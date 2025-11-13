The Esther Files: Inside Israel’s Covert Influencer Network

While Israel was bombing Gaza, another battlefront opened — the one on your phone.

According to U.S. Department of Justice filings, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs quietly funded a covert social-media campaign called the “Esther Project.”

The idea was simple — and chillingly effective.

A Delaware-registered PR shell called Bridges Partners LLC received money from Israeli ministries, then paid U.S. influencers up to $150,000 per month to flood TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with polished, “personal” pro-Israel content.

The influencers were given scripts about “hope,” “resilience,” and “humanity.” None were told that their creative briefs came straight from a government communication pipeline.

Meanwhile, PR giants like Havas Israel and boutique U.S. agencies handled content scheduling, hashtags, and metrics — tracking engagement like a military campaign.

When Meta’s security team finally caught traces of the network, they labeled it “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” But by then, millions of views had already been bought — and public opinion had been nudged without anyone realizing they were watching state-funded propaganda.

This short video breaks down how the Esther Project blurred the line between public diplomacy and psychological warfare, and how algorithms became the new frontline of influence.

Because wars today aren’t just fought with bombs —

they’re fought with reels, hashtags, and invoices.