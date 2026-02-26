A follow-up to “VPN’s The Privacy Illusion: How Israeli Intelligence Captured the VPN Industry” (link below).

In 1996, a twenty-five-year-old Israeli broker named Teddy Sagi stood in the Tel Aviv District Court and pleaded guilty to bribery, securities fraud, and stock manipulation. He had rigged government bond prices at a Bank of Israel auction, purchasing bonds worth 20 million shekels and inflating their value by six percent within minutes.¹ ² The court sentenced him to nine months in prison.³ He served five.⁴

Three decades later, that convicted fraudster controls the private digital lives of more than seven million people worldwide.⁵ Through his wholly owned holding company Unikmind Holdings, registered in the Isle of Man, Sagi is the sole proprietor of Kape Technologies — owner of ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate, four of the world’s most popular virtual private networks.⁶ He also owns the review platforms that tell consumers which VPNs to trust.⁷ He has taken the entire operation private, beyond the reach of public financial disclosure.⁸ And he has done all of this while openly funding the Israel Defense Forces — the military apparatus that privacy-seeking activists, journalists, and dissidents in the Middle East have reason to fear most.⁹

From Prison to Platform

Sagi emerged from incarceration with no university degree and no formal credentials in technology.¹⁰ What he possessed was an instinct for unregulated digital markets. By 1999, working with Estonian programmers, he had built Playtech — not a gambling site, but the platform on which other operators could build theirs.¹¹ The distinction matters. Sagi understood that owning the infrastructure beneath an industry is more valuable than owning any single player within it.

Playtech floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 at a valuation of approximately £550 million.¹² Sagi scaled down his stake from 81 percent to 4.6 percent over the following decade, redeploying hundreds of millions into technology, real estate, and fintech.¹³ By 2025, Forbes estimated his net worth at $7.1 billion — the fourth-richest person in Israel.¹⁴ His property portfolio alone spans Herzliya’s most expensive beachfront compound, penthouses in Tel Aviv (including an apartment purchased from former Prime Minister Ehud Barak), London’s Knightsbridge, Dubai, and London’s Camden Market, acquired outright for £490 million.¹⁵ ¹⁶

In 2009, Sagi obtained Cypriot citizenship through the country’s now-disgraced “golden visa” program, securing an EU passport and a base of operations outside Israeli jurisdiction.¹⁷ His family office, Globe Invest, operates from Cyprus.¹⁸ Unikmind sits in the Isle of Man. His name surfaced in the Panama Papers of 2016, linked to sixteen offshore companies established through Mossack Fonseca,¹⁸ and again in the Pandora Papers of 2021, where Israeli investigative nonprofit Shomrim connected him to approximately sixty entities in known tax havens.¹⁹ No allegations of illegality attached. The point is structural: this is a man who builds labyrinthine corporate architectures the way other people build houses.

The Crossrider Years

In 2011, Koby Menachemi and Shmueli Ahdut founded Crossrider in Tel Aviv.²⁰ Menachemi had spent three years as a developer in Unit 8200, the IDF’s signals intelligence division — frequently described as Israel’s NSA.²¹ Within twenty months, Sagi acquired the company for $37 million.²²

What followed was instructive. A 2015 joint study by UC Berkeley and Google identified Crossrider as a major affiliate of ad injectors, including the SuperFish adware.²³ Malwarebytes and Symantec documented how Crossrider’s tools hijacked browsers across Windows and Mac systems.²⁴ Crossrider’s defenders maintain the platform was merely abused by third parties.²⁵ The distinction should not obscure the economics: the company profited from an ecosystem of browser hijacking and invasive ad injection — activities indistinguishable, in their mechanics, from malware.

In 2016, Menachemi departed.²⁶ His successor as CEO, Ido Erlichman, brought his own military pedigree: service as a captain in the IDF’s Duvdevan Unit, an elite commando group conducting undercover intelligence operations and targeted killings in occupied Palestinian territory.²⁷ Under Erlichman, Crossrider purchased CyberGhost VPN in 2017 and rebranded as Kape Technologies in 2018.²⁸ The reason was explicit: the name change was necessary, Erlichman said, because of Crossrider’s “strong association to past activities.”²⁹ The adware company became a privacy company. The owner remained the same.

The Acquisition Spree and the Gericke Problem

ZenMate fell for €4.8 million in 2018.³⁰ Private Internet Access for $95.5 million in 2019.³¹ Then, in September 2021, the crown jewel: ExpressVPN, for $936 million.³²

The timing demands scrutiny. On September 13, Kape announced the acquisition.³³ The following day, the DOJ unsealed court records revealing that ExpressVPN’s Chief Information Officer, Daniel Gericke, had entered a deferred prosecution agreement for his role in Project Raven — a clandestine UAE surveillance operation targeting human rights activists, journalists, and American citizens.³⁴ ³⁵ Gericke had helped develop Karma, a zero-click hacking system, and had been warned multiple times that his work violated U.S. arms regulations.³⁶ His fine was $335,000.³⁷

ExpressVPN claimed it knew “key facts” of Gericke’s history before hiring him in December 2019 but learned of his Project Raven involvement only when the DPA was finalized.³⁸ Leaked internal communications showed employees protesting the revelation.³⁹ Gericke departed in July 2023.⁴⁰ The question that has never been publicly answered: what due diligence did Sagi’s team conduct before committing nearly a billion dollars to acquire a company whose CIO was a convicted participant in a foreign government’s hacking operation against civilians?

