backgrounds, well it is easier for the proverbial camel to enter the eye of a needle, than for you to be in those jobs. All of this is a degree of bias that is extreme and is statistically improbable to be random. And it has been so for many decades, reaching into the previous century.

So what we really have here is actually: one set of people who have had pre-ordained priviledged access, being moved out and shut down, to be replaced by another set.

The ownership change and the ratcheting up of the censorship and filtering, should not cloud ones understanding that it the oligarchy who owned these outlets have always filtered certain things our and have always tipped the scales. Well before Larry Ellison & co, and always in service of imperialism. That is how we reached a stage where the Palestinians land and self-determination was stolen from them at the Camp David accords, with the aid of even a coopted US president - and no one said a word about the real story, or the total corruption and hijacking of the process.

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