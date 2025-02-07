The Fall of Syria’s Assad & The Rise of a Terrorist: How the West Rebranded Al-Jolani

📢 **What just happened in Syria?**

On **December 7, 2024**, **Bashar al-Assad’s** decades-long rule **collapsed**, not with a final battle, but in a quiet, almost surreal fall. And in his place? **Ahmed Hussein al-Shar’a**, better known as **Abu Mohammed al-Julani**, the former leader of al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch.

Today, I sit down with **Kevork Almassian**, a Syrian-born **geopolitical analyst and journalist**, to unpack **one of the most shocking transformations in modern geopolitics**.

🔴 **A Terrorist Rebranded**

Al-Julani, once one of the world’s **most wanted terrorists**, is now being **repackaged as Syria’s new strongman**. The man who once had a **$10 million bounty on his head** is now shaking hands with Western diplomats.

🧐 **Why is the West suddenly okay with this?**

Because now, he serves their interests. The **rebranding machine** is working at full speed—turning former jihadists into “pragmatic leaders.” Think tanks, PR firms, and Western officials are **erasing his past** to push a new narrative.

💡 **The Hypocrisy is Blatant**

At the **World Economic Forum in Davos**, Syria’s new foreign minister—a figure steeped in extremism—was seen shaking hands with **Tony Blair**, the man who **led the invasion of Iraq in the name of fighting terrorism**.

**Let that sink in.**

🚨 **What Does This Mean for the Region?**

✔ The **normalization of extremism** when it suits geopolitical interests

✔ Turkey’s **double game**—arming opposition forces while striking deals with extremists

✔ The **West’s selective memory**, erasing past crimes to justify new power structures

This isn’t stability. **This is a warning.**

⚠ **What happens when today’s terrorists become tomorrow’s heads of state?**

History tells us the answer. And it’s **the people**—not the politicians—who will pay the price.

👀 **Watch now and decide for yourself.**

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Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 A syrian in German

15:00 Banned on media

23:45 Refugee or Spy

33:50 Syria crushed, who benefits

44:40 The balkanisation of Syria

54:00 Asad was not ousted, he was fired

01:09:05 The rebranding of a terrorist

01:17:30 American projection of power

#Syria #KevorkAlmassian #Geopolitics #Assad #Julani #MiddleEast

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