The Closed Loop

Six months before the ExpressVPN deal, Kape purchased Webselenese — the Tel Aviv-based parent company of vpnMentor.com and Wizcase.com — for $149.1 million.⁴¹ These are two of the internet’s most heavily trafficked VPN review platforms, drawing approximately 6.8 million monthly visitors.⁴²

After the acquisition, researchers documented immediate changes. CyberGhost and Private Internet Access climbed to the top three recommendations on both sites.⁴³ Competing brands, including NordVPN and Surfshark, vanished from the top rankings.⁴⁴ Both sites carry a small “Ownership” disclosure link but describe themselves as “independent” — while the word “Kape” appears nowhere in individual review pages.⁴⁵

Concurrently, Kape-owned VPNs secured sponsorship deals with influential media figures spanning the political spectrum — Tucker Carlson, Lex Fridman, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson.⁴⁶ The architecture is a closed information loop. Kape builds the VPN. Kape reviews the VPN. Kape sponsors the figures who endorse the VPN. At no point does the consumer encounter the name Teddy Sagi, the history of Crossrider, or the connections to Israeli military intelligence.

Going Dark

On February 13, 2023, Sagi launched his takeover through Unikmind, which already held 54.8 percent of Kape shares, offering 285 pence per share — a figure Kape’s independent directors called underwhelming compared to comparable deals like NortonLifeLock’s acquisition of Avast.⁴⁷ ⁴⁸ Sagi raised to $3.60 per share, secured over 75 percent of stock, and the London Stock Exchange granted an accelerated delisting.⁴⁹

On May 31, 2023, Kape Technologies vanished from public markets.⁵⁰ The consequences were immediate and predictable. Financial disclosures — revenue breakdowns, operating expenses, executive compensation, related-party transactions — ceased to be public documents. Regulatory filings that investors and journalists had previously used to track the company’s operations became private records held within a corporate structure spanning the Isle of Man, Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and Israel. Within weeks, Kape laid off approximately 180 employees — roughly 12 percent of its global workforce.⁵¹ ExpressVPN co-founder Peter Burchhardt departed.⁵² The move tracked a pattern visible across surveillance-adjacent industries: companies with intelligence connections going private to escape the scrutiny that public markets impose. A company processing the intimate digital traffic of millions became answerable to precisely one person.

The Military Pipeline

That one person has been explicit about his commitments. In 2019, at a Friends of the IDF gala, Sagi — who has donated $3 million in scholarships for discharged IDF soldiers — told the audience: “It is a debt of honor for us and for me personally, to express gratitude and appreciation that all of Israel’s citizens owe to you.”⁵³ He offered jobs in his companies to the scholarship recipients.⁵⁴ In late 2023, as Israel’s campaign in Gaza intensified, he donated one million shekels to transport soldiers from the front lines.⁵⁵

The military connections within Kape are equally documented: co-founder Menachemi served in Unit 8200;⁵⁶ head of accounting Liron Peer served in Unit 8200;⁵⁷ CEO Erlichman served in the Duvdevan;⁵⁸ ExpressVPN’s former CIO was a convicted participant in a foreign surveillance operation.⁵⁹ The personnel profile is the business model’s foundation.

The Pattern

Place Sagi within the lineage he belongs to. Robert Maxwell — media mogul, intelligence asset, broker of the PROMIS surveillance software — demonstrated the archetype: commercial empires acquired by individuals with deep Israeli security connections, placing critical Western infrastructure under their control.⁶⁰ The comparison is structural, not one of equivalence. There is no evidence Sagi is a formal intelligence asset. The pattern is the point: Israeli billionaires acquiring Western privacy infrastructure, staffing leadership with military and intelligence veterans, engineering corporate opacity through multi-jurisdictional structures, and maintaining open financial relationships with the IDF.

NSO Group built Pegasus.⁶¹ Check Point was founded by a Unit 8200 veteran.⁶² Unit 8200 alumni have launched over a thousand tech startups, absorbed into PayPal, Facebook, Microsoft.⁶³ The pipeline from Israeli military intelligence to the commercial technology sector is a documented institutional feature, and Sagi sits comfortably within it.

No Western regulatory framework currently requires an acquiring entity to disclose intelligence-community connections among its leadership or assess the national security implications of placing VPN infrastructure under such control. When Kape acquired ExpressVPN, no regulator asked whether a company founded by a Unit 8200 developer, led by a Duvdevan commando veteran, and owned by a convicted fraudster who funds the IDF should control the privacy tools used by journalists investigating that same military. No antitrust authority questioned whether owning four major VPN brands and the review platforms that recommend them constituted a monopoly over consumer trust itself. No national security review examined whether the privatization of this empire — removing all public accountability in a single corporate transaction — warranted intervention.

The absence of regulatory response is itself a form of evidence. It demonstrates that the frameworks designed to protect critical infrastructure were built for an era when threats wore uniforms and spoke through official channels — not for an era when a convicted fraudster can, through a series of commercial acquisitions conducted through layered offshore entities, quietly assemble control over the digital privacy of seven million people and then take the apparatus dark.

Every month, seven million subscribers pay their fees. The money flows through entities in the British Virgin Islands, Romania, Germany, the Isle of Man, and Cyprus before reaching a man who has told IDF soldiers, publicly and on the record, that supporting them is his personal debt of honor.

The subscribers were never asked whether they consented to this arrangement. Most of them do not know it exists.

Sources

This article is based on extensive open‑source research, including reports, investigations, policy papers, corporate documents, and legal or NGO.

For readability, individual sources are not listed here in full. If you want to review the complete bibliography, including direct links, outlet names and publication dates, you can request it by sending me a private message on Substack. I will share the full source list and additional background material on request.