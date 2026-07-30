The Fact-Checkers Didn't Die. They Changed Owners.

The video above was published on YouTube alongside the investigation it was built from last November. What follows is not a summary. It is what the machine did next.

When I published that piece, the argument was simple enough to be dismissed as paranoid: the “fact-checkers” you meet online are not neutral referees but instruments of a security apparatus, funded and steered by NATO and EU institutions, deputized by Silicon Valley to police what publics may think. The video walks through the architecture — EUvsDisinfo born inside the EU’s diplomatic service, the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab incubated in a NATO-aligned think tank, Bellingcat drawing money from a US government democracy-promotion vehicle a former CIA officer once called the Agency’s overt sidekick. The structure was the story. It still is. What has changed since November is that the structure stopped hiding.

Start with the numbers, because they are the tell. Over a comparable stretch, X’s Community Notes surfaced roughly 900 visible notes in its US test period while Meta applied around 35 million fact-checking labels in the European Union alone, a gap the European fact-checking lobby itself publicized to argue its own indispensability. Read that figure again. Thirty-five million interventions, in one jurisdiction, over months — not the work of a referee blowing an occasional whistle, but an industrial process running at the scale of the feed itself. The people who built it now cite its volume as proof of its virtue.

Meta began dismantling the American half of that machine in January 2025, when Zuckerberg ended the third-party program and called it censorship — weeks before Trump took office, and after years of the same executive banning the same president. Europe was told it would keep its fact-checkers, held in place by the regulatory pressure of Brussels. So the same company runs two truth regimes on two continents, switching between them according to which government it currently needs to placate. This is the part worth sitting with. If fact-checking were a neutral epistemic tool, it would not be turned off in Palo Alto and left on in Warsaw by corporate decree. It is a lever, and it has always been a lever, and in 2025 we watched the hand move it.

The lever has a legal name now. In December the European Commission issued its first-ever fine under the Digital Services Act — €120 million against X, with Musk personally liable — and the Commissioner responsible insisted the DSA has “nothing to do with censorship.” One is free to believe her. One might also notice that of the €120 million, roughly €40 million is tied to Article 40, the provision compelling platforms to hand data to the “vetted researchers” and fact-checkers the original investigation identified as the enforcement layer. The fine is not incidental to the truth-policing network. It is the network acquiring teeth. X has filed the first legal challenge to a DSA penalty at the General Court in Luxembourg, arguing prosecutorial bias — the first time a European court will examine how Brussels calculates these punishments at all.

Then came the escalation that even I did not anticipate. In December the US State Department instructed embassies to reject visa applicants who had worked in fact-checking, trust and safety, or disinformation research. Days before Christmas it named five Europeans — among them a former European Commissioner — barring them from the country as “agents of the global censorship-industrial complex.” An American Secretary of State reached across the Atlantic to punish the very class of official my investigation described, using almost the language the investigation used. When the state adopts your vocabulary to conduct its own purge, the honest response is not vindication. It is unease. Because a machine does not become trustworthy by acquiring an enemy. It simply changes owners.

Watch what happens to the people caught between the two machines. A US federal judge halted the visa policy in July, ruling it likely punished researchers for protected speech — a court finding that the man who would ban “censors” was himself censoring by viewpoint. Among those the State Department’s cable swept up, by the account of the litigation, were EU workers whose job was keeping child-abuse material off platforms, redefined overnight as agents of censorship. This is what happens when “disinformation” and “censorship” both become elastic enough to mean whatever power needs them to mean. The label was always the weapon. In November it pointed one way. Now there are two guns and the same ammunition, and ordinary researchers are the ground they are fired across.

Brussels, meanwhile, is building the permanent version. On 12 November — the same month the video went out — the Commission published its “European Democracy Shield,” a whole-of-society framework with a new Centre for Democratic Resilience at its core. The Heritage Foundation’s analysts, who are not my natural allies, describe it accurately: a scheme empowering EU-funded NGOs and state-endorsed fact-checkers as trusted flaggers with privileged authority to report and suppress speech. Even the European Parliament’s own special committee, convened ostensibly to scrutinize the Shield, has functioned — in the judgment of critics inside the process — as a cheerleader converting a Commission initiative into a permanent parliamentary programme. The oversight body immunizes the thing it was built to check. The investigation warned that this apparatus treats citizen belief as an object of control. The Shield writes that premise into institutional concrete and pours a headquarters on top.

And the American arm of the same network? Gone, and instructive in its going. The State Department’s Global Engagement Center — the body that funneled taxpayer money to disinformation trackers and, by the reporting that killed it, pressured platforms to suppress lab-leak discussion as foreign propaganda — terminated by operation of law in December 2024, its $61 million budget stripped by a Congress that had decided the same tool was a liability. The office was reorganized, renamed, and then shuttered again under Rubio in 2025 as wasteful and censorious. I do not mourn it. But note the pattern the whole year describes: these instruments are not dismantled because they were found to be corrupt. They are dismantled by whoever inherits power and re-tooled to serve the new incumbent. The machine does not die. It is repossessed.

This is the development the original piece could not yet see and the video could only gesture toward. The fact-checking apparatus was never going to be defeated by exposure, because it was never really about facts. It was about the power to designate — to say this is true, that is disinformation, this person may speak, that one may be barred — and that power is now openly contested between Brussels and Washington, each accusing the other of censorship, each wielding an identical machinery of designation. Meta runs one policy in America and its opposite in Europe. A European court will decide whether a €120 million fine is transparency or punishment. A US judge has ruled that the crusade against censors is itself censorship. The referees, it turns out, were players all along, and the whistle is being fought over by two teams who agree on only one thing: that the crowd should not be permitted to decide for itself.

They have learned to apologize. The Dutch outlets wrongly branded fake news were quietly delisted after they sued; DFRLab conceded its 40,000-account “Indian disinformation network” was almost entirely real users only after Twitter refused to act on it. The machine can say sorry now. What it cannot do is stop designating, because designation is the only function it has ever had. The moment you accept that some accredited body — flying whichever flag currently holds the money — should hand down truth from above, you have already conceded the ground. It does not matter which capital owns the machine this year. It matters that the machine exists, and that in 2025 it stopped pretending to be anything else.

That is what the video was about, before any of this. It is more true now than it was in November.