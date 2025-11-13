The Esther Files: Inside Israel’s Covert Influencer Network

While Israel was bombing Gaza, another battlefront opened — the one on your phone.
According to U.S. Department of Justice filings, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs quietly funded a covert social-media campaign called the “Esther Project.”
The idea was simple — and chillingly effective.
A Delaware-registered PR shell called Bridges Partners LLC received money from Israeli ministries, then paid U.S. influencers up to $150,000 per month to flood TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with polished, “personal” pro-Israel content.
The influencers were given scripts about “hope,” “resilience,” and “humanity.” None were told that their creative briefs came straight from a government communication pipeline.
Meanwhile, PR giants like Havas Israel and boutique U.S. agencies handled content scheduling, hashtags, and metrics — tracking engagement like a military campaign.
When Meta’s security team finally caught traces of the network, they labeled it “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” But by then, millions of views had already been bought — and public opinion had been nudged without anyone realizing they were watching state-funded propaganda.
This short video breaks down how the Esther Project blurred the line between public diplomacy and psychological warfare, and how algorithms became the new frontline of influence.
https://youtube.com/shorts/nxDtNEfZh2Y?feature=share
Because wars today aren’t just fought with bombs —
they’re fought with reels, hashtags, and invoices.